Put the pedal to the floor with 8 great WRC videos

Carlos Sainz’s Unfiltered memories of WRC
In WRC Unfiltered, WRC experts take an in-depth look at the championship and world of rallying. In this episode Mike chats to two-time world champion, the legendary Carlos Sainz and takes a look at the highs and lows of his spectacular career – his championships, the agonising title misses and how his famous championship run-in with Colin McRae ended in a close friendship that took El Matador to a new chapter racing in the Dakar Rally.
Carlos Sainz interview
The magnificent magic of Lancia
Ride back to the 1970s and ’80s heyday of WRC as Mike Chen looks at the most successful manufacturer in the sport’s history. Joined by two-time champion Miki Biasion, Mike looks at how Lancia shook the rally world with the stunning Lancia Stratos with its snarling Ferrari engines and jaw-dropping good looks. But that was just an appetiser for the ground-breaking, all-conquering Lancia Delta Integrale that swept all before it in the Group B era in its iconic Martini livery.
The most successful manufacturer in WRC history
On the fast track to World Rally
Now here’s a challenge: can you turn a TV presenter into a rally driver capable of competing at Rally Wales GB, one of the toughest rallies on the calendar, in just a few short weeks? Of course not, say Sebastien Ogier, Ott Tänak and Thierry Neuville. But Mike Chen is no ordinary pampered presenter. As a boy, he competed against future F1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Paul Di Resta in karts – so he knows how to drive. But rally is a very different beast because it takes place over snow, ice, gravel, mud and asphalt from dawn to dusk. As Kris Meeke is quick to point out: “There’s not a lot that you can take from a circuit to Wales Rally GB. He’s gonna have his work cut out.” Armed with expert support from Jari-Matti Latvalaand Mads Østberg, can Mike rise to the challenge?
Journalist-turned-driver
Fast Encounter: pedals to the metal
Red Bull Rampage winner and one of the most committed downhill mountain bike riders in the world, Andreu Lacondeguy faces off against the blistering pace and control of Dani Sordo in a 300bhp Hyundai. Rally Portugal takes place close to UCI MTB World Tour stop Louzanpark so this presented an unmissable opportunity to pit two sporting greats against one another. The rules? Dani has to keep to the dirt road that winds down the mountain while Andreu can take the direct route through the trees on a track that he helped to design. Saddle up for a thrill ride featuring jumps, leaps and slides as horse power meets man power.
Fast Encounter
At home with Thierry Neuville
A change of pace now in this episode from Mike Meets featuring Thierry Neuville. The urbane Belgian rally driver been runner-up in the World Rally Championship five times (and counting), and is widely regarded as one of the outstanding talents in world motorsports. Mike Chen hitches a ride aboard a helicopter to his workshop in The Ardennes to ogle his private car collection – the cars that took him from junior and national competition all the way to the world championship – and face off in a cross karting challenge.
Mike Meets Thierry Neuville
A celebration of the great Colin McRae
With his swashbuckling approach to racing and unmatched skill on gravel, Colin McRae is an inspirational figure and still one of the most popular drivers in motorsport. In this documentary, we revisit his spectacular championship win and hear from his colleagues, friends and family. His father Jimmy, himself a multiple British Rally Champion, takes Colin’s WRC-winning Subaru Impreza for a run around the Kames Motorsport Circuit in Ayrshire where Colin cut his teeth as a teenager.
Colin McRae: 25 years a champion
Writing a new chapter in the legend of Loeb
The most successful driver in WRC history, Sébastien Loeb goes in search of his latest challenge. Having conquered the Pikes Peak international Hill Climb, he takes on the Dakar Rally. Unlike any other race, the Dakar is the pinnacle of rally raid: two exhausting weeks of driving over dunes, rocks and wilderness in the world’s toughest endurance race. We follow Loeb as he is reunited with his co-driver and wingman Daniel Elena and the two nine-time world champions get to know rally raid driving at the helm of a Peugeot 2008 DKR.
Sébastien Loeb: Off Roads
Rally Turkey from the sky
Take to the skies over beautiful Marmaris – a holiday hotspot on the Turkish Riviera carved out of the mountains edging the cobalt blue waters of the Aegean. This montage of aerial footage shot during last season’s 2020 Rally Turkey captures the intensity and thrills as cars race along dusty gravel roads carved out on the mountainsides and flanked by tall trees and steep drop-offs. Hang on to your seat.
Rally Turkey from the air
