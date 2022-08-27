9 wakeboard videos that have it all

Wakeboarding with a massive harbour crane as a tow cable
2 min
Wake Crane
Three top riders rip around a custom wakeboard park built from a crane and a bunch of cargo containers.
Pedro Caldas takes over Beach Park
3 min
Pedro Caldas takes over Beach Park
Wakeboarder extraordinaire Pedro Caldas goes for a different kind of ride at Beach Park in Ceará, Brazil.
The Sound of Wake with Dominik Hernler
6 min
The Sound of Wake
Austrian wakeboarder Dom Hernler wakes around the most iconic locations from the film The Sound of Music.
Wakeboarding in Patagonia
12 min
Wakeboard in Patagonia
Four wakeboarders set out to make history in an attempt to ride the glacier-filled waters of Patagonia.
We're Open with Felix Georgii
6 min
Catch Felix Georgii in his new video, We're Open
Wakeboard pro Felix Georgii makes the most of some alone time at his local waterpark in Duisberg, Germany.
Searching Bangkok with Dominik Gührs
15 min
Arrival and exploration
Join Dominik Gührs as he arrives in his favourite city, Bangkok, on the hunt for perfect wakeboarding spots.
Ultimate Rush in the USA
23 min
Wakeboard
Two of the sport's best wakeboarders team up for a road trip to the most spectacular locales in the USA.
12 Months of Wakeboarding with Graeme Burress
Highlights of Red Bull Wake Capital 2021
3 min
Wakeboarding highlights
See 16 of the world's best wakeboarders go into battle at Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall.
