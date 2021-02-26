These 7 breaking clips are pure fire (1 of them, literally)
© Leo Rosas/Red Bull Content Pool
Breaking has long since taken our screens by storm and continues to fascinate dancers and dance enthusiasts alike. Take a few minutes and check out some of these incredible edits from Red Bull TV.
Published on
B-Boys, B-Girls and talented filmmakers regularly team up to drop videos that blow our minds. One check of social media hashtags like #bboy, #bgirl or #breakdance (breakdance is the media-coined term for breaking, it's wrong, but it's still widely used) will leave no doubt about its popularity. These are Red Bull TV's best video clips showcasing the art of breaking
1. The Red Bull BC One 2020 announcement
In 2020 Red Bull BC One took place in Hangar 7, in Austria. The announcement clip features spectacular slow-mo moves and fuses breaking with images from the flotilla of the Flying Bulls.
The Red Bull BC One World Final takes flight in Austria
2. Water vs Fire: Menno vs Lil G
Water vs Fire: Menno vs Lil G
3. Red Bull BC One All Stars: 10 Year anniversary
In 2020 we celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the Red Bull BC One All Stars. Find out about the historic moments that shaped the crew.
10-year anniversary of Red Bull BC One All Stars
4. Red Bull BC One goes to India
In 2019, Red Bull BC One took place in India. This is how the country that's known for its music, dance, rhythm and colour celebrated the announcement.
Mumbai dance-off
5. Infinity Cube
What happens when you put B-Boys into a cabinet full of mirrors? Yeah, we didn't know either. That's why we decided to try it. In 2018 the Red Bull BC One All Stars met in Austria to dance in the Infinity Cube that visually extends the space and their moves to infinity.
Infinity Cube
6. Battle on high
Prior to the Red Bull BC One World Final 2018, Junior and Hong 10 battled it out in the Swiss Alps. This is how breaking looks like at an altitude of 2,900m when filmed by a drone.
Battle on high
7. To Be by Neguin
In 2020, Neguin put his thoughts and feelings around the movement of Black Lives Matter into words and dance. The clip shows that breaking is not only a matter of athleticism and performance, but can also be a beautiful vehicle to create art.
To Be by Neguin