If Darren Berrecloth showed dirt jumpers the way, Cole Nichol is the future

When Darren Berrecloth visited The Yard, a dream backyard set-up full of dirt jumps, hips, ramps and drops, put together by up-and-coming mountain bike slopestyler Cole Nichol, he could only marvel at how the dirt-jump scene in Canada's British Columbia province has evolved since the early days of his career.

The Yard also holds the fondest memories of the late bike legend Jordie Lunn, a mentor to Nichol and, like Berrecloth, an early trailblazer for the dirt jumping scene on Vancouver Island. Five years ago, Lunn and Nichol started digging – transforming the backyard to be a place of refuge for local and visiting mountain bikers. Lunn passed away in 2019, but Nichol continues to move dirt in memory of his greatest inspiration.

Darren Berrecloth grew up riding at a BMX track in Nanaimo, about a 30-minute drive from his family home in Parksville, British Columbia. It wasn’t long before he outgrew it and, in 1995, started building his own jumps to express his progressing riding style. “The shovel was my best friend,” he jokes.

Darren Berrecloth does a 360 table in Parksville, BC © Ian Hylands/Red Bull Content Pool

Without any access to instruction on how to build jumps or other athletes to mentor him, Berrecloth studied pictures in the pages of BMX magazines and worked to create what he saw.

“We definitely built out of necessity, because there was nothing to ride in our area,” he says. “The only way to do cool shit was to build it yourself. And there was no one showing us the way, it was just looking at a picture in a magazine and giving it a try!”

Welcome to The Yard, as Nichol calls it © Rupert Walker

Berrecloth’s first set of jumps were short-lived: a house was built in the once-vacant lot. But his second attempt was so successful that the jumps still exist today. Over the last quarter-century, Berrecloth’s building style has developed alongside his riding. He describes the first ramp he built as “atrocious” but over the years he learned a lot from the time he spent working with other builders.

“[Building jumps] has gradually evolved into a collective idea of what’s good and not good.” These days, builders all have a similar foundational approach to jumps but variations come out in the form of personal expression.

“A lot of guys like just dirt jumps and going in a straight line with some hips,” says Berrecloth. “Cole’s yard combines skate park with dirt jumps; he added a bunch of quarter pipes and some really cool, funky features. He pulled a lot of Jordie Lunn’s crazy ideas and put them to work in his own yard. Coming from my BMX background, that really stoked me out, especially seeing someone do something really different and unique. I thought it was really refreshing.”

Cole Nichol © Rupert Walker

For the better part of Berrecloth’s life, dirt jumpers in his area were few and far between. “There were maybe two or three guys in my immediate area who were into it and now there are about 20 die-hards,” he says.

“It’s expanded a ton and places like the Stevie Smith Bike Park have had a huge impact on how many people get into mountain biking. There’s also Spook Woods, the main spot for us, and there are a couple of guys building other scenes in Courtenay, Duncan and Victoria.”

Nichol blasting one of the many features of his backyard build © Rupert Walker

The increase in dedicated dirt jumpers on Vancouver Island is resulting in a quicker evolution in riding style and development. The difference in the time it would have taken when Berrecloth started building jumps from scratch – a couple of weeks – to fixing an existing jump which might take a couple of hours means more riding time.

“And when the jumps have already been built and just need rebuilding or building another one, people can use everything as a template,” says Berrecloth “So it's almost like the template in itself is teaching you what you should be doing. From there, they can use their own creative juices and style and change it up to whatever they think, how they feel and how their expression comes out in terms of building.”

No place like home © Rupert Walker

Despite this phenomenal growth in his discipline, Berrecloth downplays the influence he’s had on the next generation. Instead, he focuses on the positivity of having more hands doing the heavy lifting.

“For years it was only me and the odd person coming out to work and ride on my trail, Spook. Now there are 10 people that are dedicated to keeping the trails going, which is awesome because it broadens the scene. It makes it that much better because I’m only one person and I can only do so much, but having 10 people who are dedicated means the trails are better than they’ve ever been before.