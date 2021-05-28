The 9 best MotoGP™ videos every racing fan needs in their life

A rider’s helmet is his signature – the one item that distinguishes him from every other rider. Eight-time world champion

takes a special interest in the design of his race helmets, which are all decorated in red with his rider number 93 and an ant – a symbol of his strength, resilience and small stature. Joined by his friend, graphic artist David Mata, Márquez takes us through the stories behind some of his favourites, including Maze, which was inspired by the work of Gaudi. It was also the first of

, which also include Power Up, Rodeo, Iron Head, Signature and a one-off for his Formula One test.