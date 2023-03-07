Guide to the best Kiwi festivals this summer

Festival season is finally here and it’s going to be epic – after a few years of lockdowns and cancelled events, we’re all ready to hit the summer festies with a real bang.

With so many to choose from, we’ve checked em’ out and pulled together our six favourite summer festies for 2022/2023.

Danny Brown Rhythm and Vines Festival 2014 © Scott Sinton

01 Hidden Valley

Date: 27 December 2022

Location: Matakana Country Park

Bracing our shores in 2016, Hidden Valley has since become a Kiwi favourite and is returning to Matakana on 27 December with some of the world’s top dance and electronic acts.

This year’s line-up is sure not to disappoint with international acts including Chase & Status, Dom Dolla, Kanine, Skream (to name a few) as well as local talents Sin, Aroha, JessB and more. Get this one in before you roll into the New Year’s festies!

Find out more and get your tickets here.

02 Rhythm & Vines // Red Bull Unforeseen

Date: 29-31 December 2022

Location: Gisborne, New Zealand

A longstanding classic New Year’s festival with a strong place on the New Zealand festival calendar, Rhythm and Vines is an all-time favourite.

Fun fact: it's globally known as the first festival in the world to welcome in the first sunrise of the new year.

Whether it’s time for your rite of passage or it’s your 10th year joining the crowds, RNV is always a wicked time with memories that’ll stick with you for life. This year, expect a line-up of next-level local and international artists including Alison Wonderland, Friction, Chase and Status, Dimension, Lee Mvtthews, Sir Dave Dobbyn and sooo many more.

And while you’re there – come and find your festival fortune at Red Bull Unforeseen. Hidden in plain sight in between food vendors, you’ll find a caravan of unforeseen surprises where you’re invited to seek and find your unforeseen experience.

Keep an eye out for the Zalton Fortune Teller who will help lead you on the right path. Once you discover the caravan, take a step in and get ready for a day or night you won’t forget…

1 min Red Bull Unforeseen

Get tickets and more info here.

03 Rhythm & Alps

Date: 29-31 December 2022

Location: Cardona Valley, Wanaka

Prefer to head South? Rhythm and Alps is your best bet for an epic New Year’s in the South Island – come join the 10,000+ other festie goers for a wicked good time. Expect out of this world scenery, incredible acts, good vibes and a ton of activities to do around Wanaka and Queenstown if you’re feeling like venturing off site when the tunes aren’t rolling.

Check out the lineup and more deets here.

04 Golden Run Festival

Gold Rush Music Festival: 3 January 2023 / Waihi Coromandel

Golden Lights Music Festival: 6 January 2023 / Christchurch

Golden Lights Music Festival: 7 January 2023 / Henderson, Auckland

The Golden Run Festival is coming back hot for 2023. The one-day music festival will be hitting three locations in Aotearoa – Waihi, Auckland and Christchurch. Each event will deliver a next-level experience featuring local and international electron over eight hours, across two stages.

Check out more here.

05 Gardens Music Festival

Date: 29 January 2023

Location: Victoria Park, Auckland

There’s something special about a Sunday session – on 29 January we’ve got you sorted with a newbie to the festie season, Gardens Music Festival, an inner city garden kick off that’ll be headlined by the iconic UK DJ FATBOY SLIM and friends.

And what’s even better – you’ll have Monday off for Auckland Anniversary Weekend so can make it a big one. Find out more here.

06 Splore Festival

Date: 24-26 February 2023

Location: Tāpapakanga Regional Park

One of the all-time favourites that sells out everytime. The three-day festival has everything – a strong line-up of music and performances, stand-out costumes all around, wellness workshops and so much more.

For 2023, expect 125 acts including performances from Aotearoa’s internationally chart-topping Drax Project, UK’s Dillinja and Seanie T plus Berlin’s DJ Franca.

Bring out your best looks, good vibes and we’ll see you there! Check out more info here.

Splore Festival 2017 © Scott Sinton