These are the best places to race pump track in 2021
As the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships continues into its fourth year, we take a look at some of the best places to race the 2021 circuit.
Following the success of the last World Final in 2019 – where Tommy Zula and Payton Ridenour battled it out with 70 riders from around the world in Bern, Switzerland to take home the first UCI gold medal in pump track racing respectively – the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships is back!
Whether your aim is to take home gold or just spend time improving your racing skills in this adrenaline-pumping sport, here are some of the top locations – from Fukushima in Japan to Edinburgh, Scotland, you can hone your skills year-round.
With qualifiers taking place across Europe, North America, Africa, South America, Oceania and Asia for 2021, putting the hours in now could mean that you find yourself with a chance of winning the rainbow stripes next year.
Bariloche, Argentina
Argentina’s scenic Velosolutions Pump Track in Bariloche is near one of the most beautiful lakes in Patagonia. Perhaps that’s why we chose it to kick off the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship qualifiers for 2021. Its modern design works perfectly for all levels of rider. Dominating the competition last year was women’s winner Renata Urrutia from Chile and men’s champ Adrien Loron from France.
Event date: February 7, 2021
Cambridge, New Zealand
One of the longest, most sprawling tracks in our qualifying roster is also one of the most fun. The Velosolutions Pump Track in Cambridge, New Zealand, provides a 196m track alongside a 222m jump track with a bowl between the two – so there’s plenty to keep you occupied.
Event date: March 20, 2021
Deqing, China
Featuring one of the longest Velosolutions pump tracks in the world at 425m with 14 berms and an adjacent jump line and kids' track guaranteeing all round riding fun to the max. That’s a lot of pumping. This pump park is part of the scenic Valley Magic Shangzhu, which offers a variety of outdoor activities, including a climbing tower, a giant labyrinth, giant pandas and a selection of picturesque gardens.
Event date: April 24, 2021
Springdale, USA
North-west Arkansas is one of the USA's premier mountain-biking destinations and home to the Oz Trails. The region's Jones Center has a year-round ice arena, junior swimming pool, basketball court, fitness centre, indoor running track and a Velosolutions Pump Track, which hosted the first Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Final in 2018 and has over 500km of singletrack soft-track trails.
Event date: May 22, 2021
Lisbon, Portugal
This is the spectacular setting of Velosolutions Pump Track, next to the famous Vasco da Gama Bridge. The main track is almost 300m in length and provides a challenging ride, testing skill and endurance to the max on race day.
Event date: June 6, 2021
Schüpfheim, Switzerland
Just look at that view! Schüpfheim is a municipality in the district of Entlebuch in the canton of Lucerne in Switzerland. Rollsport Park is hosting this year’s Swiss Qualifier and created a space for movement for all ages, combining a Velosolutions Pump Track with a skate bowl.
Event date: June 19, 2021
Harstad, Norway
The big beast: Harstad Bike Park is currently the largest Pump Park in Scandinavia, the northernmost Velosolutions Pump Track in the world and it sits above the Arctic Circle. Two pump tracks in total; the main track has a total total length of 258m, with the second one stretching 154m. Who’s up for some night racing?
Event date: July 3, 2021
Edinburgh, Scotland
Near central Edinburgh, the Skelf Pump Track sits at the bottom of Arthur’s Seat. The 160m track is compact with lots of interconnecting sections and transfer lines, providing lots of opportunities for challenges.
Event date: July 12, 2021
Fukushima, Japan
The Shinchi Pump Park by Velosolutions is built on the Fisherman Disaster Prevention Green Space Park. The area was severely damaged by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. The reclaimed area near Fukushima is now a big recreation area and memorial. With three custom-designed tracks, catering for various skill levels and challenges covering a total space of 5,000sqm, with a combined total track length of 555m.
Event date: August 29, 2021
Preliminary 2021 qualifiers:
|Location
|Date
|Bariloche, Argentina
|February 7
|Cambridge, New Zealand
|March 20
|Durban, South Africa
|March 21
|Deqing, China
|April 24
|Gaston County, NC, USA
|May 15
|Springdale, AR, USA
|May 22
|Genk, Belgium
|May 23
|Paris, TX, USA
|May 29
|Beijing, China
|May 29
|Lisbon, Portugal
|June 5
|Gambetolla, Italy
|June 12
|Orivesi, Finland
|June 19
|Schüpfheim, Switzerland
|June 19
|Harstad, Norway
|July 3
|Edinburgh, UK
|July 11
|Fukushima, Japan
|August 29
More details coming soon for:
- Canada
- Netherlands
- Lithuania
- Austria
- Sweden
- Australia
- Germany
- UAE
Registration will open soon. For more information and to register head to redbullpumptrackworldchampionships.com