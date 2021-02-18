8 standout Red Bull SoundClash performances
Delve into a fistful of amazing SoundClash shows and get excited for what the future has in store.
Shortlisting essential Red Bull SoundClash performances is no easy task. The event enables bands and artists to push their musical boundaries, making for countless remarkable moments from the hugely talented artists who have taken part. But if you’re looking for shows that push the boundaries, then look no further than this spectacular selection…
1. Snoop Dogg Vs Ghostland Observatory – South Padre Island, USA, 2011
Way back in 2011 down on the southern tip of Texas, the Snooppy-D-O-Double-G brought his Snoopadelics for a battle of the ages against Austin-based electro/rock/funk duo Ghostland Observatory. During the Takeover round (in which an act highjacks one of their opponent’s most cherished songs), Ghostland Observatory covered Drop It Like It's Hot like it was one of their own. Following on from Snoop’s unforgettable cover of David Bowie's Fame, this was a SoundClash against which all others should be measured.
2. Reality Check vs. New Level - Hamburg, Germany, 2017
The cream of Germany’s rapping community faced off in this epic clash from 2017. Samy Deluxe, Eko Fresh and Afrob – aka Team Reality Check – went up against Team New Level, comprised of LGoony, Soufian and Crack Ignaz in front of 5,000 spectators in a show that was packed with spits, shocks and surprises (Haftbefehl, Trettmann, Celo & Abdi, Capo, Ahzumjot, Khalid, Ferris MC, Telly Tellz, Azzi Memo, Eno, Nate57 and Van Holzen made up the exhaustive list of special guests!)
3. Dubioza Kolektiv vs S.A.R.S. – Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2014
2014 saw the debut of Red Bull SoundClash in the culturally diverse city of Zenica in Bosnia and Herzegovina. There, Bosnia’s avant-garde dub rock group Dubioza Kolektiv went up against Serbian alt-rockers S.A.R.S. for a ground-breaking show. For the Takeover round, Dubioza Kolektiv got their teeth into S.A.R.S.’ track Buđav lebac (a huge hit in both countries thanks to the power of the internet!) as both bands mixed pop, rock, reggae, hip-hop, blues and more to win over the crowd.
4. The Cannabinoids ft. Erykah Badu vs Shiny Toy Guns – Dallas, Texas, 2009
As befitting an artist with more pseudonyms than an international super spy, Erykah Badu’s Red Bull SoundClash appearance in Dallas, was an eclectic (and hugely entertaining) affair. Joined by her 10-strong Cannabinoids collective, Fat Belly Bella battled Oklahoma's electro poppers Shiny Toy Guns on opposite stages at Victory Plaza. For the Takeover round, Badu & Co. snuck a win covering the OK band’s own track Ghost Town.
5. Lena Vs Bausa – Stuttgart, Germany, 2019
Lena & Bausa perform 99 Luftballons and 99 Schuhkartons
German rapper, singer and multi-instrumentalist Bausa took on all comers for the phenomenal All Against Bausa SoundClash in Stuttgart in 2019. The event was packed with amazing moments (not least performances from the triple team of Azet & Zuna feat. Dhurata Dora and the crowd-pumping freestyle skills of Juju, but it was The Cover round that got the biggest cheers. German superstar singer Lena kicked things off with a bang-on rendition of Nena’s 80s classic 99 Luftballons, while Bausa put his own twist on proceedings with a footwear-inspired rewrite resulting in the artist presenting his opponent with a custom pair of kicks!
6. Mashrou' Leila vs. Who Killed Bruce Lee – Beirut, Lebanon, 2013
In November 2013, 3,000 people gathered at Beirut’s Forum de Beyrouth for a debuting SoundClash. Controversy courting four-piece indie rock band Mashrou' Leila went up against Berlin-based, Beirut-born rock outfit Who Killed Bruce Lee for a celebration of the very best in Lebanese musical independence. The resulting performances were about bringing people together through music as much as battling for sonic supremacy.
7. Wale Vs Tokyo Police Club – Washington DC, USA, 2010
In 2010, nearly 2,000 people filled a specially created outdoor venue on the famous Pennsylvania Avenue for a wholly unique SoundClash. With the US Capitol Building providing a stunning backdrop, local hip-hop star Wale railed against indie rock opponents Tokyo Police Club in a sometimes heated, always respectful aural conversation from opposing sides of the musical spectrum. In the end, the crowd decreed that the visiting outfit from Ontario, Canada, would claim victory.
8. Melisses Vs Vegas – Athens, Greece, 2012
Greek rock met Greek urban pop as Melisses took on Vegas for this Athens-set bunfight in 2012. With opposing stages aiming to win the crowd’s favour, this was a rambunctious affair for the country’s first-ever Red Bull SoundClash.