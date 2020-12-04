A year in the life of double Red Bull BC One World Champion, Kastet

Many probably see winning the Red Bull BC One title as an instant confidence booster. Still, for Kastet , her 2019 championship win brought an unexpected test of her self-confidence. Read about her year of self-reflection that ultimately lead to her second world title.

From the win, you are loved and hated Kastet In November 2019, Kastet won the Red Bull BC One world title in Mumbai, India . A victory that put her on the map as one of the best B-Girls in the world. A year later and Kastet has successfully defended her Red Bull BC One title in Salzburg, Austria, to become the 2020 Red Bull BC One B-Girl champion . She also made history as the first breaker to win back-to-back Red Bull BC One world titles. See how the final battle went down:

Madmax vs Kastet – final battle

Kastet showed fearlessness and champion-level confidence in her 2020 final-winning performance. When asked after what her secret to winning was, she proclaimed: "My secret is that I'm not afraid to lose. I'm just in the moment, I don't care if I lose."

The Red Bull BC One title is one of the most prestigious championships in breaking. The world final is a notoriously high-pressure battle in which to compete, let alone win. This is best illustrated by the fact that in the previous 16 editions, no one had managed to win the competition twice in a row. For Kastet to come back, do what no one else had ever done, and say that she neither feared or cared if she lost in the process, speaks volumes about her qualities as a competitor.

I'm just in the moment, I don't care if I lose Kastet Breaking Such confidence probably has everyone believing that her 2019 win must have sent her on a year-long rollercoaster ride of fame, prestigious invites to compete and judge, and a landslide of subsequent victories. What else could have instilled in her the seemingly unshakable self belief that she exuded on the stage in Austria? However, there's a reason that Kastet later said, in a longer post-competition interview, that, "all throughout this year I haven't believed in my moves. I've won a lot, but each time it brought me doubt and took my confidence down more. So, last month I worked hard to evolve my mental approach and to believe in myself, believe in my style more, and know that what I'm doing is good."

The sudden fame challenged Kastet's confidence © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Speaking to Kastet a few days before she stepped onto the stage of the Red Bull BC One World Final 2020 to compete, she openly expressed that, even though winning the 2019 title showed her she could accomplish her life goals, it also took a toll on her confidence as a B-Girl. "The win kind of made me a little shy," she explained. "It was as if something was expected of me now, and these thoughts did not allow me to relax in some moments."

Even though Kastet has made history in the space of a year, many might not know, or might have forgotten, that before her 2019 victory, Kastet was simply one of many up-and-coming young B-Girls working hard to make her name on the international breaking scene.

The win kind of made me a little shy. It was as if something was expected of me now Kastet

Energetic and funky in her style, back then the biggest wins for the 3:16 crew-member were probably her two Red Bull BC One Cypher Russia wins. However, outside of Russia, Kastet didn't have any big international titles to her name. On top of that, in 2018, her first year competing at the Red Bull BC One World Final, she didn't advance past the first round; losing to B-Girl Ami , already a multiple breaking champion and the eventual winner that year.

So, when Kastet won the 2019 World Finals, she literally went from being an up-and-coming B-Girl, to taking a championship win that gave her immediate status as one of the best B-Girls on the planet.

Check the final battle from 2019:

Kastet vs Ayumi – 2019

When you look at Kastet's breaking career from that perspective, it might then come as less of a surprise that winning one of the biggest titles on the breaking scene might actually be a double-edged, bittersweet victory. The new levels of attention brought both benefits and problems that she had to suddenly deal with.

"There were positives and negatives to winning in 2019," she explains. "From the win, you're loved and hated. You get criticised and people envy you. It's terrible to feel this from people."

Kastet has a naturally happy energy about her, so it may not have been immediately obvious that she was adjusting to both the benefits and the new pressures of being a Red Bull BC One champion. Internally, the 2019 win put her on a journey of self-discovery that pushed her to confront deeper questions about herself as a person and dancer. This made her year as champion one that turned into a journey to strengthen her character and mind.

"The 2019 victory gave me more spiritual food and familiarity with myself," says Kastet. "It made me work to let go of everything, relax, and not be afraid to be myself, even if something isn't perfect. It made me more want to just live when it comes to being a dancer."

Kastet strives to be free when dancing © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

Because Kastet has a true love for the actual dance of breaking, and the culture from which it comes, she continued to push through the year to improve her mental strength, so that she could continue to express herself in the way that she enjoys. "I have an attitude to be on stage and be at one with the spirit, the music and the moment," she said. "This is what I want."

I have an attitude to be on stage and be at one with the spirit, the music and the moment Kastet

We also can't forget that, even though Kastet is a record-breaking, two-time Red Bull BC One champion, she's also still only in her early 20s. She's still finishing university, where she's studying art. She also still hasn't chosen a career path yet; looking at drumming and singing as possibilities. So, not only is she a young breaker, still learning about herself, but she's also a young adult still growing into who she is as a person. Add in suddenly shooting to fame as one of the best B-Girls in the world and it's understandable why that victory was one that tested her self-belief and confidence.

However, being a spiritual person herself, Kastet's grateful for the past year's journey and its trials. She sees it as more valuable than any boost to her status or any prestigious invite her title might have got her. "Winning gets you some invitations and work, but I got more wealth in spiritual terms. It's not easy, but I'm very grateful for this path," she reflects.