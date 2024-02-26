Get to know up-and-coming padel star Beatriz González

Beatriz 'Bea' González is one to watch in the hugely popular sport of padel right now.

Continue reading to learn everything about her sports-mad upbringing in Spain, how she carved out a name for herself, her favourite hobbies and much more.

01 Who is Bea González?

In the heart of Málaga, Spain, Bea González embarked on a journey that took her from the local courts of the Miraflores Padel Club in El Palo, her neighbourhood, to the global stages of the World Padel Tour. Born into a family with a deep love for sports, Bea's destiny seemed intertwined with athletics from the start. Her grandfather, Antonio González 'Chuzo' - a revered figure in football who played for the Spanish national team in the 1960s - and her father's passion for padel laid the foundation for what was to come. Bea, who started playing padel "as a hobby" with no specific goals to become a professional whatsoever, embodies the energetic spirit and determination of her hometown.

Always training, always upping her game © Gianfranco Tripodo/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Her first steps in padel

Bea's introduction to padel came naturally, influenced by her father's involvement in the sport. "I would stay to watch my dad play with his friends and join them after they finished," she says. "Having a club really close to home was very important. My mother signed me up for classes, and my coach soon told her I had a gift." The racket felt right in her hands from the moment she picked it up and started competing, sparking a love affair with padel that would define her future. "My parents told me to be cautious, warning me that I would lose a lot of matches in the first tournaments because I had never competed," she says. "Well, since that day, we didn't lose a single match for four years. We were beating everyone at eight years old. It was super fun."

Bea Gonzalez © Gianfranco Tripodo/Red Bull Content Pool You sacrifice a lot, and if you don’t see results, it’s not worth it Beatriz González

“If I hadn’t had results, I know I would have stopped competing”

Bea, who graduated from college with a degree in sports science, was always a good student, able to successfully balance school with junior and professional padel tournaments. “The last years of school were particularly tough," she says. "When you’re 16 or 17, you question what you are doing and all the things you’re sacrificing. Thankfully, I had good results and rewards from an early age. If I hadn’t had results, I know I would have stopped competing. You sacrifice a lot, and if you don’t see results, it’s not worth it.” This ability to sacrifice and pack her days with productivity would later prove essential in Bea’s professional success. “Having so many things to do and so many responsibilities now makes me want to do something at all times and make the most of every day,” she adds.

Stepping into the pro scene

The transition from a passionate enthusiast to a professional player was a pivotal moment for Bea. The decision to pursue padel professionally was bolstered by her early successes and the support of her family, setting her on a path to greatness. Nicknamed La Perla de El Palo (The Pearl of El Palo), Bea was on her way to shine under the brightest lights.

At just 14 years old – still the record for youngest-ever professional debut in padel - she drew interest from eight-time world champion Paula Eyheraguibel, who, through panel legend Carolina Navarro (Bea’s reference as a player and figure, who quickly noticed Bea’s talent) asked her to team up on her path to the pros. “She is the one who gave me that head start and impulse," she says. "At 14, I had no idea about how a professional behaves, and she taught me that.” Together, the champion Eyheraguibel (42 years old at the time) and the kid Bea (14) formed a dominant team.

03 The youngest winner in panel history

Bea González's name is synonymous not only with prodigious talent but also with record-shattering achievements. Early in her career, she won the Under-18 Spanish Championship and World Championship. She started to make a considerable impact on the stage of elite padel in 2018 alongside veteran player Cata Tenorio.

“She was a number one, and taught me many things not just on court, but off the court as well,” says Bea.

Her rapid rise to greatness was accelerated when Martita Ortega, then the world number one player in the world, called an 18-year-old Bea to play with her. In 2020, González became the youngest player in history to win a World Padel Tour tournament at 18 years old.

Bea also holds the records for youngest-ever player to make her professional debut, make the World Padel Tour quarter-finals, semi-finals and final. Bea and Martita went on to win four more tournaments together between 2020 and 2022, and quickly became the most recognisable team in World Padel Tour.

In 2022, Bea became a world champion with the Spanish national team after defeating Argentina in the finals. Following her stage with Marta Ortega, Bea alternated between several team-mates including Delfina Brea, with whom she formed a great friendship with and later rejoined, as well as Paula Josemaría, Lucía Sainz and Martita Ortega for a second stint.

In 2023, Bea joined forces with Delfina Delfi and recorded her most successful year so far, winning five World Padel Tour titles and two Premier Padel titles. She became the youngest player ever to win World Padel Tour Master and Master Final tournaments – all together with Delfina.

"With Delfi, I am lucky that she's my best friend," says Bea. "If I'm not going through a good moment, just by looking at me, without saying anything, she supports me."

Bea Gonzalez © Gianfranco Tripodo/Red Bull Content Pool I’m an attacking and competitive player and always like to be at the net to dictate the outcome of the points Beatriz González

04 What makes her a threat on the padel court?

Bea’s daring, attacking and flashy style of play is mainly what sets her apart from other players. She showcases a remarkable combination of power, touch, and precision that, coupled with a killer competitive instinct and ability to rise when it matters most, make her a force to be reckoned with and one of padel’s main attractions.

"I would describe myself as a very physical player who is moving all the time, actually too much sometimes," she says. "They even tell me I spend more energy than necessary. I'm an attacking and competitive player and always like to be at the net to dictate the outcome of the points.

But Bea’s charisma spans beyond her talent on the court. Her spontaneity and humility make her one of the most beloved figures in the padel world. Bea exudes kid-like excitement, joy, and passion towards padel and everything she does. She was heard joyfully screaming “holidays, holidays!” while hugging Delfi Brea right after winning the 2023 World Padel Tour Barcelona Master Final, the final match of the year, which culminated a spectacular season for them.

Bea is beloved in the padel world © Gianfranco Tripodo/Red Bull Content Pool

05 What are her hobbies?

Off the court, Bea's life is as rich and varied as her career. Living in Madrid for the past few years, she cherishes her roots in Málaga and often returns to El Palo, where her journey began.

Bea's love for sports extends beyond padel; she's an avid football fan with a special place in her heart for her hometown’s teams, Málaga CF and FC Barcelona. She looks up to racket sports icons Rafel Nadal and Carolina Marín. Her hobbies, including spending time with family and friends, reflect her grounded and relatable personality.