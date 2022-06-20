Anders Mol and Christian Sørum win Beach Volleyball World Championships

Norway’s Anders Mol and Christian Sørum got their hands on the last big trophy missing in their young careers by powering past Brazilians Vitor Felipe and Renato Lima in straight sets to win the 2022 Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy.

The duo went into the competition looking to improve on the bronze medal they picked up at the 2019 World Championship in Hamburg, Germany.

They started this year’s tournament with easy Pool H victories over Italian pair Benzi and Bonifazi, Dutch duo Luini and Penninga and Chileans Aravena and Droguett to progress to the next round.

We're living a dream right now and we've been dreaming about winning the World Championship since we were little kids Anders Berntsen Mol

After seeing off Dutch pair Immers and Boermans in the Round of 32, they dug deeper to win 2-1 against Austrians Seidl and Waller in the last 16 before defeating Brazil's Alison and Guto in the quarter-finals.

Brazilian duo Andre and George were blown away in the semi-finals with compatriots Renato and Felipe no match in the final as Mol and Sørum earned their title on the back of a resounding 21-15, 21-16 win.

The Beach Volley Vikings' ascent to the top of the podium at the Foto Italico in Italy's capital city was the culmination of an incredible run since they first paired up at the end of the 2016 season.

They scored gold in Tokyo last year, won the 2018 and 2021 FIVB World Tour Finals titles and dominated the European Championships with stunning victories in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

This World Championship title win makes 26-year-old Sørum and 24-year-old Mol the youngest team to simultaneously hold the Olympic and World titles. Brazilians Andre Loyola and George Wanderley banked the bronze medal.

”We're living a dream right now and we've been dreaming about winning the World Championship since we were little kids,” said Mol. "Our partnership is still kind of recent, but now we have some titles under our belts. It's still really hard to realise for us what it is that we're living, because this is just a dream."

"This tournament is the reason I started to play and fell in love with the sport," added Sørum. "We couldn't make it in 2019, but now we have all the titles. It feels crazy. There's a lot of hard work behind the scenes, but we also have so much fun on the court, so it doesn't feel so hard."