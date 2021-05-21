© Leroy Bellet
The 9 big wave surfing clips that will never get old
Watch some of the most timeless edits in recent big wave surfing memory right here.
If there's one thing we truly love, it's a high-octane clip of the very best big wave surfing. We have a suspicion that you feel the same way, so we've put together a rundown of some of our favorite big wave surfing videos. Got a few extra minutes? Perfect, these quick edits, from Mavericks to Jaws and Nazaré, will have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.
Mavericks wakes up for the start of 2021
Mavericks host the world's best big wave surfers
Kai Lenny, Justine Dupont, Lucas Chumbo and Ian Walsh join an elite group of big wave surfers for one of the heaviest days that California's premier big wave, Mavericks, has seen in years.
Big wave winter opening day at Jaws
Big wave winter opening day at Jaws
As the first swell of the winter arrived to Jaws, a collection of the world's best big wave riders, including Kai Lenny, Ian Walsh and Billy Kemper, prepared to kick-off the season.
Hurricane Epsilon brings a huge swell to Nazaré
Hurricane Epsilon swell in Nazaré
When Hurricane Epsilon brought a historic, potentially record-breaking swell to the world's top big wave, Nazaré, Andrew Cotton, Kai Lenny, Justine Dupont, Lucas Chumbo and more showed up for the waves.
Conor Maguire surfs the biggest wave of his life in Ireland
Conor Maguire surfs huge waves off Mullaghmore
A combination of freakish Atlantic currents and travel restrictions ensured Conor Maguire was able to enjoy a private audience with Mother Nature that he won't soon forget. Watch him surf huge 20m swell on his doorstep in Ireland right here.
Teahupo'o goes big, blue and perfect
Perfect swells at Teahupo'o
Hawaiian surfer Tyler Newton couldn't resist a trip to Tahiti when a giant swell was forecast at Teahupo'o. He was in for a couple of days of perfect waves, clear indigo waters and awesome barrelling.
Cloudbreak unloads one of the biggest swells ever
Cloudbreak's biggest day
As the largest swell for six years hits Fiji, see Jarrod White, Shaun Lopez and more take on the island's famous left-hand reef break to bag some of the biggest waves ever surfed at Cloudbreak.
The Mexican Pipeline goes XXL
Puerto Escondido's biggest swell
Puerto Escondido, aka the Mexican Pipeline, had a maxing swell in the last week of July and local film-maker Edwin Morales was there to capture all the big barrels and even bigger carnage.
A hardcore group face huge Nias
Crazy days in Nias
Big wave surfers Ian Walsh, Mark Healey, Tyler Newton, Billy Kemper, Nathan Florence, Matt Bromley, Riley Laing and Lee Wilson face monster waves at Indonesia's fearsome Century Swell.
These surfers tamed Australia's wildest slab
Surfing The Right
Watch as big-wave riders Ross Clarke-Jones, Zac Haynes, Chris Shanahan, Jake Osman and more take on Western Australia's infamous monster of a slab, The Right, in full rage mode.