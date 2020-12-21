6 Red Bull events we can't wait to see next year

Whether you're a hardcore mountain bike fan itching to witness the world's best throwing down tricks on the rowdiest terrain, or silky smooth dancefloor moves are more your thing, it's safe to say that the past 12 months have almost certainly starved you of the action you crave to see.

It's time to dump 2020 firmly in the dustbin where it deserves to be and look forward to a brand-new year packed with incredible events to enjoy live on Red Bull TV. Whatever you're into, we've got something for you in 2021 and these are the six events we can't wait to bring you.

1. Enjoy a serious desert dust up

What better way to shake off that new year fug than with hundreds of highly-tuned motorcycles, cars, trucks and buggies blasting through the sand during the roughest, toughest motorsports' event of them all – the Dakar Rally

Competitors might only just have finished getting all the sand out of their nooks and crannies after last year's epic first Dakar on Saudi Arabian soil, but it all kicks off again on January 2 and you can expect two weeks of pure racing entertainment and undoubtedly a few spectacular spills along the way.

The big question heading into this year's event is whether the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing squad can avenge their defeat at the hands of HRC Honda after the Japanese squad's Ricky Brabec ended their 18-year winning streak last year. The gloves are off and it's going to be a proper scrap from the off, so you don't want miss a single day of the race.

Keep up to date with all the action in our Dakar Daily show each afternoon.

2. Round the world rally action

If the Dakar isn't your motorsports jam, how does the WRC's white-knuckle world tour featuring men who love nothing more than driving at three-figure speeds just millimetres from great big cliffs, packed pine forests and the occasional roadside mariachi band (hello, Rally Mexico) sound?

Good? You'll be tuning in to the 12-round FIA World Rally Championship along with us then. And the good news is that you don't have to wait long to enjoy it, because the new season fires into life with the classic Rallye Monte-Carlo on January 21.

If this doesn't get you pumped for the WRC nothing will

From the usually skating rink-like Monte Carlo event, the WRC will test drivers on every driving surface imaginable in some of the world's most inspiring locations over the following 11 months, eventually crowning the undisputed best all round racing driver in the world.

Buckle up and catch daily highlights from every round of the 2021 WRC series on Red Bull TV, because there's really nothing quite like it.

3. Check out the real kings of airtime

Rampage is pretty big and cliff diving really racks up the altitude, but when it comes to airtime the real senders are kiteboarders and nowhere does the sport go bigger than at Red Bull King of the Air .

For the uninitiated, Red Bull King of the Air has a very simple concept. Decamp the world's best kiteboarders to Cape Town, South Africa, wait patiently for the area's famously wicked winds to whip up and then send them out on the water to take launch big airs that you really should have a pilot's licence for.

Frankly, your jaws will drop when see how big King of the Air competitors are willing to send it on what amounts to a board and some fabric, and you'll gain a whole new respect for the sport when you tune in to the event on Red Bull TV . The waiting period begins on January 30, so you don't have long to hold on.

4. Dive into the world's best-looking sport

Name a more visually stunning sport or championship than the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series . Go on, try it. You're going struggle, because with it's combo of stunning locations and hard-bodied athletes performing heart-stopping, scarcely believable dives from a frankly terrifying height, cliff diving has it all.

Watch the best moments from Red Bull Cliff Diving's iconic stop in Mostar below to see what we mean.

After the unfortunate cancellation of the entire 2020 series, Red Bull Cliff Diving is coming back in a big way for 2021 and we can't wait to see what cliff diving's stars have in store for us. We know it'll be absolutely spectacular. Tune in on Red Bull TV – Speedo optional.

5. It's time for a rampage... the good kind

If you only sit down to watch one mountain bike event on Red Bull TV this coming year, do yourself a favour and make it this one because, truly, nothing compares to the sweaty-palmed nervous energy of watching Red Bull Rampage live.

The iconic freeriding event returns to its spiritual home in Utah's badlands after another 2020 hiatus and you can expect more of the same from the 2021 event – namely marvelling at the sheer brass-balled bravery and sublime skills the world's best freeriders possess to spot and then ride down lines so steep and exposed you wouldn't even consider scrambling up them without full climbing gear.

Check out the amazing action highlights from the 2019 event above as a reminder of just how special this contest is and stayed tuned for more details on when Red Bull Rampage 2021 will be taking place very soon.

6. Put on your dancing shoes

You most likely missed the opportunity to wow work-mates with your slick dance moves at the Christmas party this year, but every cloud has a silver lining and after watching the Red Bull BC One World Finals you can arm yourself with some serious moves to ensure you really do own the dancefloor next year.

OK, that might not exactly be true, but we can 100 percent guarantee that seeing the world's best B-Boys and B-Girls laying down the slickest breaking moves you'll ever see will absolutely inspire the dancer in you.

The BC One competitors never fail to blow our minds with their dexterity, flair and sheer fire on the floor and you'll find out soon all about the 2021 event, which is certain to take breaking to another level.