What to watch: the 10 best dance films and series on Red Bull TV
Dance is universal, but that doesn't mean there isn't a lot to learn. Check out the best dance films and series that you can watch now for free on Red Bull TV.
Published on
1. Shake the Dust
Different backgrounds showcase different styles. These street-dancers and breakers in Shake the Dust may come from different places, but they’re all tied together because of what they love.
Shake the Dust
2. ABC of Breaking
Breaking (that's the thing you should not call breakdance) is a dance form that's been wowing the masses since the '70s. Find out the most important things to know about this phenomenon that lives at the junction of art and sports. Afterwards, check out the ABC of Red Bull BC One, to learn about one of the biggest 1 vs 1 battles out there.
ABC of... Breaking
3. Lords of BSV
It can be hard keeping up with all the dance styles in the world. In Lords of BSV, we focus on Bruk Up dance as we look at the emerging dance talent by local groups in Bed-Stuy in Brooklyn.
Lords of BSV
4. Rise of the B-Girls
You might have seen a lot of videos around B-Boys, but our Rise of the B-Girls series is exactly what it suggests – a series sharing the personal journeys of the B-Girls who've made names for themselves.
B-Girl Ami's story
5. Bomba Beach
Take a trip to Puerto Rico in Bomba Beach and see the unique journey that hosts Niki Awandee and Niek Traa go on, as they connect with locals to learn more about the bomba dance style, as well as the culture.
Bomba Beach
6. The Breakdown
If you've ever had questions about what goes down in a B-Boy battle, The Breakdown will provide the answers. These dancers show us what they’re all about when it comes to breaking, hip-hop and the culture. Watch them break it down.
Menno vs Wing
7. The Crew Code
The Crew Code is a series that travels around the world to get a closer look at different local breakdancing crews. You can see how crews from US cities, like San Francisco and Chicago, differ to those from international cities such as Lyon and London.
Renegade Rockers
8. Follow the Steps
You don’t become the four-time world breakdance champions by not giving it everything you’ve got. In Follow the Steps, the Flying Steps dance crew are ready to do more, as they travel to different worldwide locations, including the USA and Austria.
The crew on a cruise
9. RoxRite & Lilou Meet…
Red Bull BC One world champions RoxRite and Lilou take us for a spin, as they travel to meet up with some of the world's top B-Boys. In this series they explore different locations to see how these B-Boys became who they are today.
Lilou meets Soso
10. Dance City Guides
In our Dance City Guides famous dancers show us the beauty of the country they live in. If you love dance and travelling, Dance City Guides are for you.
Tour Las Vegas with Dassy
