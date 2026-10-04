Step inside Teahupo’o with elite surfers Ítalo Ferreira and Molly Picklum

Ten elite surfers worked with Apple to create a stunning immersive 3D video that lets viewers experience wild ocean waves as if they were there. Viewed through Apple Vision Pro, the virtual reality headset, the ocean comes to life as the surfers ride the barrel of Tahiti’s notorious Teahupo’o.

Called Big-Wave Surfing, this is the second instalment of the World of Red Bull Apple Vision Pro series. The surfers who took part included Ítalo Ferreira, Molly Picklum, Kai Lenny, Lucas Chianca... read on to see a full list. The video captures the magic of the ocean and offers viewers an experience only technology can provide: standing in the barrel of a fearsome ocean wave, surveying blue waters and reefs and celebrating in the boat alongside the surfers.

Italo Ferreira shared what he hopes viewers will get from their experience: “When you consider how many people dream of visiting the beach and simply dipping their toes in the ocean, the idea of ​​surfing a barrel at Teahupo'o is truly immense,” he said. “Technology can help give these people a sense of what that feeling is like, it is a truly memorable experience.”

The surfers bring Teahupo’o to life in Big-Wave Surfing © Gaël Vaast/Red Bull Content Pool

01 How was Big-Wave Surfing made?

Shot in 3D at 8K with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio, Big-Wave Surfing was filmed in Apple Immersive by Salt + Air Studios, who are experts in ocean cinematography. Filming took many weeks while the crew waited patiently on the water for the right swell, wind and light combination. At the perfect time, footage was captured from the boat, the channel and inside the barrel.

That all sounds like a fun job, but the challenge was immense. “Filming in Apple Immersive really pushed us as filmmakers. The swell, wind and weather all had to cooperate, and we needed the athletes and cameras in the right place when that opportunity came. Any little shake and you lose the viewer. We had to put ourselves in the right spot even if it meant getting swallowed [by the wave], because one drop on the lens ruins the shot.”

02 Who are the surfers featured in the video?

Molly Picklum rides the barrel of Tahiti’s notorious Teahupo’o © Ben Thouard/Red Bull Content Pool

From local heroes to world champions, these are the 10 surfers featured in Big-Wave Surfing:

Michel Bourez: Tahitian Championship Tour veteran and Teahupo'o local specialist

Molly Picklum : 2025 WSL World Champion

Lucas 'Chumbo' Chianca : Brazilian big-wave specialist and multiple-time Nazaré Big Wave Challenge winner

Ítalo Ferreira : 2020 Olympic gold medallist in surfing

João Chianca : Brazilian Championship Tour surfer from Saquarema

Jack Robinson : Australian Championship Tour surfer and Paris 2024 Olympic silver medallist at Teahupo'o

Aelan Vaast: Tahitian surfer and sister of 2024 Olympic gold medallist Kauli Vaast

Matahi Drollet: Tahitian Teahupo'o local and one of the wave's most-watched free surfers

Eimeo Czermak: Tahitian Teahupo'o local and rising WSL talent

03 How can I experience Big-Wave Surfing?

Big-Wave Surfing will be available on Apple Vision Pro through the Apple TV app starting October 1, 2026.

Viewers can experience standing in the barrel of a fearsome ocean wave © Ben Thouard/Red Bull Content Pool

04 Can I still experience the first instalment?

Backcountry Skiing was the first episode of the World of Red Bull Apple Vision Pro series. It features freeskiers Finn Bilous, Paddy Graham and Logan Pehota, pushing their limits on the remote, untouched slopes of Revelstoke, British Columbia. It’s available to view on the Apple TV App.