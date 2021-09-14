5 of the best race runs from Snowshoe's short UCI World Cup history

Nestled in the mountains southwest of Washington, D.C., the rolling slopes and trails of Snowshoe lend themselves to fast-paced racing and the venue attracted thousands of spectators to watch its debut Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup appearance at the exciting season finale in 2019.

As the host of the last round again on 15–19 September 2021 , Snowshoe is set to be another nail-biter, as riders line up for the Cross-country Short Circuit (XCC), Cross-country Olympic (XCO) and Downhill (DH) races. You can watch all the lraces live on September 15–19 on Red Bull TV.

Snowshoe's DH track blends high-speed and technical terrain. That's to say, the technical parts are about as high-speed as it gets. Long sections of rocks and holes are punctuated by all-in fast turns on open areas of ski piste. While a solid run requires clean and precise riding on the fastest sections, racing here seems to be decided by fully committing to those rocky straights.

Likewise, the XCO and XCC tracks are a fast and furious affair, with high-paced uphills feeding into natural rock gardens, wide turns and an array of man-made features. To win here, riders must be on the edge, happy pushing the limits of grip, and confident in their equipment.

Here are five of Snowshoe's standout UCI mountain biking moments.

1. Nino Schurter secures a 7th title

Snowshoe XCC short track recap

Switzerland's Nino Schurter doesn't like to do things by halves. Coming into Snowshoe's 2019 finale, he was the firm favourite for the men's XC World Cup overall title, but he had two hard races ahead of him.

First up was the XCC race (watch the men's highlights from 2:55 in the video above). Although it scores fewer points than the XCO, every point counts when going for the World Cup overall. Schurter had never won an XCC race, but raised his game in Snowshoe. Putting in a massive sprint at the start of the final lap, he got ahead of his competitors, with his closest rival for the race, Henrique Avancini , sliding in a turn and dropping out of contention. Schurter held the lead until the finish line, achieving his first ever XCC win and sealing the overall World Cup title before the XCO even started.

2. A first for Jenny Rissveds

Snowshoe XCC short track recap

It wasn't just Nino Schurter who took a first XCC win in Snowshoe 2019. The women's XCC race was dominated by a pack of three riders from the outset: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot , Kate Courtney and Jenny Rissveds. All went hell-for-leather throughout the race and only Rebecca McConnell managed to keep in touch with the trio.

The lead changed regularly, making it impossible to predict the winner, but at the end of an epic battle Rissveds came out on top – the Swede sprinting in the last stages of the race to gap her opponents and power away to her first-ever victory in an XCC World Cup, all despite despite a small crash mid-race.

Cross-country highlights – Snowshoe

3. Kate Courtney rises to the challenge

The women's overall XCO title came down to a battle between Jolanda Neff and home favourite Kate Courtney . Both riders were exhausted after a draining season, but Courtney managed to dig deep into her reserves and keep up with the leaders' pace throughout the race. Neff never gave up, though; one mistake from Courtney and the title might have gone another way.

Courtney kept it clean however and clearly rode to her physical limits, finishing fifth (and less than two minutes behind race winner Pauline Ferrand-Prévot ) to win her first overall title in front of a roaring home crowd.

4. Marine Cabirou doubles and triples

Women's winning run – Snowshoe

France's Marine Cabirou was on a roll in 2019 and arrived in Snowshoe having won the previous two World Cup races and standing on the podium in every race of the season. Cabirou was on fire, but in the last moments of her final race run of the season, she pulled out all the stops. With a small deficit coming into the final sector of the track, Cabirou sent a massive double jump to leap ahead of the competition, gaining two seconds on her rivals and securing her third World Cup win in a row.

5. Loïc Bruni's rollercoaster of emotions

Men's DH winning run – Snowshoe

It might seem hard to believe, but Loïc Bruni had never won an elite World Cup overall title before 2019. 'Superbruni' had a chance to secure his first overall title in Snowshoe, but it would be one of the tightest and most emotional races of his life. Bruni's main rival for the series, Amaury Pierron, put in a sensational race run and went into the hot seat, but Bruni had an answer for Pierron's speed and rode a typically precise run, putting him in third.

With just Danny Hart left to race, the title would be decided by Hart's result. If he finished fourth or worse, the title was Bruni's. If Hart finished between Bruni and Pierron, the title was Pierron's. And if Hart won the race – well, halfway into his run, that didn't even seem feasible…

How did the race finish? You have to watch the replay above to find out, but without doubt it was one of the most exciting season finales of all time.