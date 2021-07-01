Nothing brings us more joy than seeing DK in full freerunning flow

Few athletes anywhere can claim to have truly changed their chosen sport – Greek freerunner Dimitris 'DK' Kyrsanidis is one of those few. Not only is the two-time Red Bull Art of Motion champion respected as one of the most progressive and influential freerunners out there, he also carries the responsibility as figurehead of his home nation's scene, whose international success has sparked progression of the sport at home – all by the age of 26.

Now, gearing up to chase a third Red Bull Art of Motion title on July 10 in the port of Mikrolimano at Piraeus, Greece , where a unique new course set on two classic sailing boats awaits, DK and freerunning in Greece have come a long way from the day in 2007 when he first picked up a sport he didn't even know the name of.

Get a taste of what's to come at Red Bull Art of Motion 2021 in the video below:

It's 10 days until Red Bull Art of Motion 2021

"I was 12 when I discovered freerunning, although back then it was parkour – the word freerunning didn't exist to us," explains DK. "I really knew nothing about it. There were some guys in Athens who practiced near to where the TV channels were based and they got shown a little bit, but really I just saw a few guys around the neighbourhood doing this different thing.

"I helped one of those guys find a lost jacket and being a cheeky kid, I said, 'OK, now you owe me. Perhaps you can teach me this thing'. He said, 'OK, follow me' and set off. I hesitated for a second and then went after him – that was how it started. Instant love.”

Learning that parkour had a looser, more creatively-led cousin – freerunning – set DK on the path of no return. From that point on he was a freerunner for life. “Freerunning was and is so exciting for me, because you don’t have any limitations,” he explains. “You can do anything you want, anywhere. You can do flips, you can dance and you can move through the environment around you in a beautiful way."

DK finished third the last time Red Bull Art of Motion took place in 2019 © Gabriele Seghizzi/Red Bull Content Pool I think this Art of Motion is perhaps the hardest thing I’ll ever do in freerunning Dimitris 'DK' Kyrsanidis

Had he been a teenager in a major city with a decent sized freerunning scene at the time – like London or Paris – DK would have been able to learn the sport and track his development alongside plenty of others. Things were a little different in Thessaloniki.

"There were no gyms or places to learn, so I watched a lot of YouTube," he recalls. "If anyone was doing anything in freerunning back then, they were posting on YouTube, so I watched everything I could to educate myself and that’s how I progressed. I thought that perhaps I had some talent when I could do moves on my very first day that the guy who showed me took a year to master, but I didn't know for sure. I just really enjoyed it and worked really hard at it – I’d spend 10 hours outside practising every day. I’d only come home to eat and sleep.”

Freerunning has taken DK around the world © Eduardo Vasquez/Red Bull Content Pool The skills were honed on the hometown streets of Thessaloniki © Alex Grymanis/Red Bull Content Pool

What that relative isolation did allow, however, was a total freedom to develop his own unique style, unconstrained by opinions or unwritten ‘rules’. The end result is a style influenced heavily by DK’s love of breaking and tricking, where there’s no millisecond of dead time, every inch of space is utilised and everything flows in a beautifully fluid way. It looks almost spontaneous, but is seriously planned out and strategised.

In the new Red Bull TV documentary Pushing Progression, which charts the history of the sport, freerunning legend Jason Paul sums up DK's style succinctly: “If you look at how DK moves, there’s really no dead space, there’s no unused time. Almost everything he does is giving him points.”

Watch Pushing Progression in full in the player below:

Pushing Progression: Freerunning

When DK began to hit the international contest scene, this style was a game-changer – not least at Red Bull Art of Motion, where he blew minds in 2014 with a winning run that scored 494 points , the highest finals score in the contest's history. It was a win that not only changed DK’s life overnight, but also changed the course of sport in Greece.

“When Red Bull Art of Motion first came to Santorini in 2011, I was too young to enter” he explains. “In 2012 as well, but I went anyway and it was maybe the best thing I’ve ever done, because I met so many people and trained alongside the famous guys all week. I did everything possible to make people recognise me. In 2013, I was finally old enough to compete and I made it through the onsite qualifiers and became the first Greek guy to make it to the second round of finals. Then, one day before the 2014 event I became a Red Bull-sponsored athlete. And the next day I won the contest. From then on, everything changed.

“Already from 2011, having Red Bull Art of Motion on Santorini made the sport much more visible, but when I won in 2014 and 2015 it went to the next level. For two weeks after I couldn’t train at all, it was just media all day. I didn’t have a car at the time and people would start clapping when I got on the bus. More importantly, you could see an immediate impact on the street with lot of new people coming into freerunning. Friends I trained with also said that me winning was inspiration to them to keep working, because if I could do it with the same lack of gyms and no coaches, then it was possible for them. That was huge."

Check out DK's winning run from Red Bull Art of Motion 2015 below:

Dimitris Kyrsanidis Winning Run - Art of Motion 15

Now, DK’s style has also become the textbook ‘Greek style’: “I didn’t really think that at all, but other pros tell me they can instantly spot a Greek freerunner now, because their style is so similar to me. I have to give credit to Pasha Petkuns and Jason [Paul] really for inspiring me to develop that flowing, non-stop style myself. They both changed the flow of competition freerunning."

Back in the day DK and his friends would travel 40 minutes by bus to sneak into a gymnastics gym for 10 minutes of trying moves before getting chased out by security, but today’s young Greek freerunners have the benefit of specific gyms to learn that style – and DK’s even been brought in to teach top gymnasts a thing or two. Things have really moved on. He also started DK's Tour of Motion to further help promote and progress the freerunning scene and maybe bring a new Greek Art of Motion champion through the ranks.

DK keeping an eye on the future of Greek freerunning at one of his events © Alex Grymanis/Red Bull Content Pool Other pros tell me they can instantly spot a Greek freerunner now Dimitris 'DK' Krysanidis

"There's one guy coming through who’s looking like he could make it – Mimis Theodoridis," DK reveals. “He’s a friend of mine and I’ve trained with him since he was little kid and now he’s stepped up his game. There’s a couple more guys who have potential, but right now Mimis is the most likely. I’m curious to see if he can qualify for the finals at Red Bull Art of Motion this year."

Skateboarding icon and freerunning fan Tony Hawk answers an interesting question in the Pushing Progression film. “Where does progression stop? I don’t think it stops. It might take turns and tangents, but it keeps going,” a man who knows just a bit about progressing a sport says.

Perhaps the first of those tangents that opens up a whole new path of progression in freerunning is coming on July 10 at this year’s Red Bull Art of Motion, when DK and the sport’s elite face up to a challenge like they’ve never seen before – a course set on two working sailing boats.

Tight, extremely technically challenging and potentially moving quite a lot, this is a course designed take the athletes far from their normal points of reference, placing a huge emphasis on creative thinking, adaptability and flow. DK can’t wait.

DK takes a spin at the new Red Bull Art of Motion location © Alex Grymanis/Red Bull Content Pool DK can't wait to get to grips with the new Red Bull Art of Motion course © Alex Grymanis/Red Bull Content Pool

"I think that this is perhaps the hardest thing I'll ever do in freerunning, but for me it’s so exciting,” he says. “As soon as I saw the first boat, I said that this event will be crazy. The boats can move around, the floor isn’t flat because water has to drain away, which makes landing tricks risky and we don’t know at all what to expect.

"We’re all excited to see how the course designers will align the two boats and link them. We hear they’re also going to add a lot of obstacles on the decks, which I’m super interested to see, because the boats really aren’t that big. It’s just going to be a huge, but exciting challenge."

There’s another reason for DK to be even more excited to be competing in Pireaus. Red Bull Art of Motion marks his return to action after three months on the sidelines with a bone edemas in his leg – essentially, painful swelling of the bone. He only started flipping again two weeks before the event kicks off, so just being able to make the event is a big win.

"I don’t have high expectations, entering the world’s biggest competition without training, but who knows, sometimes big things happen. This year the level is the highest it’s ever been as well, so it would be a really hard competition either way. Judging from the online video submissions we’re going to see some crazy stuff and it'll be great to just be back competing after everything the world has been through."

See the best Red Bull Art of Motion 2021 online qualifiers:

Best of the online qualifiers

Watch DK and the world's best freerunners in action at Red Bull Art of Motion live on Saturday, July 10.