Skateboarding has predominantly been male dominated. However, one of the raddest aspects about skateboarding is how women have been there from the very beginning – and we don't mean sitting on the top of the ramp or lounging out by the empty pool, we mean as pros.

Nowadays, women are the new face of skateboarding, both in the streets and in the skateparks , and in the last five to 10 years women in skateboarding have gone from a peppered few to a full-fledged movement.

While some women believe they owe skateboarding a debt, in fact it's the other way around. Women in skating have made skateboarding more free, more untouchable, more bold and more unique – and they've done so since its inception.

01 The first female pro skateboarder

Patti McGee © Archive

Patti McGee was the first female professional skateboarder and the first Women's National Skateboard Champion in 1964. By 1965, McGee was pro for Hobie Skateboards, where she traveled from town to town on a national level demonstrating the new sport sweeping America. Patti even appeared on the popular Johnny Carson Show and would go on to land two covers in 1965: Life Magazine (May) and Skateboarder (October).

In 2010, Patti McGee was the first female skateboarder inducted into the IASC's (International Association of Skateboard Companies) Skateboarding Hall of Fame and holds the world record for fastest women on a skateboard, at an impressive 75kph.

Thanks to pioneers like Patti McGee, women in 2022 had a 60-year launching point for future generations. Although skateboarding's popularity crashed after McGee’s prominence, there's always been female representation in skateboarding.

Throughout the '90s, we saw Elissa Steamer and Jamie Reyes ripping the streets to shreds and by the turn of the century we had girl skaters like Vanessa Torres and Maria Del Santos flipping into handrails and dominating X-Games podiums. Now, as more women see other women killing it, the best female skateboarders in the world keep pushing the limits of what's possible. It's more than just what's possible for women, but what's possible for skateboarding.

Here are some of the best female skateboarders we’ve had our eye on all year.

02 Alexis Sablone

Alexis Sablone – Wallie Boardslide © Sam McGuire

Made from the mould of street skaters like Elissa Steamer and Jamie Reyes, Alexis Sablone has filmed video parts for her sponsors WKND and Converse, with Switch Flip 50-50s in the streets of NYC. Even so, Sablone secured a roster spot on the Women's USA Skateboarding Team and perpetually breaks the mould as an MIT graduate with her degree in Architecture. No wonder she prefers the streets.

Sablone has combined her two worlds with skateable architectural sculptures in West Palm Beach, Florida and Stockholm, Sweden. All of this while assisting in the designs of her pro model boards and trucks. Sablone can literally do anything.

03 Margielyn Didal

Margie Didal – Ollie © Zorah Olivia

Seven years on from her fledgling experiences with skateboarding, Margie Didal became the first Filipino to join the X-Games in 2018. In the same year, she won a gold medal in the Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. A pioneer not just in Asian skateboarding, but women's representation within skateboarding globally, Didal uses her gift as a vehicle to encourage and uplift: "Skateboarding is the same as life; no matter how many times you fail, you still get back up and keep going. It's my entire life."

In 2021, Didal represented her country on the biggest sporting stage of all, qualifying for the Games in Tokyo thanks to being ranked inside the top-20 in the women's street event. In the same year, she opened her own skatepark in Soul Sierra, Cebu City, which has gone on to become the training venue for the Philippine National Skateboarding Team, of which she's a member.

04 Samarria Brevard

Samarria Brevard – Kickflip © Brian Shamanski

Some skateboarders were born to be on a skateboard. Samarria Brevard is that skater. Quickly making a name for herself with her 2017 X-Games silver medal, the California native has drawn comparisons as the Serena Williams of skating. With goals to one day make the USA team, Brevard is currently in the streets filming for her sponsors Enjoi and Etnies, with music projects underway and future plans to own a vegan restaurant. Brevard reminds us that as skateboarders, we can accomplish anything we set our minds to. Even 360 Flips down 10 stairs.

05 Rayssa Leal

Rayssa Leal - Ollie © Julio Detefon

There may be no better example of the empowerment of women in skating than Rayssa Leal from Brazil. With the rise of social media and more women who've started skating thanks to female representation in the sport, prodigies like Leal are quickly rising in the ranks of female skating.

Leal's viral video sent shockwaves throughout the skate scene, with her Heel Flipping a stair set in a fairy costume (tutu included) in 2015, and since has gone on to secure sponsors like Nike SB and place second in the 2019 SLS World Championship Finals. In a very short time, Leal has transcended the landscape of professional skateboarding, navigating an industry that wasn't always kind to women and often looked for ways to exploit them. Thanks to rippers like Leal and the women skaters who came before her, the future of skateboarding is in good hands.

06 Sakura Yosozumi

Sakura Yosozumi at play in her new vert park © Kazuki Mita/Red Bull Content Pool

With many pro skaters taking up the sport at an early age, Sakura Yosozumi was a relatively late bloomer, starting out when a sixth grader in elementary school. After finishing third in the Vans Park Series Asian Championship in Singapore in 2017, she took her first competition win on the tour by winning the Vans Pro Tour event in Brazil in 2018.

The 2019 Vans Park Series World Champion, Yosozumi has become a dominating presence in all facets of transition skating, including the almost monastic discipline of halfpipe skating, which teaches a different set of skills again to the bowled out park terrain that constitutes Skateboard Park. Video footage of Yosozumi at Red Bull's Performance Camp suggests she may have two new 540 variations at her disposal, making her the new global pacesetter in her discipline.

07 Elissa Steamer

Elissa Steamer - Backside 180 © Xgames.com

While Patti McGee was the first female pro skateboarder, Elissa Steamer is the embedded symbol of women in professional skateboarding.

Steamer became a household name as the only female skater to appear in the first five-installments of the Tony Hawk Pro Skater video game franchise. Girls had a character to play and while this contribution was less designed by her own powers, its significance is paramount to how women would be represented in the years to come. Now, skateboarding video games, skate team videos and television shows aren't complete without a cast of female skaters. It was skateboarders like Steamer who continue to represent women in skating for their abilities.

Now, as one of the sultans of skating and the pillars of skateboarding's past, every skater (regardless of gender) owes their respect to the legend that is Elissa Steamer, who's still very much ripping in 2020. Check out Baker 4 or the countless social media posts to see for yourself.

08 Letícia Bufoni

4 min Meet Letícia Bufoni Get to know Letícia Bufoni, the first female skater to be invited to Red Bull Hart Lines.

Hailing from Såo Paulo, Brazil, Letícia Bufoni began skating contests at a young age and she quickly prevailed as one of the best female skaters, landing sponsors such as Nike SB. As a regular on the X-Games podium, Bufoni has won five gold medals and three silver and bronze apiece. She has her fair share of Street League trophies to go along with her impressive video parts as well. With over 3.4 million followers on her social media channels, Bufoni is arguably the most visible woman in skating. Inspiring countless others to step on a skateboard for the first time, she remains a guiding force for skateboarders everywhere.

09 Lizzie Armanto

Lizzie Armanto at the Vans Park Series in Huntington Beach, CA. © Anthony Acosta / Red Bull Content Pool

Lizzie Armanto is your favorite skater's favorite skater. After all, imagine being singled out by Tony Hawk to ride for Birdhouse skateboards. Armanto has won her own fair share of vertical contests, but perhaps her greatest feat is being the first female skateboarder to land The Loop. We don't have to reference her gender to showcase the significance of Armanto landing the illustrious loop, but let's give credit where it's due. Only a handful of skaters have even attempted it, with even fewer riding away to tell the tale. Just as she found herself on that wild ride, Lizzie Armanto continues to turn the skateboard world upside down.