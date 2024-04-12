10 things you need to know about B-Boy Victor

Few b-boys have come close to matching Victor Montalvo's dominance. 'Vicious' Victor has won countless b-boy championships, including the Red Bull BC One World Final in 2015 and 2022. Now he's looking to keep things rolling and leave his mark by winning the grandest sports competition in history. Read more to get up to speed with one of the world's top b-boys.

01 Breaking runs in his family

Growing up in Orlando, Florida, Victor was exposed to breaking at a young age. His father started breaking in his native Mexico in the 1980s and taught Victor and his siblings b-boy basics at a young age. He stopped for a few years but went all-in at 11 when a cousin got heavy into b-boying and invited Victor to join.

"My cousin was like, 'Vic,' come to my room,'" Victor said in an earlier interview. "He started teaching me windmills and footwork. I would stand outside his door thinking, ‘I want to break so bad,’ but I was too shy to go into his room. For the rest of my life, I’ve been breaking."

Victor went all out in the battle against Yu-Ki © Little Shao

02 He learned from the OGs

Victor is a student of the original generation of b-boys, those who created the moves and style he carries on today. He cites New York's legendary Rock Steady Crew as an influence, along with Red Bull BC One All Stars Roxrite and Neguin .

"I listen to them and put everything they say into my breaking," he said. "A lot of b-boys listen to the OGs, but they don’t really add it to their breaking because they think, ‘Oh, that’s a bunch of old guys talking crap, they don’t know anything.’ But those simple steps they have can make a big impact. I take everything, even the simple things, and make them my own."

Victor is now a Red Bull BC One All Star, among many who inspired him © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

03 His versatility and mindset give him an edge

"I can dance, I can do all the crazy acrobatic stuff, I have style and I respect the culture," Victor said. "I have knowledge of where it came from, and I try to be original, too. I have everything, I’m an all-around b-boy. That's what sets me apart."

He maintains his peak performance with a dedicated training regimen. He keeps a healthy diet and splits his training between hardcore drills and workouts and time spent dancing to have fun and maintain his love for b-boying. But when he's in a battle, he's laser-focused, never holding back.

"A lot of b-boys, they’re in the top 16 and they’re thinking about what moves to save for the final battle," he said. "Then they end up losing because they didn’t give it their all. You’re battling top competitors, the best b-boys in the world, so you can’t hold back. I just think about smoking [the opponent]. When they battle me, I’m not going to give it up easy."

Victor is one of the most versatile b-boys out there © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

04 Breaking isn't just dance – it's his culture

Victor believes in being more than just a b-boy. He wants to be involved in every element of b-boy culture and learned how to DJ and MC. It's something he took from the OGs, who taught him that being a b-boy is about staying active in the culture with dance, music and graffiti.

"Nowadays, most people just do one thing," he said. "I feel like going into other stuff like DJing and MCing really helps your breaking. You get inspired more."

And he isn't just inspired by the older generation's moves; he loves the music. For Victor, the old-school hip-hop that moved the original b-boys is still the music that gets him pumped to dance.

"We still listen to the music from the 1970s and it’s so dope," he said. "I love that kind of music. It will always be old school. I can’t break to new school hip-hop music. Breaking is all about [songs like] 'Apache.' That’s the b-boy anthem. When they play it, I get hype.”

Victor shares his knowledge and skills in workshops around the world © Ali Bharmal / Focus Sports / Red Bull Content Pool

05 He went to IBE despite family resistance

Just months after his 17th birthday, Victor nearly clinched the top prize in a competition, losing to El Niño in the final round but igniting a career that would see him invited to elite tournaments globally, starting with the Notorious IBE in the Netherlands. Faced with the hurdles of lacking a passport and being in his senior year of high school, Victor's journey was anything but straightforward.

Amid family reservations, with his mother and siblings advocating for his education, it was his father's unwavering support and financial sacrifice for a rushed passport that propelled Victor onto the international stage. This decision led to Victor falling behind in school and eventually dropping out to pursue his passion for dance, a choice that, despite causing familial strife, was vindicated by his subsequent success.

“My mum and her side of the family were really upset,” says Victor. “They thought it was horrible, that I was going to be a nobody, that I needed to go back to school to have a career. But my dad was OK with it. He was like, ‘Just follow your dreams. Do what you’re doing.’ He was the only one who truly believed in me.”

Victor mid-air at the Red Bull BC One World Final 2022 © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

06 The breakthrough year and his first Red Bull BC One title

In 2015, Victor won his first Red Bull BC One World Final in Rome, Italy, while also winning the Silverback Open Championships in Philadelphia and the Undisputed World B-Boy Series in Marseille. This was the beginning of a run unmatched in modern competitive history, with notable victories including Outbreak Europe in Banská Bystrica, Slovakia (2017, 2019), and the World Urban Games in Budapest (2019).

But it's not all about the titles — even with all of his success, Victor's love of b-boying came from the community gatherings the public rarely sees.

"People don’t know what b-boying really is," he said. "It’s a lifestyle, it’s an art. I think a lot of people just see the competition side of it, the big stage. There’s way more to b-boying than big stage battles — it's about the cyphers, the circles where there are no cameras. When I’m cyphering with real b-boys who know how to dance and have their own style, it’s like an out-of-body experience. You can feel the energy."

Victor wins Red Bull BC One 2015 in Rome © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

07 He once fell out of love with breaking...

In the years that followed, Victor experienced a phase where his passion for the art faded. By early 2020, realising the need to step back, Victor decided to take a break... a decision that inadvertently extended into a forced hiatus with the onset of the pandemic.

“I lost the love of it,” he says. “I was like, ‘Man, I gotta stay away from breaking.’ Maybe it was the events, maybe the music, but it didn’t feel the same.”

That year, he returned to Florida for six months to regroup with his family. When the international borders reopened, he and his wife, B-Girl Kate, headed to her native Ukraine. During his b-boy sabbatical, Victor took up Muay Thai fighting, bike riding and running.

Victor took a break from dancing: "I lost the love of it" © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

08 ... but came back stronger

Since making his comeback in the competitive breakdance scene, he consistently accumulated wins, with the most notable one being clinching the win at the 2022 World Games held in Birmingham, Alabama, and securing his second title at the Red Bull BC One World Final 2022, in New York City, an edition that he enjoyed a lot.

"I think this is the most special one because New York is where hip-hop came from. Plus, it was a really good feeling to have all my friends come out and support me. I rarely have that when I travel internationally, so it was a really good feeling to hear everyone saying, 'come on, Victor, let’s go, you got this!' That really got me pumped up."

Victor won the Red Bull BC One World Final 2022 in New York © Little Shao

09 Ambitions aside the dance floor

Beyond the dynamic world of breaking, there exists another layer to B-Boy Victor that reveals profound ambitions for his future. Envisioning a balanced life that transcends the dance battles, Victor dreams of nurturing a family, investing in real estate, and embarking on an entrepreneurial journey.

His ideal venture? A specialised gym designed specifically for breakers and athletes, a sanctuary not just for physical training but for community building. This vision extends to include a complementary café within this space, one that offers a selection of nutritious, wholesome meals. Through this endeavour, Victor aims to fuse his passion for breaking with his aspirations for business, all while contributing positively to the well-being and lifestyle of his community.

But for now, these ambitions take a backseat as Victor heads into another competition season, that is a one-of-a-kind opportunity...

Victor's ambition does not end with the dance floor © Chad Mayate / Red Bull Content Pool

10 Chasing glory and preparations

Victor secured his direct spot for this year's biggest sports competition in Paris by winning the WDSF 2023 World Championship, in Leuven, Belgium. We asked about his preparations for this historic moment.

"I expect myself to reinvent my moves and my style. Upgrade my power moves. That's something that I need to work on, which I already have but I need to improve. And also just keep this mindset of having fun, but also being disciplined, not taking it too seriously, so just having the fun aspect of this dance, but also ready to beat anyone that's across from me."

Asked about what he is most looking forward to, he responds: "What I'm most looking forward to is my family coming; some of my family members are coming to Paris, so I'm looking forward to seeing them because I've never really travelled with any family members or have seen any family members abroad, so that's going to be one of first for me. And also, the historic opening, just beyond that boat, and the Paris River, you know, seeing all these people cheering for you."

Ami and Victor during endurance training © Markus Berger / Red Bull Content Pool