© Mattias Hammer
Watch these 9 incredible big wave surfing movies right now
We've had the great fortune of creating some of the best big wave surfing movies in the business and here are our top 9 all-time favorites.
Sometimes a quick clip featuring some of the craziest big wave surfing isn't enough to satisfy your need for digital adrenaline. To help you out when that need strikes, we've put together a list of our all-time favorite big wave movies, from the slabs of Australia to mountains of Nazaré. Here are our picks.
Paradigm Lost
Paradigm Lost
An in-depth look at the life of one of the world's most complete watermen, Kai Lenny. Whether it's kiteboarding, windsurfing, stand-up paddleboarding or big wave surfing, Lenny does it all and does it well.
Distance Between Dreams
Distance Between Dreams
A crew of top surfers, headed by Ian Walsh, paddle in on one of the world's biggest waves: Jaws. Already formidable, the Hawaiian break's been sent to new heights by weather phenomenon El Niño.
Nervous Laughter
Nervous Laughter
In the 1990s, a group of friends known as the Strapped Crew explored how to ride Jaws, one of the world’s most fearsome waves. See how these pioneers shattered the ceiling of what was possible.
The Wave I Ride
The Wave I Ride
Paige Alms is among an elite group of surfers who dedicate their lives to riding giants. Historically dominated by men and not for the faint at heart, Alms is leading the charge in women's big wave surfing.
Beneath the Surface
Beneath the Surface
Big wave surfer Andrew Cotton risks his season on an unexplored part of the Atlantic that could hold the biggest wave ever. He travels to the middle of the ocean looking for the next huge swell.
The Battle of Cape Fear
The Battle of Cape Fear
Elite big wave surfers gather to tackle Red Bull Cape Fear in Australia, a potentially lethal break. Behind-the-scenes footage reveals how tough it is to coordinate a groundbreaking surf competition.
Thundercloud
Thundercloud
Fiji's Cloudbreak is an epic left barrel that took the big wave scene by storm and drew surfers from around the world. But the story of surfing's best barrel runs deeper than the waters beneath it.
The Other Side of Fear
The Other Side of Fear
Champion big wave surfer and professional keynote speakerMark Mathews is no stranger to fear. His incredible journey back from the brink will inspire anyone facing their own battles in life.
One Shot: An Image of an Attitude
One Shot
Follow Russell Ord, a world-renowned surf photographer based in Western Australia, as he embarks on a mission to capture the one shot that defines his lifetime's work.