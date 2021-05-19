Dig deep in the dirt with 9 of the best motocross videos

Make the

your go-to source for the AMA Supercross Championship. The Moto Spy goes behind the scenes to find the crucial stories from the best podcasts, broadcasts and pundits, and shadows the best supercross riders at home, in competition and through training. In this episode, the pundits look at the championship favourites:

has everything in his arsenal to win the title, but somehow the crown has eluded the German. Now, he has a new rival in KTM's fresh signing – the hard-riding, straight-talking

. Who will come out on top?