Dario Costa flew his plane through a 2km tunnel, now hear him talk about it

On Dario Costa ’s life journey, he's had a few long layovers, a couple of unexpected changes and a heck of a multi-stop itinerary. But the pilot now hailing from airport code SZG has officially become a legend – and he's got the Guinness World Record to prove it .

As a general rule, one doesn't really put high speed objects in tight places, with no room for error. As a general rule, pilots aren't really concerned about an altitude difference of mere centimeters. As a general rule, when you're in plane, you don't have to worry about hitting a solid roof – typically.

But what happened at the Çatalca Tunnels just outside of Istanbul, Turkey, wasn't typical in any way, shape or form.

At 6:30am on September 4, 2021, the world-renowned stunt pilot fired up the engines on his Zivko Edge 540 acrobatic airplane and promptly steered himself into history by flying that plane through 2.4km of enclosed tunnel. His average speed was 245kph while holding a steady altitude of less than one meter off the ground.

Dario Costa's incredible Tunnel Pass flight set a new world record © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

As you can suspect, doing something like this isn't easy, but what may be the hardest part about it is the path you have to take to get here. Even though Costa now has his name in the history books, there was a point in his life where he wasn't sure he would even make it as a pilot – even though he'd been dreaming of it since he was a young boy.

In this episode of the Beyond the Ordinary podcast, we explore the incredible circumstances that allowed Costa to go from having his family flee the Iranian Revolution (yes, seriously), to a boyhood dreaming of fast cars and football in Bologna, Italy, teaching at the local flight school just to get hours of airtime and, ultimately, competing in the Red Bull Air Race . Listen to the full podcast episode above.

Tunnel Pass

In addition to Costa's first-hand take on one of the most incredible flying stunts of all time, you'll also hear from his colleagues: 'Flying Mirko', the stunt helicopter pilot, Anthony, his chief mechanic and technician and Marcel Stenner, Costa's good friend and fellow pilot, whose first words about Tunnel Pass were simple – "Don’t do this."

You’ll hear how Costa trained to get his reaction time four times faster than that of normal professional athletes, why he slept in a camper the night before and what was going through his mind as he revved up the engines to take off on a runway where he couldn't see the sky. You'll find out what the risks were, what the challenges were and how they were overcome.

Costa's mental preparations for Tunnel Pass were next level © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

You'll also hear just exactly what the inspiration was for this incredible one of a kind challenge – and no, it wasn’t gamers flying planes through tunnels in Grand Theft Auto. The real story is a little funnier than that, but you'll have to listen to find out. One hint: you'll wish you'd figured it out.

Strap in, helmet on and focus – this low-flying episode of Beyond the Ordinary is going to take you for a ride.

Listen to Dario Costa's Beyond the Ordinary podcast, watch him pull off the flight in video above and then stay tuned for the full Tunnel Pass documentary on October 13 .