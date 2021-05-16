Red Bull Motorsports
Get revved up by 11 of the best Formula One videos from Red Bull
There’s nothing to beat Formula One for thrilling racing, danger and glamour. Check out 11 of our favourite videos from Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri.
With two teams and a conveyor of some of the most talented drivers in the sport, Red Bull has been at the front of the grid and partying in the paddock for years. With a trophy cabinet full of titles and prizes, Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri have been racing at the pinnacle of motorsport for years. We've also broken new ground with some amazing video shot behind the scenes, at special events and on track around the world. We've brought together some of our favourites here.
5 of the greatest Red Bull Racing stunts
Red Bull Racing are Formula One's party team. The ones that race hard and play hard. Away from the track they've also performed some truly ground-breaking stunts to promote the sport around the world. Here's five of the very best. How about pulling doughnuts on top of a skyscraper? Taking on a rugby team in the scrum. Max Verstappen races downhill skier Aksel Lund Svindal down Kitzbühel's famous Hahnenkamm in Austria. How do you top an unprecedented road trip in F1 cars from Monument Valley, Utah to Las Vegas and down to Miami Beach, Florida? Simple: you head to the skies and perform a pit stop in zero gravity.
Top 5 off-track moments
Max Verstappen's Dutch road trip
To celebrate the return of the Dutch Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and his team-mate Alex Albon make tracks on a lightning tour of iconic sights in the Low Country, driving from the massive port in Verstappen's hometown of Rotterdam through massive flower greenhouses and windmill-lined canals, on the streets of The Hague and across the beach, where they encounter MXGP world champion Jeffrey Herlings, and finally to Zandvoort for a hot lap of the race track.
The making of Max's Dutch road trip
Get behind the scenes at the shooting of Red Bull Racing's Dutch road trip in a 'Making of' video that's bursting with interesting facts and amazing footage. The shoot was a careful balancing act of cars, equipment and logistics, with early starts and late finishes – all filmed during off season in the middle of the Dutch winter. Filming was kept top secret, but word travels fast in a small country and it was often a race to get the shots in the can before fans arrived in force.
Project Istanbulls: a lap of fabulous Istanbul
Scuderia AlphaTauri dress to impress as they celebrate their launch with a tour around beautiful Istanbul, which looks stunning in the autumn light. Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon race around the city, past Sultanahmet Square and the iconic Blue Mosque, under and over the Bosphorus Strait, until meeting in the middle of Martyrs Bridge for a pit stop between the content of Asia and Europe.
How to perform a pit stop in zero gravity
Red Bull Racing are the best at pit stops. They hold the world record for the fastest, clocking 1.82s for Max Verstappen at the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix, and have won the Fastest Pit Stop award every year since 2018. So, you're the fastest pit crew on Earth, but how about the edge of space? The team jetted off to film a promo, performing a pit stop in a Zero-G flight on the giant Iluschin Il-76. Come behind the scenes at Russia's Cosmonaut training centre at Star City in Moscow to see how they performed a pit stop that was out of this world.
Red Bull Racing tackle a rugby team
One of the most memorable and fun promo clips from the Red Bull Racing library, as Daniel Ricciardotakes on a rugby team to answer the age-old question: which is more powerful, a Formula One car or a rugby scrum? With a specially adapted nose on the front of the car, Ricciardo tackles English Premiership giants Bath Rugby in a push for the line.
Highlights from Red Bull Racing's first 15 years
To celebrate Red Bull Racing's 300th race at the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix, we take a look at the team's greatest moments so far. In 2005 they came into F1 with the aim of not only being competitive, but also having a blast doing it. They were built for speed, but also had the biggest motorhome in the paddock, hosting fabulous parties and even boasting a swimming pool at the Monaco Grand Prix. 65 wins, four Drivers' and four Constructors' championships later and they're still bringing a smile to the faces of F1 fans. Here's eight great reasons to celebrate Red Bull Racing.
AlphaTauri's race to get to track
Go deeper behind scenes of F1 than ever before with this documentary on Scuderia AlphaTauri. At the start of the 2020 season, AlphaTauri staged a spectacular launch at Salzburg Airport in Austria, revealing a new name and new livery as they emerged as a new F1 team. Next, they flew to the Australian Grand Prix only for the championship to be sidelined by the pandemic. At the restart, they had less than two weeks to rebuild and get ready for the Austrian Grand Prix.
Join Team Principal Franz Tost, Team Manager Graham Watson and Technical Director Jody Egginton, plus drivers Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat, as they race against the clock to start a season where they would score points on their debut and ultimately be crowned F1's newest winning team.
F1 vs MotoGP™: Marc Márquez races himself
It's a battle for the ages. F1 vs MotoGP™. Honda vs Honda. Marc Márquez vs Marc Márquez. In the red corner is MotoGP world champion Márquez on his Repsol Honda RC213 and in the blue corner, it's him again at the wheel of a Red Bull Racing RB8 that took Sebastian Vettel to the 2012 F1 championship.
The bike has blistering acceleration, low weight and incredible straight-line speed, while the Formula One car has twice the wheels, twice the engine capacity and superior downforce. Which will be faster in a hot lap of the Red Bull Ring? It's time to find out.
Meet the team behind Pierre Gasly
For a great insight into the life of a professional driver, take a step back to when Pierre Gasly was a Formula One rookie. We meet the team that supports the driver on and off track. When he's at the wheel, Race EngineerMattia Spini is Gasly’s right-hand man, helping him set the car up perfectly and wring every last second of speed out on the race circuit. Meanwhile, Performance Coach Pyry Salmela helps look after Gasly's body and mind, keeping him at the peak of fitness and mentally focussed, so he can deliver the best results every time. Together, find out how the three men make a winning team.
Max plays it cool at Bulls on Ice
F1 race winners Max VerstappenandPierre Gasly head to the Netherlands for a karting adventure with a difference. Join them as they zoom around a circuit made of ice, pulling frosty doughnuts and spinning their hot rods around the rink. This one is pure fun.
