Check out Bas Keep’s custom Tall Order 315 from More Walls

Bike
The pinnacle of most BMXers' careers is securing a signature frame. You know you’ve made it when a company wants to invest the time and money into you and your dream creation with the hope that the BMX community will also want a piece of the action. Bas Keep wasn’t content with a signature frame, though. In fact, the iconic British rider took it to the next level, setting up his own BMX company – Tall Order.
Founded in 2016, the brand now has a whole host of athletes signed to its team – including up-and-coming star Kieran Reilly – and produces everything from complete bikes to bar ends. So when it came to creating a BMX that could handle his latest project, More Walls, Keep was able to select from a range of components that he knew intimately.
The custom bike was centered around the Tall Order 315 frame. Constructed from Japanese Sanko tubing, the frame offers stability at high speed, while its lightweight build (2.4kg) belies its strength.
The rest of the bike is pretty much Tall Order from top to bottom – including those all-important Wallride tyres – but includes a smattering of Federal parts for components that Keep’s company doesn’t make.
Finished in a subtle grey, black and chrome colourway, this is a stealthy custom build that lets the riding do all the talking.
The specs
- Frame: Tall Order 315 21.5”
- Fork: Tall Order Ramp, Black
- Rear hub: Tall Order LHD Drone Cassette Hub, Black, 9t
- Front hub: Tall Order Glide, Black, 10mm axle
- Rims: Tall Order Air, 36h
- Tyres: Tall Order Wallride, Black, 2.35”
- Cranks: Federal Vice 24mm
- Sprocket: Tall Order One Logo, Silver, 25t
- Bottom bracket: Federal V2 Mid, Black
- Chain: Tall Order 510, Silver
- Handlebars: Tall Order Ramp, Chrome, 9” rise
- Stem: Federal Element Front Load, Black, 50mm reach
- Headset: Federal, 1-⅛”
- Saddle: Tall Order Fade Logo Mid Pivotal Seat, Black
- Seatpost: Tall Order 185mm Pivotal Seat Post, Silver, 25.4mm
- Brake lever: Odyssey
- Brake caliper: Odyssey Springfield
- Grips: Tall Order Catch, Black
- Bar ends: Tall Order Catch, Black
- Pedals: Federal Contact Plastic, Black, 9/16”