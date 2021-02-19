These are the best dance video clips you can watch right now
Kick back and enjoy seven edits of pure street-dance fire with our selection of the best clips going.
Dance is a phenomenon that sits somewhere between art and sports, and videographers from around the world surprise us daily with new takes on how to make it pop on screen. This is our selection of the best videos around right now.
1. Dance into the New Year 2021
We start the list of best videos with nothing but good vibes. The Red Bull Dancers and Red Bull BC One All Stars took us on a tour through their homes and showed off their best moves to celebrate the arrival of 2021. This is Dance into the New Year 2021.
2. Tricklandia
Kyoka, Dassy and Angyil teamed up here to take their craft into the magical world of Tricklandia in Slovakia. It's a place of illusions and optical tricks, and more usually a fun destination for all the family. The three dancers transformed it into a playground of possibilities and took this edit to another level.
3. The Four Seasons: Summer
Arianna Ciocchetti and Neguin put on a beautiful genre-melding performance inside a ring of fire that truly showcased the potential for fusing street dance with other styles.
4. Dance City Guides: Las Vegas
Dassy takes us on a dance trip through Las Vegas. She presents some of the city's beloved sights and proves that her popping is more on point than ever. If you enjoy the clip, make sure to check out the Dance City Guides show in full.
5. Follow Me x Diablo
What happens when Diablo and StalaMuerte team up with a load more dancers and a highly skilled drone operator? This: a dance clip that does things differently. If you slept on it so far, check the clip below right now.
6. Kyoka and Neguin in Paris
Kyoka and Neguin put on the opening show at Juste Debout 2018. Before the big day, they took their practice outside to rehearse in unpredictable conditions and check their choreography with the toughest audience available: the general public, who definitely didn't sign up for the show.
7. Colours of the rhythm
When Angyil and Salah perform and the editor has some serious animation skills, we get a dance clip that shows off the power of popping and blends it with the neon glow you would expect from the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. But no, this video was made to tease Red Bull Dance Your Style.
