Road cycling is a funny old thing. While eBikes have grown in popularity with mountain bikers, for fans of a skinnier tyre, the electric bike has traditionally been a shameful pastime synonymous with commuters, older cyclists and (whisper it) the odd cheating pro.

Times are changing however and as an increasing number of riders begin to see the benefits of a little motorised assistance, the rise of the eRoad bike has well and truly begun. They're perfect for improving and prolonging your time in the saddle and with more manufacturers than ever building high-performance bikes, there's never been a better time to go electric.

Not sure where to start? Here are 10 top eRoad bike picks currently on the market.

1. Gtech eBike Sport

The Gtech E-bike Sport is very much entry level eRoad biking © Gtech

Price: £995/€1,175/$1,250

Affordable and not unpleasant on the eye, the Gtech eBike Sport is a classic looking bike powered by a rechargeable lithium ion battery. The eBike from the British brand is perfect if you're after an all round easy ride. All you need to do is pedal and the bike does all the hard work for you.

With an in-built computer that measures your pedal stroke, the bike's speed can adjust to give you a much-needed boost of up to 24kph (the legal limit for all eBikes is 25kph).

Simple and easy to maintain, the Gtech's battery can be removed for charging and is capable of covering a range of 48km when full. What's more, the traditional chain has been replaced by a light carbon fibre belt drive, so say goodbye to annoying chain oil tattoos or messy trouser legs when commuting.

2. Boardman ADV 8.9E

This electric gravel bike is built for both on and off-road exploration © Boardman Bikes

Price: £2,430/€2,699/$3,100

By taking its ever-popular ADV 8.9 model and making it electric, British favourite Boardman has produced a reasonably priced adventure eBike capable of tackling any terrain.

Fitted with a removable Fazua drive system that's discreet and relatively light (4.6kg), the Boardman's battery will last for 90km on the low assistance 'Breeze Mode', making it perfect for those longer days in the saddle, where you might need an extra push to get up and over the hills.

With a SRAM Apex 1 groupset, hydraulic brakes and a lowered bottom bracket for increased stability, the ADV 8.9 is a classic-looking gravel bike built for both on and off-road exploration.

3. Ribble Endurance SL e Tiagra

With a well-hidden battery, is this the ultimate stealth eRoad bike? © Ribble

Price: £2,799/€3,295/$3,007

In a market where sleek and stylish design is often compromised to squeeze in an unsightly battery, the Ribble Endurance SL e is a welcome sight.

It's no exaggeration to say that the Endurance SL e certainly stands up to its billing as the 'ultimate stealth eRoad bike'. Featuring a well-hidden battery and integrated cabling, to the untrained eye the aero-looking Ribble could easily pass as a non-assisted roadie.

Built around an impressively light carbon frame and a Shimano Tiagra groupset, the Endurance SL e is the ideal choice if you're looking for a serious piece of kit with a price tag that doesn't require you to remortgage your home.

4. Giant Road E+1 Pro

The E+1 Pro's battery will last for 128 electrically assisted kilometres © Giant

Price: £3,799/€4,250/$4,500

Giant says that the E+1 is 'engineered for exhilarating road performance' and it might just be right. Like the Ribble and Boardman, the Giant's geometry is more akin to a true road bike. The E+1 features drop handlebars, narrow tyres and an aluminium frame – perfect for taking part in sportives or local club rides.

Giant claims that the bike uses 'hybrid cycling technology', but like all eBikes, an electric motor is used to supplement the pedal power of the rider. In the case of the E+1, this comes from a SyncDrive Yamaha motor and a moderately light 500Wh lithium-ion battery.

To improve the riding experience, an ergonomic display with a remaining range indicator has been mounted on the handlebars, making it even easier for you to get out and explore up to 128km before the battery runs out.

5. Cannondale Synapse NEO SE

On or off-road, the Synapse NEO SE can tackle it all © Cannondale

Price: £3,500/€3,799/$4,500

As with many eBikes on this list, the Synapse NEO SE is made as much for off-road experiences as it is on-road. A well-constructed gravel bike, the Synapse is just as at home racing over byways and forest trails as it is accelerating over mountain passes and valley roads.

Powered by the Bosch Powerline Plus, it comes with a 500Wh battery that's more than capable of taking you on a full day of riding and then some. A handlebar-mounted LCD display allows you to view both your remaining mileage and choose one of four assistance levels – from Eco and Tour through to Sport and Turbo.

Comfortable and good-looking, it's an ideal companion whether you're after support on long-distance endeavours, fancy going off the beaten track, or simply require a boost to get you through the rush hour traffic.

6. Coboc One Soho

There's elegance and retro lines in the Coboc One Soho © Coboc

Price: £3,275/€2,999/$3,270

If you're after the best looking bike on the market, the Coboc One could be just the ticket. Embracing the pared-back 'fixie' look that's been popularised by hipster cyclists the world over, the One is available in various colours, each named after a different city.

Taking inspiration from retro-racing bikes of the 1960s, the One Soho comes in a simple brushed aluminium frame and includes carbon forks, bullhorn bars and, for an added touch of class, a Brooks leather saddle.

Being, in essence, a single-speed, the Coboc isn't going to be the best when it comes to long or steep hills. Yet weighing in at a super-light 13.7kg and with a battery life that lasts for 80km, if you're willing to look past the lack of gears, you're going to have a lot of fun.

7. Bianchi Impulso E-Road

The Impulso packs enough range to handle the longest days on the bike © Bianchi

Price: £4,599/€5,249/$5,700

If there's one manufacturer that springs to mind when it comes to road racing, it's Bianchi. At the very heart of bike culture since 1885, the Italian manufacturer's bikes have been ridden by some of the greatest ever cyclists.

Designed to look like a typical Bianchi road bike, the Impulso's frame geometry wouldn't look out of place in the Tour de France. The Polini EP3 motor is one of the least bulky on the market and the battery, which is kept well hidden inside the down tube, is one of the longest lasting on our list and packs a range of nearly 200km.

While the motor is unlikely to add anything on the flat (due to the assistance limit of 25kph), as soon as it meets a hill, the Impulso will dominate even the smallest of inclines, making it ideal for those riders anxious about going on longer rides or keeping up on climbs.

8. Cube Agree Hybrid C:62 SL Disc

The Cube Agree Hybrid has a pro road bike look © Cube

Price: £4,499/€5,325/$5,800

We're now among the heavy hitters of the eRoad bike game and they don't come much better than the Cube Agree.

Likely to appeal to purists looking for a 'proper' road bike, the Agree's eBike credentials are so deceptive that at first glance it's hard to even notice that it's electric. Powered by a compact Fazua drive unit, the motor and battery are self-contained and can be fully removed, taking the already light 13.8kg closer to your standard road bike weight. Also, if that wasn't enough, it comes with a full carbon frame, a Shimano Ultegra groupset and hydraulic disc brakes.

9. Specialized Turbo Creo SL Comp Carbon

Combine Tour de France looks with the endurance of a World Tour rider © Specialized

Price: £5,499/€6,499/$6,500

When it comes to building bikes, it's safe to say that Specialized knows what to do. Consistently producing industry-defining models since 1974, it's no surprise that the Californian brand's Turbo Creo SL makes our list.

The self-proclaimed 'lightest eBike in its class', the Creo SL features the same Fact 11r carbon frame as the pro-model S-Works. And if a frame worthy of cycling's Grand Tours wasn't enough, Specialized has also included its headtube-based suspension system, Future Shock 2.0.

Capable of covering 128km of power-assisted pedalling on a fully charged battery, the Turbo Creo SL Comp Carbon is a high-performance eRoad bike that doesn't compromise on comfort or speed.

10. Focus Paralane² 9.9

A fraction under £10,000, this goes into 'remortgage the house' territory © Focus

Price: £9,499/€10,580/$11,500

"Fast like a road bike, strong as an eBike" declares Focus on its website. The Paralane² is the leading example of a new breed of electric bike that's more about high-end performance than day-to-day functionality.