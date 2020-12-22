It is fair to say that 2020 has been, by anyone's estimation, a difficult and challenging year for everybody. With most international travel and public gatherings curtailed from springtime, a lot of the skate world had to fall back on familiar content terrain.

Thankfully, Red Bull Skateboarding were able to use our worldwide connections and year-round energy to deliver 12 months' worth of spirit-lifting projects, most which were already underway by the time everybody headed indoors.

From solo projects with TJ Rogers and CJ Collins to skating the visionary architecture of Oscar Niemeyer and donating skateparks cut from Norwegian quarries, we did our level best to keep the flames of stoke fired up throughout a demanding year. We hope you enjoy this waltz back through them.

1. You Good?: the raw files

Ryan Sheckler – raw edit

The popularity of rough cuts from video parts surprised a lot of people in the skate industry, where polish and layering were the hallmarks of glossy, high-end video productions.

What raw clips do is provide session context. A lot of randomness happens in street skating and it's somehow golden to see the little flicker of magic sparked in the middle of it.

Some videos take actual years to come out, but You Good? was intentionally filmed in a short window filled with hothouse sessions and small-crew, high productivity trips. Ira Ingram’s raw cuts of Ryan Sheckler , Jamie Foy , Zion Wright and Alex Midler went inside the sessions, pressure, Buddhist monks and slams that produced Red Bull Skateboard's iconic full-length You Good?

2. Skate Tales: Madars Apse's global underground

Best of Skate Tales from season 1

Madars Apse ’s fabulous new show Skate Tales , following his whistle-stop tour of skateboarding’s wilder shores, became the online skate hit of lockdown.

Combing the global backstreets in search of untold skate stories, the Latvian pro brings his inimitable, easy-going charm to rolling out with Brazilian downhillers, Ethiopian scene builders, Detroit soldiers, Japanese outsiders, backflipping circus skaters and kicking it with none other than Bam Margera himself. Unmissable.

3. Concrete Dreams: skating the architecture of Oscar Niemeyer

Concrete Dreams

Oscar Niemeyer remains one of the most important architects in modern history. The Brazilian visionary, who died in 2012 aged 104, elevated modern architecture beyond the realms of function and created buildings that are works of art and express the highest attributes of humanity. His work with reinforced concrete in particular created new architectural forms and possibilities.

Concrete Dreams, a never-to-be-repeated collaboration between the artist's estate and Red Bull, allows us all to savour the majestic forms of an undisputed architectural genius in the way only skateboarders can.

Brazilian skating legends Pedro Barros and Murilo Peres set off on a once-in-a-lifetime skate tour around some of the master's most iconic works, from Belo Horizonte to São Paulo and, of course, Brasilia itself – Niemeyer's civic masterpiece. It's a groundbreaking global skate highlight from July, best watched on a big screen.

4. Red Bull Solus: skate contests return

Taylor Kirby’s winning run

A different kind of skate jam for a different moment in time, Red Bull Solus offered 13 skaters an hour each in Ryan Sheckler 's personal training facility to string together their best single flow through the park.

The identities of their challengers for the US$10,000 winner's cheque were unknown to every invited ripper at the time of their filming slot, with only industry overseers Jaime Owens, Kyle Berard and Mike Sinclair scoring each of the secret competitors.

Going head-to-head were Jack Fardell, Ishod Wair, Zion Wright , Greyson Fletcher, Jagger Eaton , Alex Midler , Taylor Kirby, Dominick Walker, Roman Pabich, CJ Collins , Le’andre Sanders, Ronnie Kessner and, of course, host Ryan Sheckler . Deathwish Skateboards pro Taylor Kirby not only took home the winner's titles, but also bagged €2,500 on behalf of the mighty Lotties Skateshop courtesy of online votes.

5. Hotel Uzbekistan: skating from Tashkent to Samarkand

From a hotel to a yurt

Right at the start of this tumultuous year, we dropped an absolutely pinnacle skate sojourn masterfully handled by former BESA Cinematographer of the Year, Patrik Wallner .

Vladik Scholz , Rob Wootton and Ethan Loy were joined by eccentric Russian ripper Pasha Kuznetsov, in whom a charismatic star was surely born. This first-ever professional skate mission from Tashkent to spellbinding Samarkand was big on vast spots, smiling faces and an Ethan Loy ollie over a handrail into a massive bank that deserves to go into the history books.

As always, the story of this unprecedented, pioneering skate trip was gorgeously wrapped in Wallner's sumptuous visual style, alongside the striking photography of Argentinian maestro Gaston Francisco – and a shout, as always, to Kirill Korobkov, wingman extraordinaire.

6. TJ Rogers: 2020 video part in the raw

Raw edit: TJ Rogers 2020 Part

It was a big year for Blind Skateboards' well-liked and highly-regarded pro skater with the remarkable life story. Not one, but three full parts issued forth from the slick and timeless feet of TJ Rogers this year and this shared Berrics part mixes buttery tech with some classic big gap face-melters, as Rogers put a tough year to good use on the quiet streets of LA.

7. The Maze: Vladik Scholz's marble madness

The Maze

Imagine a skatepark that tilted as you rode it. That's what skateboarding's own Willie Wonka, Andreas Schützenberger, managed to create with Vladik Scholz in their conceptual project The Maze .

Schutzi's engineering marvel weighed in at 40 tons and measured 21 square metres, suspended a three full metres in the air under a series of hydraulic jacks. With Portugal’s Gustavo Ribeiro , Latvia's Madars Apse and Germany's own Jost Arens all on hand to session the sloping skatepark, the only thing to add was an enormous chrome ball to add some extra impetus and danger to the mix.

Enjoy some marble madness courtesy of Vladik Scholz and friends in this fun project from the lens of Lucas Fiederling.

8. Red Bull Bowl Rippers: Marseille brings it back home

Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2020

With so many events put on ice during 2020, creating some continuity of skate energy was more vital than ever. Our annual concrete jamboree from the hallowed ground of Marseille's Bowl du Prado had to be totally overhauled in order to deliver an at-home viewing experience for everyone to enjoy.

The event format, number of invitees, production crew and layout were all stripped back for social distancing to ensure everyone's safety, but the transition traditions of France, Germany, Spain, Denmark, Sweden and Italy were all represented in this year's special edition.

Jean Pantaleo demonstrated a feel for the contours of the fabled terrain that only locals can truly know and which shone through in his total mastery of the space. Danny León , Ivan Federico, Jaime Mateu and Karl Berglind all threw down for the crown, but this was the year in which Red Bull Bowl Rippers came home to Marseille with local don Pantaleo.

9. Larvikite Lines: from ancient stone to public skate spot

Larvikite lines

The chance discovery of a quarry that mines one of the best surfaces in existence for skateboarding overlooking the sea in Norway led to an incredible proposal: to create an incredible skate spot from the polished stone called Larkivite at the Lundhs Real Stone quarry in the picturesque town of Larvik, Norway before moving the installation down into Larvik itself, where it will become a permanent skate spot to enjoy.

Torey Pudwill , Angelo Caro , Chris Haslam and Didrik Galasso oversaw the creation of these unique shapes cut from sheer quarry walls, before skating them in situ ahead of their relocation down into the plaza dedicated to the project in Larvik. In terms of visuals, this will take some beating.

10. CJ Collins presents Fer Dayz

CJ Collins FER DAYZ

CJ Collins has had a stratospheric rise through the skateboarding ranks in the past couple of years. With a full section in Toy Machine's Programming Injection in 2019, followed up quickly by a standalone Volcom part in January, he's in an unstoppable groove of ripping right now. With interview photography from the incomparable Dave Swift, Collins's exclusive Fer Dayz part fires on all cylinders: not everyone can skate in slip-ons.

11. Skate Africa: meet the skaters of Ghana and Kenya

Jaakko Ojanen meets the skatescene of Ghana

Shining a light on scenes where skateboarding is still only in its infancy is a lovely counterpoint to all the clamour in the rest of the game and that's something we are very much here for.

Yann Horowitz, Chenai Gwandure, Jackson Pilz and Jaakko Ojanen undertook a two-part trip right back at the start of 2020. With Patrik Wallner once again on visual duties, the band of skate evengelists first headed through Kenya to kick it with George Zuko and the see the amazing work he's doing with the orphanage and skate school he helps run in Nairobi. Then, after saying goodbye to the Nairobi skate crew, our small squad next moved on to Ghana in order to meet Sandy Alibo and the Accra skate scene, where half the new influx are young women.

Both short documentaries are pioneering benchmarks in a burgeoning skate scene where great things are being done by intensely passionate people in the most challenging of circumstances. What else is there to say except enjoy and get involved if you feel so inclined.