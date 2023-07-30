1. Belgium in exactly 74 words*

Oracle Red Bull Racing became the first team to win the opening 12 Grands Prix of a season in the history of Formula One, Max Verstappen comfortably annexing his eighth straight victory at the Belgian Grand Prix , his third successive win at Spa-Francorchamps. Team-mate Sergio Pérez finished second to give the team its first 1-2 finish in seven races, while pole-sitter Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) took his third podium of the season in third place.

*2023 is the 74th season of the F1 world championship

2. The Belgian GP in six pics

The Red Bull duo took their fifth 1-2 result this season © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool That's 10 wins from 12 races for Verstappen so far in 2023 © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Pérez made an early breakaway after passing Leclerc © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Verstappen passed Piastri and then bolted to win Saturday's Sprint © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Pérez's Sprint ended early after damage from contact with Hamilton © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Ricciardo's Sprint was spent fighting faster cars before dropping to 10th © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

3. Max's perfect 10

Once Verstappen got in front, there was no stopping him © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen's eighth straight win – Sebastian Vettel holds the record for the most consecutive victories, when the German great took the final nine races of the 2013 season for Red Bull – wasn't as straightforward as Hungary seven days earlier, at least for the first half of the race.

Starting sixth after qualifying fastest but being demoted five grid places for a gearbox change, the Dutchman negotiated what is always a tricky first turn at Spa, the tightening hairpin a magnet for first-lap accidents. As Oscar Piastri (McLaren) was hit by Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) ahead of him, Verstappen tiptoed through to fourth place but was initially stuck behind Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) for the first five laps as Pérez bolted clear in the lead.

When he cleared the Mercedes and Ferrari by lap nine, Pérez held a 2.9-second advantage, but Verstappen flew after making his first pit stop on lap 14, taking a lead he wouldn’t relinquish on lap 17 and surviving a lurid sideways moment at the high-speed Eau Rouge corner soon after as a shower of rain made the circuit treacherous on slick tyres.

From there, a win was a formality, and he crossed the line 22.305s ahead of his team-mate for a third successive win in the country of his birth, and his 10th victory of a championship he now leads by 125 points heading into the mid-season break.

On Saturday, Verstappen won the 11-lap Sprint race too, heading a surprise podium that featured McLaren's Piastri and Alpine's Pierre Gasly.

For Pérez, finishing more than 20s adrift of his team-mate in the sister car wouldn’t be cause for celebration, but second place and 18 world championship point was his best result since finishing in the same spot back in Miami, seven races ago.

The Mexican's second podium of the year from second on the grid was a repeat of his starting and finishing positions at Spa 12 months ago, and his margin over the third-placed driver in the championship (Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin) increased to 40 points as Oracle Red Bull Racing looks to take a 1-2 at the end of the season for the first time in the team's history.

4. Tsunoda snaps the skid

Tsunoda took a much-needed point for AlphaTauri with 10th © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Scuderia AlphaTauri scored points for the first time since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in round four – a span of eight races – when Yuki Tsunoda secured a point after a feisty drive by the Japanese was rewarded with a third 10th-place result of the season.

Tsunoda set up his weekend by qualifying in an impressive 11th place, and was his signature swashbuckling self in the early stages of the race, running in seventh place on Lap 3 and narrowly missing out on hunting down Aston Martin's Lance Stroll for ninth place as the 44-lap distance counted down.

After his impressive comeback to F1 in Hungary, team-mate Daniel Ricciardo's race at Spa was more subdued; the Australian had his best lap in qualifying cancelled for breaching track limits, the misstep leaving him in 19th on the grid and on a road to nowhere in the race. Ricciardo fought on, and a pair of late passes elevated him to 16th at the chequered flag.

5. The number you need to know

9: Verstappen's win from sixth on the grid means the reigning world champion has won his 45 Grands Prix from nine different grid positions, drawing level with Fernando Alonso for the most different starting spots to secure victories in the sport's history.

6. The word from the paddock

I know that we had a great car. It was just about surviving Turn 1. I could see it was all getting really tight. It worked out, and from there onwards … I could do my own pace. Again, really enjoyable Max Verstappen

7. The stats that matter

Drivers' championship top 5

Position Driver Team Points Gap 1 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 314 - 2 Sergio Pérez Oracle Red Bull Racing 189 -125 3 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 149 -165 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 148 -166 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 99 -215

Constructors' championship top 5

Position Team Points Gap 1 Oracle Red Bull Racing 503 - 2 Mercedes 247 -256 3 Aston Martin 196 -307 4 Ferrari 191 -312 5 McLaren 103 -400

8. Away from the track

9. Where to next, and what do I need to know?

Round 13 (Netherlands), August 25-27

Circuit name/location: Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

Length/laps: 4.259km, 72 laps

Grands Prix held/debut: 32, 1952

Most successful driver: Jim Clark (four wins)

Most successful team: Ferrari (eight wins)

2022 podium: 1st: Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing), 2nd: George Russell (Mercedes), 3rd: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

