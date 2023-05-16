Celia Fernandez of Spain dives from the 20 meter platform during the training session of the second stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Paris, France
The best Red Bull events to visit this year

Whether you're there to watch some world class athletes or to participate yourself, these are the Red Bull events not to be missed in 2023.
Written by Joe Ellison
Published on

Summary

  1. 1
    Red Bull Kumite: Johannesburg, South Africa – July 1-2
  2. 2
    Red Bull Hardline: Machynlleth, UK – July 15-16
  3. 3
    Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Paris, France – June 18
  4. 4
    Red Bull Erzbergrodeo: Eisenerz, Austria – June 8-11
  5. 5
    Red Bull Dual Ascent: Verzasca Dam, Switzerland: November 1-5
  6. 6
    Red Bull Batalla National Final: Mexico – August 25
Unless you've been a hermit for the past few decades, you'll know that Red Bull organises hundreds of adventure and sporting events worldwide.
And when not showcasing the talents of some of the world's biggest athletes (such as dropping Kriss Kyle out of a helicopter on his bike), or inviting the best of the best to compete in a grand spectacle (one example being the world's best BMX athletes cutting up the Utah desert in Red Bull Rampage) in front of thousands, many events even invite the public to compete, giving wings to put their own skills to the test.
So if you're looking to getaway for a trip abroad soon, why not mix it in with a Red Bull event while you're at it? It's a win-win. Read on to see some of the best events and series you can visit this year, along with a couple of extra travel tips.
Expect more events to be added here as they're confirmed before the year is up. We'll add more as we get them. And if you don’t make these events this year, there’s always 2024…
01

Red Bull Kumite: Johannesburg, South Africa – July 1-2

The event:
Since its inception in 2015, Red Bull Kumite has been home to iconic match-ups featuring the world's top fighting game players, unforgettable storylines and a celebration of fighting games like no other. Now, in 2023, the biggest names in (e)fighting will battle it out in South Africa at the biggest gaming event on African soil as they take each other on the newly released Street Fighter 6. The first event day on July 1 will see new challengers compete in the Last Chance Qualifier for one place in the Main Event on July 2, when they join 15 invited pros. A champion will be crowned, and in the lead-in, the Road to Kumite will be captured!
For more info go here, while tickets can be bought here.

6 min

Red Bull Kumite Remade: Daigo vs Tokido

Watch a stop-motion recreation of an iconic Red Bull Kumite match between Daigo and Tokido.

English

02

Red Bull Hardline: Machynlleth, UK – July 15-16

The event:
Thus is one of the toughest MTB downhill races there is. Crowds returned to the mountain in 2022 in Machynlleth, Wales, for the first time since 2019, as 20 of the world's best downhill and freeride mountain bikers delivered one of the best editions of this iconic race. The course changed a bit, too, with the Step Up ramp being made taller to help riders scrub off speed and Dirty Ferns also had a makeover. Gee Atherton returned after a long injury layoff, while Jess Blewitt became the first female rider to take on Red Bull Hardline. We'll have to wait and see what Dan Atherton and crew have in store for the event in 2023, but if you like your MTB downhill tough, this is not to be missed. Get a taste of the action in the video below.
For more info and to get tickets, click here

9 min

Top 3 runs

Enjoy the Top 3 runs from the world's hardest mountain bike race.

English

03

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Paris, France – June 18

The event:
Elite athletes. A season-long competition. Diving timed to such precision it almost defies belief. No, not the Premier League, but rather the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, which has been making a splash across the world for over a decade now. There are many reasons to want to visit Paris in the next year or two, such as the small matter of the Summer Games being hosted there. But you won't get many opportunities to be in Paris, with one of the world's most iconic structures in the background, watching divers hurtling past you at speeds of around 85kph into the Seine. This will be the second edition of the Series in Paris and if you've never experienced cliff diving up close, then it's time to take the plunge. Get a taste of what happened last year in the video below.
For more info, click here

52 min

Best moments from Paris

Relive the best moments and top dives from the Paris contest, which took place right next to the Eiffel Tower.

Here are the other dates for Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series
  • June 3, 2023 - Boston, USA
  • June 18, 2023 - Paris, France
  • July 2, 2023 – Polignano a Mare, Italy
  • August 3, 2023 – Takachiho, Japan
  • August 19, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden
  • September 9, 2023 - Mostar, Bosnia & Herzegovina
  • November 19, 2023 – Auckland, New Zealand
04

Red Bull Erzbergrodeo: Eisenerz, Austria – June 8-11

The event:
Where else can you watch almost 2,000 enduro riders blast their way up gravely roads of the Erzberg mine for two days, hoping to be among the 500 fastest qualifiers for Sunday’s main race? Well, nowhere else actually, and if you like your motorsports tough this is the place to be. The Red Bull Erzergrodeo is probably the world’s toughest single-day enduro, with 35km of treacherous terrain, including boulder gardens and forestry climbs, awaiting the riders – and only the bravest few will reach the finish line. Take a look at the 2022 edition in the video below.
For more info, click here

3 min

Action highlights – Red Bull Erzbergrodeo

Watch all the action as 1,500 riders and thousands of fans descend on the mining town of Eisenerz, Austria.

English

05

Red Bull Dual Ascent: Verzasca Dam, Switzerland: November 1-5

The event:
If you're not familiar with Red Bull Dual Ascent, it's a team climbing event at the awe-inspiring, 220m-high Verzasca Dam in Switzerland that first took place in October of 2022. Last year, 16 elite competition and multi-pitch/rock climbers were invited to compete in teams of two across three days at the first-ever head-to-head multi-pitch climbing competition on artificial routes. Now Red Bull Dual Ascent returns for 2023 in November and if you wanted an excuse to visit a part of the world that features the stunning Lake Como only 60km away and with the city of Milan, Italy, only 100km away, now's your chance. Just make sure you have a head for heights, because you'll need it, as you'll see from the film below.
For more info, click here

37 min

Red Bull Dual Ascent

Sixteen world-class athletes on eight teams battle to be the fastest up a wall of six gruelling pitches.

English +6

06

Red Bull Batalla National Final: Mexico – August 25

The current and triple Red Bull Batalla champion, Aczino, is from Mexico and won his third title in Mexico City in December of 2022, so where better to experience this unique Spanish language rap battle event than in Mexico City? If you're not familiar with this hugely popular and long-running event, this is how it works: first, there's an application phase, where participants from across the world submit freestyle videos via the official Red Bull Batalla app. A panel of judges then review all of the submissions and select the best MCs in each country that advance to a national final or regional qualifiers. A select set of competitors also automatically qualify for the World Final, after finishing in the top three at the previous World Final. This year's World Final will be held in Colombia for the first time in 20 years, too, so that's another option to consider, and with events all over the world you've got lots to choose from. Get a full lowdown of what it's all about in the film below.
For more info, click here

34 min

Imparables: Red Bull Batalla

Follow the behind-the-scenes story of 2020's most ambitious and most-watched live music competition.

English

Travel