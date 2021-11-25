was born in the Sumbawan village of Lakey Peak to an Australian father and an Indonesian mother. While tradition suggests that Lakey Peak is a humble fishing town it has morphed into one of the surfing world's high-performance hot spots since the turn of the millennium. A short time later, Bronson landed and grew up in and around some of the globe's best waves, watching some of the planet's best surfers ply their craft in front of a rotating flotilla of filmers and photographers.

Although he would never say it out loud, Bronson's surfing slowly began to make plenty of noise over the past decade, and it didn't take long for visiting surfers to start taking notice of the welterweight local lad mixing it up with the pros and putting on a show for their assorted camera crews.

Although he would never say it out loud, Bronson's surfing slowly began to make plenty of noise over the past decade, and it didn't take long for visiting surfers to start taking notice of the welterweight local lad mixing it up with the pros and putting on a show for their assorted camera crews.

Although he would never say it out loud, Bronson's surfing slowly began to make plenty of noise over the past decade, and it didn't take long for visiting surfers to start taking notice of the welterweight local lad mixing it up with the pros and putting on a show for their assorted camera crews.

, whose son Varun is great friends with Bronson, offered to take the young gun under his wing in Bali and fast track his road to surfing success. Bronson's development since he island-hopped has been staggering:

Becoming Bronson announces the arrival of Indonesia's next great hope. Rizal followed on from local legends like Made Lana, and started gaining Indonesian surfers recognition overseas. The next generation – Marlon Gerber, Garut Widiarta, Mega Semahdi, Betet Merta and friends – built on his legacy. Now we see guys like Rio Waida competing in the Olympics and racing up the WSL rankings with Bronson right behind him, happily flying along in his slipstream.

Becoming Bronson announces the arrival of Indonesia's next great hope. Rizal followed on from local legends like Made Lana, and started gaining Indonesian surfers recognition overseas. The next generation – Marlon Gerber, Garut Widiarta, Mega Semahdi, Betet Merta and friends – built on his legacy. Now we see guys like Rio Waida competing in the Olympics and racing up the WSL rankings with Bronson right behind him, happily flying along in his slipstream.

Becoming Bronson announces the arrival of Indonesia's next great hope. Rizal followed on from local legends like Made Lana, and started gaining Indonesian surfers recognition overseas. The next generation – Marlon Gerber, Garut Widiarta, Mega Semahdi, Betet Merta and friends – built on his legacy. Now we see guys like Rio Waida competing in the Olympics and racing up the WSL rankings with Bronson right behind him, happily flying along in his slipstream.