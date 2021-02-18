Way back in 2011 down on the southern tip of Texas, the Snooppy-D-O-Double-G brought his Snoopadelics for a battle of the ages against Austin-based electro/rock/funk duo Ghostland Observatory. During the Takeover round (

), Ghostland Observatory covered Drop It Like It's Hot like it was one of their own. Following on from Snoop’s unforgettable cover of David Bowie's Fame, this was a SoundClash against which all others should be measured.