Dominik Gührs performs at the Red Bull Royal Wake Up in the Reggia di Venaria in Torino, Italy, on July 30, 2012.
© Daniel Deak Bardos/Red Bull Content Pool
Wakeboarding

9 wakeboard videos that have it all

Get ready: these videos will make you want to strap your wakeboard to your feet and try something new. But be careful – don't try (everything) at home.
Written by Andi Spies
3 min readPublished on

Summary

  1. 1
    Wakeboarding with a massive harbour crane as a tow cable
  2. 2
    Pedro Caldas takes over Beach Park
  3. 3
    The Sound of Wake with Dominik Hernler
  4. 4
    Wakeboarding in Patagonia
  5. 5
    We're Open with Felix Georgii
  6. 6
    Searching Bangkok with Dominik Gührs
  7. 7
    Ultimate Rush in the USA
  8. 8
    12 Months of Wakeboarding with Graeme Burress
  9. 9
    Highlights of Red Bull Wake Capital 2021
Wakeboard videos are a good tool to hone your wake skills. Even if you have to practise a hell of a lot to do the tricks as smoothly as the pros. In any case, you can learn a few tricks here.
01

Wakeboarding with a massive harbour crane as a tow cable

The special thing about Wake Crane is the set-up. Obstacles are made of old shipping containers, but that's not all. Instead of a cable, a crane pulls Dominik Gührs, Felix Georgii and Dominik Hernler through the water. It wasn't easy for the three of them, but it looks spectacular.

2 min

Wake Crane

Three top riders rip around a custom wakeboard park built from a crane and a bunch of cargo containers.

Dominik Gührs
This video is recognised throughout the scene, as there is no other project like it
Dominik Gührs
02

Pedro Caldas takes over Beach Park

This video is colourful and illuminates good vibes. Its all smiles as the talented Brazilian Pedro Caldas gets everything out of his wakeboard from the craziest slides in a water park in Ceará, Brazil.

3 min

Pedro Caldas takes over Beach Park

Wakeboarder extraordinaire Pedro Caldas goes for a different kind of ride at Beach Park in Ceará, Brazil.

Pedro Caldas
The clip of Pedro is absolutely blatant
Felix Georgii
03

The Sound of Wake with Dominik Hernler

Dom Hernler explores Salzburg from his own perspective. In the process, he takes you to places where no one would have thought of wakeboarding: Hellbrunn Palace, Leopoldskron Palace and the Mirabell Palace gardens become Dom's playground. Dom was also the first athlete ever to wakeboard behind the panoramic speedboat Amadeus Salzburg.

6 min

The Sound of Wake

Austrian wakeboarder Dom Hernler wakes around the most iconic locations from the film The Sound of Music.

English

Dominik Hernler
04

Wakeboarding in Patagonia

No one had ever ridden a wakeboard through the icy waters of Patagonia before, so Parks Bonifay, Adam Errington, Cutun Martin and Tomas Karagozian felt a they just had to take on the challenge. Packed in thick wetsuits, the boys took on the special challenge with no-holds-barred passion.

12 min

Wakeboard in Patagonia

Four wakeboarders set out to make history in an attempt to ride the glacier-filled waters of Patagonia.

Parks Bonifay
05

We're Open with Felix Georgii

Check out what Felix Georgii got up to when he was alone at home! During lockdown, Felix let off steam in his second home at The Bricks in Duisburg-Wedau with pallet dominoes, one-footers and anything else he could think of. Felix strikes gold when he unapologetically rides the wake park backwards.

6 min

Catch Felix Georgii in his new video, We're Open

Wakeboard pro Felix Georgii makes the most of some alone time at his local waterpark in Duisberg, Germany.

Felix Georgii
06

Searching Bangkok with Dominik Gührs

Dominik Gührs takes on Bangkok and gives priceless travel tips on street food, wake parks, action and adventure. Bangkok has made Dominik who he is today - as an athlete and a person. "In Thailand, I took my wakeboarding to the next level. The fact is, without Bangkok, I wouldn't be where I am today." Here is the first episode of the video series – you can find the whole show on Red Bull TV.

15 min

Arrival and exploration

Join Dominik Gührs as he arrives in his favourite city, Bangkok, on the hunt for perfect wakeboarding spots.

English

Dominik Gührs
07

Ultimate Rush in the USA

The two top wakeboarders, Parks Bonifay and Adam Errington, go on a road trip through the USA for this wakeboard episode of the action sports series Ultimate Rush. Watch the rest of the series on Red Bull TV.

23 min

Wakeboard

Two of the sport's best wakeboarders team up for a road trip to the most spectacular locales in the USA.

Arabic +1

08

12 Months of Wakeboarding with Graeme Burress

Graeme Burress is crazy. It's pure action from the American as he rattles through 13 different parks in his home country for the Landlocked edit. The result is worth seeing: creativity on the rails, long transfers and unique destinations.
09

Highlights of Red Bull Wake Capital 2021

The best of the best met at the Red Bull Wake Capital 2021 in Hamburg's Hafencity. Riders such as Felix Georgii, Dominik Gührs, Guenther Oka, Dominik Hernler, Daniel Grant and Timo Kapl showed what their bag of tricks had to offer on the cable. The highlight clip of the event is a trick worth seeing!

3 min

Wakeboarding highlights

See 16 of the world's best wakeboarders go into battle at Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall.

English

Download the free Red Bull TV app and watch unmissable action on all your devices!
Wakeboarding