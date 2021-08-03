Don’t sleep on Donte DiVincenzo – this NBA champ has only just started

With 66 regular-season appearances and three more during the playoffs, Donte DiVincenzo did more than most to help the Milwaukee Bucks bring home their first NBA Finals win in half a century.

The 24-year-old – who won two state titles at high school and two NCAA national titles at college before being drafted by the Bucks in 2018 – sat down to discuss the agony of injury, the ecstasy of the title and how he and the team move on after their incredible Finals victory.

What does it mean for you personally and the Milwaukee Bucks as a franchise to bring home the title again after such a long wait?

It was surreal. Honestly, I've had so many mixed emotions over the last couple of weeks getting injured and getting through this Finals run. It just feels amazing to have the whole city behind you. It really hit me during the parade. I was on the right side of one bus with Jrue Holiday on the left. They were chanting nobody's name but mine on my side. It meant a lot. It was cool, especially with all the ups and downs we have been through as a team.

What did you do to help the team for the NBA Finals when you were injured?

I am so close to everybody on the team individually, so when dudes were going through their mental struggles throughout the playoffs – like not playing as much as they did during the regular season or not playing as well as they would have liked – some of them came to me and I went to them. It is a friendship and a relationship, and I just tried to keep them as balanced and as levelheaded as possible.

One of my favourite team-mates Bobby Portis didn’t play most of the series and a lot of guys could get down, but I was talking to him and I made him realise that every playoff series is different. When your number is called, you need to be ready. He went out there against the [Atlanta] Hawks and absolutely killed it. It was really cool to see him do it because it helped the team and I know that struggle of going from playing to not playing to throwing back in again.

There was a lot of confusion about the futures of you, Giannis Antetokounmpo and coach Mike Budenholzer at the back end of last year, so how pleased are you that you all stayed and found a way to make it work?

The big thing that helps with our team is that we are so mature from top to bottom. We can handle the highs and the lows. Giannis said it multiple times in interviews, 'Never get too high, never get too low.' We never worried about how many games we were going to win during the regular season or what we were going to do against a team last time we played them. Every game we approached just to try to get better and when you have that approach of trying to win each day – whether it is at practice or in a game – I think having that mindset blocks out everything else that is going on so we can focus on ourselves.

Before that last game, we were all loose. It was not big pressure. I was joking with Jrue and I told him, 'Man, go out there and do what you do and try not to go back to Phoenix (for potential deciding Game Seven)' We didn't want to hop on that plane. We wanted to close it out in front of our home fans. We were playing music, laughing and joking. That's how we were all season long. Even in the biggest moments, we stayed true to who we are.

Now we're the top dogs going into the season, everybody is going to be coming for us Donte DiVincenzo

How does this NBA title compare to the college titles you won with Villanova, especially the 2018 edition where you produced such a brilliant display throughout the title run?

For me, personally, they are completely different. One, the main difference was that I was playing. Two, that (national college) championship it felt – in terms of being selfish – that once we had done that championship my focus was myself and my next step in my future. During the moment everything was, 'How did we win as a team?', but after that guys decided whether they were going back to school or going to the NBA. Now, for us, it is how do we get better? We won the championship. Individually, how do I get better for next year and, as a team, how do we get better? Now we’re the top dogs going into the season, everybody is going to be coming for us.

What parts of your game are you looking to improve?

Overall, it is just getting better. Every year I’ve been on this team, I’ve taken a leap. My role has increased and I expect that going into next season. I think we have a good team. For me to be able to do what I do at a higher level and more consistent is what I want to do. Every player in the league, even the MVP, will be trying to get better. Increase my workload each year.

Get to know Donte DiVincenzo College success He won national championships with the Villanova Wildcats in 2016 and 2018. Joining the Bucks DiVincenzo was selected with the 17th overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2018 NBA draft.

Some people were questioning Giannis's all-round game heading into these playoffs, so how impressed were you with him stepping up yet another level to put in an all-time great MVP Finals performance?

You see so many people online and all the networks talking about his free throws. That dude went out there and proved what he is. He is so accomplished at 26 years old. The amazing thing about him is that he is an even better person. He wasn't focused on himself the entire series; he was worried about us – about the guys that weren't getting the game time and needed to be picked up. He cares what is said in the locker room. He did his thing on the court. There does not need to be debate about him anymore. He is one of the top dogs in the league and I think people need to respect that.

Do you play 3x3 hoops and have you been impressed with the standard in Red Bull Half Court ?

The women have been killing it. Even in the NBA, we play 3x3. To warm up to start the season, you never jump in five on five straight away. You go one on one, then you go three on three for a little while and the speed is actually really good for you and competitive. One on one gets stagnant and you want to build up to five on five, but you need the conditioning to be in top shape for three on three.

Depending on the rules you are playing and the specifics of it, you can get really tired really quick. There’s so much space out there and you need to be able to cover so much space and help your other two defenders. We use it in training camp, and it’s really big. It will grow. To see the women on this stage and getting the spotlight that they deserve – it’s super cool.