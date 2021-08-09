5 unforgettable Maribor World Cup wins to watch again

Since its first event in 1999, Maribor has always been a rider favourite. Its mix of fast, open sections and punishing technical parts, combined with a constant gradient and roaring crowd, make it a welcome stop during any World Cup season. Of course, we have to mention Maribor's iconic rock garden – 100-ish metres of precision gambling as riders attempt to hit inch-perfect lines and avoid clipping a pedal, sinking a front wheel or flatting a tyre.

Downhill mountain biking has something of an obsession with wheel sizes. Each increase in wheel diameter is supposed to herald a new wave of possibilities and it's fair to say that average speeds have definitely increased with every jump – from 26in to 27.5in and then 27.5in to 29in. At the start of the 2019 season, though, the UCI introduced a new rule stating that the two wheels on a downhill racing bike don't have to be the same size, paving the way for the mullet setup where bikes have a 29in wheel on the front and 27.5in wheel on the back.

The logic of the mullet is that you have a front wheel that can track over any obstacles and a more agile back wheel. It didn't take long for it to have an impact, either. Wearing the rainbow stripes of a world champion, Frenchman

With so many elements to get right – or wrong – along the track, rarely does anyone pull out a perfect run. But when they do, the margin of victory can be massive.

, Floriane Pugin, Celine Gros and Sabrina Jonnier. Another thing stacked in the favour of the French was that Rachel Atherton, who had six World Cup wins to her name to this point, was making her first appearance at a World Cup since 2008, after missing the whole of the 2009 season due to injury.