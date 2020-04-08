Here are 10 must-see skiing and free skiing video series on Red Bull TV

For some, skiing is a fun and healthy way to justify an expensive winter holiday. For others, it’s an unhealthy obsession. Career? Necessary evil to generate funds for your next ski mission. Soulmate? Someone who is OK with you loving skiing more than them. Internet connection? Faster than Jérémie Heitz . Does all this sound familiar?

We understand. We’re obsessed too. Which is why we’ve put together this list of shows that feed the obsession… until it’s time to ski again.

1. FOUR Freeski Girls

Getting to know the athletes

Four young women who live their lives at full speed. Mathilde Germaud , Kelly Sildaru , Tess Ledeux and Jennie-Lee Burmansson are world-class freestyle skiers with a huge stash of medals, and together they’re ushering in a new era of the sport. If you wondering what the future of women’s freeskiing looks like, FOUR has all the answers: Get to know the girls and follow them behind the scenes at the X Games and at the World Champs.

2. Shred Hacks

How to do the perfect turn

Shred Hacks is a great how-to series that’s been helping snowboarders take their backcountry and freestyle skills to the next level for a while now, but now it’s the freeskiers turn to pick up some tips from pros in the know. In freeski series one, Paddy Graham provides the backcountry best practice, while Oscar Wester delivers a masterclass on progressing your park skills.

3. Originate

Backstory

Michelle Parker might just be the most inspirational woman in skiing. From her origins as a talented ski racer born and raised on the slopes of Lake Tahoe to the gnarliest female big mountain freeskier in the game, the tale of Michelle’s rise is legendary. But as the second season of Originate proves, she’s only just getting started.

4. Between the Lines

Arianna Tricomi

While freestylers get most of the attention, there’s no doubt that the athletes competing on the Freeride World Tour are the most respected. In a sport where charging the hardest on steep and gnarly terrain is the name of the game, it takes untold skill and a special kind of relationship with fear to make to the top. Between the Lines pulls back the curtain on some of the most fascinating characters on the FWT: Meet World Champions Arianna Tricomi , Markus Eder and Vice-World Champion Kristofer Turdell .

5. In Search of Speed

Life on the Ski World Cup tour

An in-depth look at the world's greatest ski racers competing on the FIS World Cup circuit, In Search of Speed is an award-winning documentary that brilliantly captures all the action, intensity and drama of the world of Alpine ski racing. Follow Aksel Lund Svindal , Lindsey Vonn , Sofia Goggia , Alexis Pinturault , Henrik Kristoffersen , Dominik Paris , Thomas Dressen , Marco Odermatt and Marcel Hirscher to world's most infamous races, from the season opening in Sölden to the infamous Birds of Prey downhill via the world's scariest race, the Streif, all the way to the World Cup finals.

6. Keep Your Tips Up

Back at It

There are many brotherly double acts in the world of sports, but few are as entertaining as Sean and Callum Pettit . Younger brother Sean’s the high-energy party animal, big bro Callum is the calm and sensible one, and they both absolutely destroy burly backcountry terrain. Put them together in a global chase for powder, throw in their dad for a side order of craziness, and you’ve got Keep Your Tips Up.

7. First Chair

First Chair with Aksel Lund Svindal

If you’ve ever found yourself sitting on a chairlift next to your favourite pro or local hero, with a million questions on your mind but too shy to speak up… this is the show for you. From Svindal to Vonn, series one of First Chair is all about fascinating encounters with skiers who were born for speed – the Alpine racers.

8. Faces of Dav

The Adventurer

In the world of extreme skiing, there are legends… and there’s Chris Davenport . One of the world's most accomplished big-mountain skiers and mountaineers, over the course of his 20+ year career Dav has pushed the boundaries of skiing in every direction. Video star, adventurer, Everest explorer and father: today, at the age of 49, he’s as relevant and inspirational as ever. This is his story.

9. Snowmads

Snowmads Truck

When it comes to living the dream, it doesn’t get much better than chasing snow in your own custom camper van. No more packing for trips, no more missed flights, and wherever you go, you’ll always feel at home. In the film Snowmads, Pro skier Fabian Lentsch took his converted fire truck on tour to explore the peaks of the Middle East: in this follow-up series, he’s back in his home country of Austria – still living in the truck, and still tracking down perfect powder.

10: 4 Below Zero

4 Below Zero Episode 1

OK, this one’s not about skiing, it’s about downhill Ice Cross… but trust us, if you enjoy ski racing, you’ll love this look into the world of the Red Bull Crashed Ice . Ice Cross is the fastest, wildest sport on skates, and this epic series captures both the intensity of the racing and what goes on behind the scenes, perfectly.