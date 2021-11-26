Relive the best moments from Red Bull BC One World Final 2021

The 2021 Red Bull BC One World Final Camp was an epic three-day affair filled with unbelievable battles, crowd roaring moments, stand out dancers, and more. With many highlights worth going back and relieving, here are some of the top ones that went down at the 18th edition of this year’s Red Bull BC One World Final , in Gdansk, Poland.

01 The Red Bull BC One World Final battles you need to see

The battles of Red Bull BC One World Final 2021 were full of diverse styles, creatively-raw breaking burns, country camaraderie, and amazing exchanges. Here are 5 battles from the World Final you should check out. You can find all of them in the live stream below:

Flea Rock vs Shigekix: Burns vs athleticism

The quarter finals saw the rawness of the ‘Style King’ Flea Rock (USA), verse the athleticism of the 2020 Red Bull BC One Champion, Shigekix (Japan), it was the classic Experience vs Youth showdown, where Flea Rock dropped a ‘John Wick,’ double gun burn in round two that blew up the arena.

Flea Rock in the battle vs Shigekix © Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

Nadia vs Logistx: experience vs youth

Rawness and experience also came against youth and athleticism in the semi-finals of the B-Girl battle, with Nadia (Russia), vs Logistx (USA). Both B-Girls danced and rocked hard to the music from the first round to the last.

Logistx and Nadia in the semi-final © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

Vavi vs Kastet: Russian B-Girls showing their style

Two of the top Russian B-Girls, Vavi and Kastet, went head-to-head in the second semi-final. Vavi displayed her unpredictable way of throwing moves from out of nowhere, and Kastet showed the smooth, funky, footwork based breaking style that won her back-to-back BC One titles. At the end, both B-Girls stood together in celebration of representing Russia on the World Finals stage.

Finalist Vavi does a Hollowback © Romina Amato

Amir vs Phil Wizard: an epic exchange of styles

B-Boys final battle: Amir vs Phil Wizard

In the finals of the B-Boy competition, Phil Wizard (Canada) took on Amir (Kazakhstan). A crazy clash of unconventional styles, with Phil flowing and Amir hard hitting, the exchange between the two was a relentless example of breaking at its highest level, and showed why both B-Boys deserved to be in the finals.

02 The battles from the camp you don't want to miss

Quake vs Lee in Last Chance Cypher blow up battle of the night

Everyone was excited to see the 2021 Last Chance Cypher because it was full of big names all coming to try and earn one of the four open spots in the B-Boy and B-Girl World Finals line-up. Memorable battles that went down included Amir vs Morris (USA), Vavi vs Ayumi (Japan), Killa Kim (Ukraine) vs Anti (Italy) and Kuzya (Ukraine) vs Johnny Fox (Spain). But one of the most epic battles of the Last Chance Cypher was in the quarter finals, with Quake (Taiwan) vs Lee (Netherlands). A clash of Quake’s dynamic, original power based blow-ups, vs Lee’s ability to pull off his original smooth, flexible, moves both ways. It was the first time both B-Boys had been in the Last Chance Cypher and their battle left a lasting impression.

Watch this battle and many more in the stream of the Last Chance Cypher.

Continental Battle call out and surprise throw down

The Continental Battle is when breakers from all over the world come together to battle in teams, representing regions, this year the teams being the Americas, Asia, Europe and Team Poland.

Hong 10 in the Continental Battle © Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

The Asia vs Europe battle had two memorable moments to check out:

Hong 10 brought big excitement. Hong 10 had been battling with team Asia all evening, and when he threw down against Europe he then called out his Red Bull BC One All Star crew member, Lilou, who hadn’t actually done any rounds for Europe yet. As well as being crew mates, Hong 10 and Lilou are both two-time Red Bull BC One Champions who battled each other in the finals of the 2005 Red Bull BC One World Finals, so the excitement in the room went straight up when Lilou stepped out to answer Hong 10’s call. Little Shao’s photography was sublime. Little Shao is by far the most famous photographer on the breaking scene, having been at multiple World Finals capturing the moments through his lens, but what many might not know is that Little Shao started on the scene as a B-Boy. When some of the European breakers saw Little Shao standing behind the Asia team during their battle, they grabbed the French photographer, who has Asian roots, and pulled him into the middle. Hyped off the moment, and with the crowd cheering, Little Shao threw down a round for team Europe, against Team Asia, as Hong 10 held his camera and played photographer.

The Over the Top Tribute battles

Over the Top was an annual breaking event that used to take place in Poland. The event had no winners or losers, and wasn't a competition, but was about doing one-on-one exhibition battles between invited breakers that people wanted to see go head-to-head. This was first only with top polish breakers, and then later also with top international breakers. Some battles that went down at Over the Top were, Kleju vs Luigi, Thomaz vs Cycu Rock, Machine vs Ata, and Flea Rock vs Focus. There was no time limit on the battles, the two breakers simply kept throwing down against each other until they decided to end things.

With the 2021 World Finals being in Poland, the camp had a tribute to this classic event. With its trademark opening red lighting, B-Boys Kleju and Machine hosted, with DJ Lean Rock spinning on the decks. Three exhibition battles went down, which saw B-Boy Mad Max (Poland) vs Hijack (USA), Gimnast (Russia) vs Robb (Belgium), and Nasty Ray (USA) vs Uzee Rock (Ukraine), with the two breakers going 16 rounds, fully expressing the fun, energetic personalities they are known for.

03 The crowning of the 2021 Red Bull BC One World Champions

Logistx is the Red Bull BC One B-Girl champion of 2021 © Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

Two moments to definitely relive are the crowning of the 2021 Red Bull BC One Champions, B-Boy Amir and B-Girl Logistx. Both won the World Finals for the first time in their breaking careers, adding their names to the list of previous champions, achieving personal goals, and making history. With Amir Stoic in his win, and Logistx emotional in hers, both of them more than earned their World Finals victory that night, and the right to now call the

Amir is the B-Boy champion of Red Bull BC One 2021 © Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool