5 of Val di Sole’s most thrilling World Cup downhill race runs

Bike
Race runs in Val di Sole are usually a chaos of thrills and spills brought on by the venue’s world-renowned Black Snake downhill track. What was once a riot of roots, rocks and loamy soil has been worn away over the years – leaving a tangle of roots and a pile of rocks with a bit of dirt thrown on top. With the 2021 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships happening there August 28-29 we look back at some iconic races on the Italian track.
Not that it’s any less popular than in its first major outing for the World Championships in 2008 (the year Sam Hill famously crashed out in the last turn of an almost-race-winning run). A win in Val di Sole is the sign of true talent and perhaps holds the highest prestige among racers.
Gee Atherton's guide to the Val di Sole course:
Gee Atherton's Val di Sole Course Preview
The Black Snake dances at high speed through tall pine trees on a fiercely angled slope. A race run begins with a few hard pedal strokes off the start. The rest is about staying off the brakes and guiding the bike through the World Cup circuit’s nastiest, most unforgiving tech.
It takes enormous skill to make it down Val di Sole – only the very best put in race-winning runs – but the rewards can be massive when a rider throws caution to the wind and their lines come together.
Val di Sole has produced some of the most spectacular downhill World Cup race runs of all time. Here are five of the best.
01
1. Aaron Gwin demolishes the competition, 2012
Extended highlights from Val Di Sole 2012
Aaron Gwin is one of the most decorated World Cup racers in history. The American has accrued 20 World Cup wins and five series titles in a relatively short time. As a man who has no fear of going fast over ludicrously rough terrain, Val di Sole’s course was made for Gwinny.
Riding for Trek Factory Racing in 2012, he hit the Black Snake at a ferocious pace, seeming to forget the brakes from top to bottom. This reckless and perfect run gave Gwin victory by a margin of nearly eight seconds – absolute lightyears in downhill racing terms.
Watch Gwin's race run from 23m 34s in the 26-minute highlights clip above.
02
2. A double weekend for the Athertons, 2013
Val di Sole DH World Cup 2013
Looking at the list of Val di Sole winners across the years, it's clear that when someone finds their groove, there's almost no stopping them. Rachel Atherton has five big Val di Sole wins to her name, including two World Champion titles (2008 and 2016) and a hat-trick of World Cup wins in 2012, 2013 and 2015 (there was no race in 2014).
The 2013 victory was one of the most memorable: Atherton smashed a trademark run of precision and power, finishing more than five seconds clear of second place. All the more remarkable was that she wasn’t the only family member on the top step of a podium that day – her brother Gee Atherton scored the men’s win, too.
Watch the Rachel's race run race from 8m 28s and Gee's race run from 23m 40s in the 26-minute highlights clip above.
03
3. Tahnée Seagrave smashes it, 2017
Tahnée Seagrave Val di Sole 2017 winning run
After getting her first-ever World Cup win in Leogang, 2017, Tahnée Seagrave went on a roll. The young Brit took another convincing win in Mont-Sainte-Anne and, while her points scoring wasn’t consistent enough to beat Myriam Nicole for the series title, Seagrave certainly didn’t go out without a fight.
At the series finals in Val di Sole, she put on a show, taking the course apart piece-by-piece to secure a win of over three seconds, with Nicole in second. In 2018, Seagrave backed it up with another convincing win – this time over the queen of Val di Sole, Rachel Atherton.
04
4. Laurie Greenland hangs it all out, 2019
Men's winning run – Val di Sole
Laurie Greenland had a rapid rise from the junior ranks to elite, jumping straight onto a top-tier podium at the 2016 World Championships in, you guessed it, Val di Sole. Greenland clearly took to the Italian course, mirroring his World Champs silver with second place in the 2018 World Cup race. But everyone could see something big coming; Greenland’s riding on the Black Snake course was sensational. And in 2019, a raucous and relentless run – one of the all-time greats here – finally saw Laurie get the Val di Sole win he deserved.
05
5. Marine Cabirou steps it up, 2019
Women's winning run – Val di Sole
French star Marine Cabirou was another youngster to take her debut elite win in Val di Sole in 2019. Cabirou had shown signs of blistering speed, but it hadn’t all come together in a race run until now. On-track, Cabirou looked both at ease and attacking, traits that carried her over the enormous holes and rocks and gaps that hit riders one after the other the whole way down Val di Sole. All Cabirou’s skills and experience came together in this run and she took an enormous win of nearly 12 seconds – a margin very few downhill racers have ever achieved.
