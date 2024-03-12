Watch Video2 min
Snowboarding

Check out 5 top Travis Rice snowboarding videos

A brand new Travis Rice video just dropped on Red Bull TV ahead of Natural Selection Tour, so watch it now and then catch up on some of his best ever snowboarding footage.
Written by Vivian Tang
2 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Travis Rice

Travis Rice is a big-mountain freeride legend with an unrivalled track record for making genre-defining, trailblazing snowboarding films.

United StatesUnited States

Roadless

Bryan Iguchi teams up with fellow snowboarders to explore Wyoming on a 10-day human-powered expedition.

57 min

The Art of Flight

Travis Rice and Curt Morgan's follow-up to That's It, That's All raises the bar of snowboarding, again.

1 h 17 min

Inside The Fourth Phase

Take an in-depth look at the people, places and technology involved in making snowboarding’s biggest film.

1 Season · 6 episodes

Summary

  1. 1
    Old Dog
  2. 2
    Roadless
  3. 3
    Art of Flight
  4. 4
    Inside the Fourth Phase
  5. 5
    Depth Perception
01

Old Dog

Witness the legendary snowboarder taking on the very same terrain that features in this year’s Natural Selection Tour. Travis takes on some breathtaking backcountry terrain. The inspiration for this video is taken from the 'old dog, empty head' mentality that seems a good fit for Travis Rice as he ploughs on into his 23rd season of snowboarding, so watch and learn as he tames some backcountry terrain in Canada.

14 min

Travis Rice: 'Old Dog' snowboard edit

In his 23rd season, Travis takes on the breathtaking 3,700ft vertical drop of the Velvet Castle in BC, Canada.

English

Travis Rice
02

Roadless

In Roadless, Travis Rice adventures out with Bryan Iguchi and Jeremy Jones into the wilderness of Wyoming, USA. With no particular goal, the three snowboarders wanted to explore as much as they could. Their 10-day expedition journey is one that you don't want to miss.

57 min

Roadless

Bryan Iguchi teams up with fellow snowboarders to explore Wyoming on a 10-day human-powered expedition.

English +8

Travis Rice
03

Art of Flight

If you haven't seen Art of Flight yet, now is the time. Travis Rice and Curt Morgan give us a masterpiece of cinematography, capturing and sharing just how beautiful freestyle snowboarding is. Be ready to also see Mark Landvik, Pat Moore, John Jackson and more in the film.

1 h 17 min

The Art of Flight

Travis Rice and Curt Morgan's follow-up to That's It, That's All raises the bar of snowboarding, again.

Japanese +6

Travis Rice
04

Inside the Fourth Phase

Inside the Fourth Phase is a special behind-the-scenes series that shows everyone what went down during the filming of The Fourth Phase. Watch what inspired Travis and his team, from the challenges they came across to unseen moments that didn't make the final cut.

14 min

The inspiration

Travis Rice and the Fourth Phase crew talk about the poetic spark that set the whole epic project in motion.

Italian +5

More elite snowboarding

Natural Selection Tour

Six men and four women work to find and ride the best backcountry freestyle snowboarding lines at Baldface Valhalla in Canada.

Canada

The thrilling evolution of snowboarding: from its …

10 min read

Snowboarder Marcus Kleveland on handling pressure

“Music calms my nerves and gets me in the right mindset. Music has always been there helping me with everything.” After leaping onto the scene as a 13-year-old, snowboarder Marcus Kleveland has achieved a lot, from X Games and World Championship wins to consistently pushing innovation in his sport. Like any athlete, he's done all of this under a great deal of pressure. In this episode of Mind Set Win, Marcus shares with host Cédric Dumont his techniques for combating the negative effects of pressure. And, as Cédric reveals, we can incorporate many of these techniques into our own daily lives through the use of some simple, practical exercises.

Mind Set Win S1 E8
05

Depth Perception

Take a closer look at what British Columbia has to offer in Canada's beautiful inland rainforest. Travis Rice wanted Depth Perception to show the special connection and bond that riders have with nature and earth. Once you see the scenery in this, you'll see that special bond, too.
Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the Travis Rice action on all your devices! Get the app here.

Part of this story

Travis Rice

Travis Rice is a big-mountain freeride legend with an unrivalled track record for making genre-defining, trailblazing snowboarding films.

United StatesUnited States

Roadless

Bryan Iguchi teams up with fellow snowboarders to explore Wyoming on a 10-day human-powered expedition.

57 min

The Art of Flight

Travis Rice and Curt Morgan's follow-up to That's It, That's All raises the bar of snowboarding, again.

1 h 17 min

Inside The Fourth Phase

Take an in-depth look at the people, places and technology involved in making snowboarding’s biggest film.

1 Season · 6 episodes
Snowboarding