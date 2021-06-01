Enjoy a marathon session of the 8 best rally-raid videos

With almost no rally-raid action last year, there was no chance for the athletes to get up to speed for the fearsome

or familiarise themselves with the digital road book which is new for 2021. That's why they created their own bespoke event – the Andalucía Rally – using areas that once formed part of the original Paris-Dakar. Join Dakar winners

,

,

,

,

and

on a four-day race around southern Spain.