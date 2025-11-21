Battlefield 6: The essential challenges and gadgets you should unlock first

In Battlefield 6 you can contribute from your very first match, but to shape the ideal soldier it helps to have access to as many gadgets as possible. Here are the challenges you should complete as soon as you can.

Once you dive into any of Battlefield 6’s modes, it’s easy to get swept up in match after match without realising that unlocking every weapon and gadget requires finishing a variety of challenges. If you want to stand a chance when you come face-to-face with the pros, regardless of your class or play style, having a full toolkit is vital. These are the challenges you’ll want to tick off early - and how to do it.

Note: Since they only award skins and XP boosts, we won’t cover the Initiation or Unity challenge sets.

01 Weapon challenges

No engineer leaves home without an RPG © Electronic Arts/DICE

A quick note on weapons: most unlock simply by dealing a set amount of damage with the appropriate weapon category - rifles, assault rifles, snipers, LMGs and so on. For most guns, that’s all you need to do, so we won’t dwell on it here. Just head to the menu to check individual requirements. For the handful of exceptions, the associated challenges are listed in-game.

L85A3: Inflict 4,000 points of damage by shooting nearby enemies without aiming.

KTS100 Mk8: Perform 300 suppression shots with a machine gun.

18.5KS-K: Get 25 kills with a shotgun in one game

PSR: Perform 150 headshots over 200 meters with a sniper rifle.

02 Gadgets that unlock quickly

The respawn beacon can turn a game © Electronic Arts/DICE

Winning in Battlefield 6 isn’t all about stacking kills. That certainly helps, but even without pro-level aim, you can meaningfully support your squad. Useful gadgets such as the assault respawn beacon or the recon drone can make a huge difference. Here are the key challenges to complete early.

Class Challenge Reward Assault Earn 10,000 points and get 30 kills using the Adrenaline Injector Respawn Beacon Engineer Repair vehicles (2,000 points of damage) and earn 10,000 points CSS Pack Engineer Reach level 13 RPG Support Intercept 100 projectiles with the Grenade Interceptor and earn 40,000 points Compact Goliath Resupply Bag Recon Reach level 10 Drone Recon Spot 250 enemies on an objective with the Recon Device and earn 10,000 points C4

Unfortunately, some challenges aren’t as clear as they seem - the respawn beacon being the main culprit. In theory, you simply need to use the adrenaline injector before scoring kills until you reach 30. In practice, the injector’s effect window is quite short, so you’ll need to activate it at the very last moment for your next elimination to count.

Your best bet is to give yourself a quick jab before pushing into a contested objective or when flanking someone who hasn’t spotted you. And honestly, if you see an enemy with their back turned, don’t hesitate - it will still take you a good while to reach those 30 kills.

It’s worth the effort, though. The respawn beacon is one of the strongest utility gadgets in the game, letting your entire squad re-enter the fight behind enemy lines and turn the tide of a battle. Take your time and that progress bar will fill eventually.

03 The best gadgets for each class

The portable shield saves lives © Electronic Arts/DICE

The good news is that you won’t always need the full arsenal. Here are some reliable gadget loadouts for each class.

Assault:

Assault ladder (available at level 1) : Helps you reach areas that would normally be inaccessible.

Respawn beacon : Combine it with the ladder to position your squad practically anywhere on the map. Reach a rooftop and your recon player will be forever grateful.

Engineer:

Anti-tank mines (available at level 1) : Two well-placed mines can instantly finish off a tank.

RPG : Deals heavy damage to enemy vehicles.

Support:

Defibrillator (available at level 1): Instantly revives team-mates - your most important tool for shaping a match.

Portable shield (available at level 1): Lets you hold positions safely, revive allies or provide cover while healing.

Supply bag: Ammo and medical supplies that never stop being useful.

Scout:

Drone : Scans and marks enemies for your squad with zero risk to you, and can also destroy enemy gadgets.

C4 : Perfect for close-range sabotage and highly effective against vehicles.

Obviously, one of Battlefield 6’s strengths is its flexibility: you’re free to experiment with entirely different loadouts. If you’d rather pilot a little Wall-E-style bot to repair armour, go for it - the game encourages creativity.