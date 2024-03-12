Snowboarding
Check out 5 top Travis Rice snowboarding videos
A brand new Travis Rice video just dropped on Red Bull TV ahead of Natural Selection Tour, so watch it now and then catch up on some of his best ever snowboarding footage.
01
Old Dog
Witness the legendary snowboarder taking on the very same terrain that features in this year’s Natural Selection Tour. Travis takes on some breathtaking backcountry terrain. The inspiration for this video is taken from the 'old dog, empty head' mentality that seems a good fit for Travis Rice as he ploughs on into his 23rd season of snowboarding, so watch and learn as he tames some backcountry terrain in Canada.
14 min
Travis Rice: 'Old Dog' snowboard edit
In his 23rd season, Travis takes on the breathtaking 3,700ft vertical drop of the Velvet Castle in BC, Canada.
02
Roadless
In Roadless, Travis Rice adventures out with Bryan Iguchi and Jeremy Jones into the wilderness of Wyoming, USA. With no particular goal, the three snowboarders wanted to explore as much as they could. Their 10-day expedition journey is one that you don't want to miss.
57 min
Roadless
Bryan Iguchi teams up with fellow snowboarders to explore Wyoming on a 10-day human-powered expedition.
03
Art of Flight
If you haven't seen Art of Flight yet, now is the time. Travis Rice and Curt Morgan give us a masterpiece of cinematography, capturing and sharing just how beautiful freestyle snowboarding is. Be ready to also see Mark Landvik, Pat Moore, John Jackson and more in the film.
1 h 17 min
The Art of Flight
Travis Rice and Curt Morgan's follow-up to That's It, That's All raises the bar of snowboarding, again.
04
Inside the Fourth Phase
Inside the Fourth Phase is a special behind-the-scenes series that shows everyone what went down during the filming of The Fourth Phase. Watch what inspired Travis and his team, from the challenges they came across to unseen moments that didn't make the final cut.
14 min
The inspiration
Travis Rice and the Fourth Phase crew talk about the poetic spark that set the whole epic project in motion.
05
Depth Perception
Take a closer look at what British Columbia has to offer in Canada's beautiful inland rainforest. Travis Rice wanted Depth Perception to show the special connection and bond that riders have with nature and earth. Once you see the scenery in this, you'll see that special bond, too.
Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the Travis Rice action on all your devices! Get the app here.
