Training like an athlete but dancing like an artist: how does Madmax do it?

Madmax is working hard to be one of the best B-Girls in the world. The 2020 Red Bull BC One E-Battle B-Girl champion is part of a generation of competitive breakers who love hip-hop culture but also see themselves as athletes, ready to embrace the sporting world that breaking is slowly becoming a part of.

This shift in the mindset of B-Boys and B-Girls has been most notably driven by breaking's inclusion in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and its inclusion in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Madmax vs Jilou – semi-final 1

But for Madmax, seeing herself as an athlete as well as a B-Girl is nothing new. She embraced training more like an athlete when she was preparing to enter the Red Bull BC One Cypher in her home nation of Belgium in 2018, with specific tailor-made strength, cardio and conditioning sessions.

"When I wanted to compete in the Red Bull BC One Cypher Belgium, in 2018, B-Boy Serge Lawson made me a fitness training programme that included things like strength and conditioning, and swimming," she says. "I'd never done athletic fitness for my breaking before and really saw why it was important."

Madmax qualified in the Top 16 that year and couldn't help but notice the physical and mental benefits that came from the more athletic methodology and mindset in her training and preparation.

Madmax realised the benefits of workouts to improve artistic performance © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

"When I stopped doing the workouts, I got a shoulder and hip injury, plus others popped up," she explains. "But now that I work out regularly, all those injuries are gone, and I feel stronger and more explosive. It also helps mentally because when you achieve your workout goals for a session, it gives you confidence that you can then achieve other goals."

Cardio, strength, pull-ups, push-ups, and interval stamina training on a rowing machine, are all a part of Madmax's training now, as well as skipping and running. She's also added stretching and yoga into her regular workout routine, and does workout sessions with hip-hop dancers back home in Belgium who get together to condition.

You've got to train like an athlete but dance like an artist. Madmax breaking Madmax was already training like an athlete when the 2024 Olympics announcement was made, so she was ready for the challenge and opportunities such a sporting platform offers. "I am an artist, and I am an athlete, and what I like to say is: you've got to train like an athlete but dance like an artist." Madmax has since represented Belgium as a B-Girl at the 2019 WDSF World Breaking Championships in Nanjing, China, and at the World Urban Games in Hungary; two events that were put on to get breaking ready for inclusion in the Paris 2024 Olympic games. Madmax is also a part of the group of Belgium breakers who are now training in preparation for 2024 in Paris and has earned herself accreditation as an officially recognised Belgium athlete.

Madmax vs Sunny – round of 8

I want to be the best B-Girl out there. Madmax breaking For Madmax it's not about one world being better than the other. Whether it's a cultural breaking event that celebrates hip-hop or a sporting event that sees breakers as athletes, both are a part of her focus to be one of the best B-Girls in the world. "I do prefer the cultural breaking events, but I want to be the best B-Girl out there, which means competing against, and working to beat, the top B-Girls in the world at all major events and competitions." Madmax is fully aware that the athletic workouts she does are a way to make her a better breaker, but that her actual breaking training is the priority if she wants to continue to improve and develop as a competitive B-Girl. "You should definitely break more than you work out, and it's key that the athletic training doesn't end up making your breaking look robotic," she says. "So I always practise breaking with the mindset that everything I do needs to look fresh and should be my authentic expression of the dance and breaking movement." One very clear thing is that Madmax knows who she is and why she does what she does. She can find balance because whatever happens, she says, "I was a B-Girl first," and believes that, "you should make sure to stick true to yourself."

Madmax vs Kastet – final battle

The breaking lifestyle and culture is the raw, spontaneous and underground world where, Madmax says, "You can literally meet breakers and end up doing street shows with them, travel, stay in hostels, and have the best time of your life – it's a culture about sharing, connection, dancing and vibing together."

She still loves to train in her local train station, with her friends, but also knows that, "If it's serious business, like training for a big competition like Red Bull BC One, then of course it's a lot easier to be able to go and train in a professional facility with coaching available."

Whatever opportunities come, Madmax is ready – as a B-Girl and an athlete. She was the runner-up of the Red Bull BC One World Final 2020. She also has proud wins at cultural events, like Break LA. Madmax knows everything she's doing all comes back to the breaking culture from which she has grown.