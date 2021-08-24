5 of Val di Sole’s most thrilling World Cup downhill race runs

French star Marine Cabirou was another youngster to take her debut elite win in Val di Sole in 2019. Cabirou had shown signs of blistering speed, but it hadn’t all come together in a race run until now. On-track, Cabirou looked both at ease and attacking, traits that carried her over the enormous holes and rocks and gaps that hit riders one after the other the whole way down Val di Sole. All Cabirou’s skills and experience came together in this run and she took an enormous win of nearly 12 seconds – a margin very few downhill racers have ever achieved.