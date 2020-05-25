The jaw-dropping beach volleyball rally that has to be seen to be believed

The snapshot:

July 6, 2019. Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy's semi-final with American duo Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb was delicately poised at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Hamburg when a rally for the ages ensued in front of the 13,000 fans.

The context:

The duo were the third seeds entering into the event and were bidding to become the first ever Russian men to win the world championships. After romping through their group without dropping a set, they dispatched Czech, American and Italian pairs to set up the semi-final with Bourne and Crabb.

The rally:

With the Russian pair a set to the good but trailing 18-20 in the second, Krasilnikov started proceedings with a 96kph serve. Both pairs then proceeded to produce scintillating last-gasp defensive play with all four players ending up face down in the sand at least once over the course of the next 35 seconds.

The defining moment:

After 23 seconds of the rally, both Krasilnikov and Stoyanovskiy are on the dirt with their rivals staring down at them. Somehow, they get back into the mix and a few shots later Krasilnikov floats the ball over the Americans to land the winning shot – putting the fans on their feet while all four players are bent over in exhaustion.

