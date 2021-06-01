Enjoy a marathon session of the 8 best rally-raid videos

Get to know the characters who race in this unique sport and discover what it takes to conquer the vast distances of the Dakar Rally, Silk Way and other amazing race in this selection of the nine best rally-raid videos from Red Bull TV.
1. Rally raid: made to measure
With almost no rally-raid action last year, there was no chance for the athletes to get up to speed for the fearsome Dakar Rally or familiarise themselves with the digital road book which is new for 2021. That's why they created their own bespoke event – the Andalucía Rally – using areas that once formed part of the original Paris-Dakar. Join Dakar winners Stéphane Peterhansel, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Carlos Sainz, Toby Price, Matthias Walkner and Sam Sunderland on a four-day race around southern Spain.
Andalucía Rally highlights
2. Kamaz conquer the most dangerous road in the world
What’s the best vehicle for racing through 13 hairpins as you climb up a narrow mountain road with no crash barriers? Your first pick would probably not be a 9.5-tonne truck. But the men who race Kamaz Master trucks to victory in the Dakar and Silk Way are not like normal men. They spit gasoline in the face of danger. Watch how we filmed a promo clip featuring a race between Dmitri Sotnikov and Turkish rally champion Yağız Avcı as they take on the most dangerous road in the world, AKA the Road of Death, AKA the Highway to Hell AKA the D915 Bayburt Road in Turkey.
Filming on the world's most dangerous road
3. Cracking up with Toby Price
Dakar champion, Baja racer and all-round good egg Toby Price is in cracking form in his short film, Cracked, in which he shows off his bike and trophy truck driving skills on an adventure that brings together some classic Aussie iconography, including a kangaroo, a kookaburra, and, of course, Toby’s home-styled mullet. Keep an eye out for a cameo from another Australian icon, big wave surfer Ross Clarke-Jones.
Cracked
4. Keeping out in front with KTM
Catch up with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rally team as riders Toby Price, Matthias Walkner and Sam Sunderland prepare for the Dakar. With the famous rally moving to Saudi Arabia, the 18-time winning team is leaving nothing to chance as the riders fine-tune their bikes and bodies ready for the race. This episode of Up Front focuses on navigation and the road book – a roll of paper that the riders have to study closely so they know what’s coming in the day’s long ride. Good navigation not only makes the difference between winning and losing, it can make the difference between ending the day in the bivouac or the hospital and these riders literally have the scars to prove it.
Navigation is everything
5. Kamaz: the rally-raid heavyweights
The 1150bhp, 9.5-tonne Kamaz Master racing truck is an awe-inspiring, record-breaking machine and none of the numbers are small: these trucks have taken 165 stage wins and 18 victories at the Dakar Rally – that’s more than the next five teams combined. Kamaz Master have won every Silk Way Rally except for one. David O’Caoimh breaks down Kamaz by the numbers.
10 facts about the Kamaz Master Truck
6. Heat and dust of the new Dakar
The vast deserts of Saudi Arabia provide a breathtaking setting for this extended montage of aerial footage and onboard shots from the Dakar Rally’s first foray into its new home. Watch spectacular rally-raid footage as the bikes, cars and trucks tackle towering dunes and long, hard roads with the desert stretching away far over the horizon.
POV and aerial action clip
7. Into the wilds of the Silk Way with the Russian bears
Break new ground on the Silk Way Rally, the spectacular transcontinental off-road rally that runs from Europe to Asia. Our behind-the-scenes blog starts in the service park in Irkutsk where Nasser Al-Attiyah is shaking down his car on a high-speed run ahead of the main race, before catching up with KTM rider Sam Sunderland and the mighty Kamaz Master truck racers. And since rally raid is all about adventure, we head off aboard an Mi-8 transport helicopter for a dip in Lake Baikal, the largest lake in the world, with experienced rally raider Luc Alphand and his friends.
Taking on the Silk Way Rally
8. Tales from the Dakar bivouac
Step into the bivouac as the Dakarists prepare to race into Saudi Arabia’s Empty Quarter – a vast desert the size of France. We get a masterclass from Aryat Mardeev andDmitri Sotnikov on how to coast over a sand dune in a 9.5-tonne Kamaz truck and X-Raid boss Sven Quandt explains how the cars are specially prepped for the deep desert sands. From state of the art technology, we change gear with Ilario Lavarra, an adventurer from Italy who has travelled 150,000km around the world on a 50-year-old Vespa scooter.
Entering the Empty Quarter