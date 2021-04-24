© Tim Zimmerman/Red Bull Content Pool
If you only have room for 4 snowboard videos in your life, make it these
From the biggest senders to the most technical backcountry lines, we bring you the must-see snowboarding clips you really need to sit down and watch.
As much as we'd maybe like to take a more personal involvement, freezing temperatures, an absence of decent powder, no access to high mountains and a simple lack of ability mean snowboarding is sometimes best enjoyed from the comfort of our own sofas. So, sit back and join us on a global tour as we showcase four of the most awe-inspiring snowboarding videos involving some of the biggest names in the sport.
1. Flying – the magic of it
It might only be for a few seconds, but when a snowboarder sends a jump they get to experience something us mere mortals can only try to imagine – flying. Snowboarding stars Queralt Castellet, Marcus Kleveland, Clemens Millauer and Katie Ormerod reveal how they pull off a perfect jump and the adrenaline and sense of freedom it gives them.
2. Pillow Talk in British Columbia
Four of the world's best freeriders, a high-elevation boulder field and high-grade powder in the heart of BC combine for a thrilling back country short. Enjoy stunning POV and wide-angle shots as Travis Rice, Austen Sweetin, Blair Habenicht and Robin Van Gyn drop the line of a lifetime.
3. The best of times
In their mini series Brothers McMorris, Canadian siblings Mark and Craig explore three distinct disciplines of snowboarding with some of their heroes, from street riding with Eero Ettala to Alaskan backcountry with Travis Rice. In this 17-minute special edit the brothers bring you the best of the footage they captured for your viewing pleasure.
4. Eero x Kalle
In this fun 'when two sports collide' short, Finnish rally driver Kalle Rovanperä gets together with the country's most well-known snowboarder, Eero Ettala. Their goal? To see if Rovanperä can give Ettala a tow in his his WRC2 car. It may sound simple enough, but it takes a lot of skill and no little effort to pull off.