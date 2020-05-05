Fabio Wibmer is one of the most creative trial bikers in the world. The 24-year-old's been dropping YouTube hits for years, so we've put together a few of his most spectacular videos that need to be seen to be believed.

1. Home Office

Bored during lockdown, Fabio brings the riding inside and turns his house into a trials wonderland, taking inspiration from everyday home appliances and office equipment.

2. Wibmer's Law

Fabio follows his own laws and as soon as he's on a bike, he's in his own world with no limits. Go behind the scenes on the shoot and experience the dedication required to nail all the moves – not everything works out on the first try, even for Fabio!

3. Follow Fabio

Get a bird's eye view of Fabio's skills as a drone follows him as he shreds some iconic German landmarks, like Cologne Cathedral, Hamburg’s Speicherstadt and the Government District in Berlin.

4. Red Bull PlayStreets: Fabio Wibmer vs a drone on the freeski course

Slopestyle doesn't just attract magical freeskiers: Fabio also took on the iconic roofs and alleys of Gastein on his mountain bike followed by drone champion Luke Bannister!

5. Urban freeride in the urban jungle of Vienna

6. Fabiolous Escape

Crime scene in East Tyrol: Part one of this nerve-wracking two-piece set will give you goose bumps and freeze the blood in your veins.

7. Fabiolous Escape 2

After Fabio had escaped once, it was clear the authorities wouldn't rest until they caught him. During a Saalbach winter, complete with ice and snow, he has to shake off his pursuers once again – can he do it?

8. Fabio vs Goggsteig

The best mountain runners struggle up this steep climb in Red Bull Dolomitenmann . Fabio decided to take up the challenge – but in the opposite direction!

9. Sessions with Legends: Danny MacAskill, Martin Söderström and Fabio Wibmer