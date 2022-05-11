The Scott Spark RC of U23 XCO World Champion Martín Vidaurre

Martín Vidaurre is currently dominating the men's U23 Mercedes-Benz UCI Cross-country Mountain Bike World Cup circuit, having already won the opening two rounds of this year's series in Petropolis and Albstadt.

This success comes on the back of being U23 World Champion last season and the overall U23 World Cup Champion in 2021. Vidaurre clearly is a standout talent that is likely to be competitive once he steps up to Elite level in the 2023 season. The Chilean rides for the German Lexware Mountainbike Team, whose bike supplier is Swiss-based Scott Bikes.

4 min Dedicated to MTB – Martín Vidaurre Hear from Chilean rider Martín Vidaurre about the dedication required to be a cross-country MTB pro.

Vidaurre's competition ride is the Scott Spark RC, the same mountain bike frame that the likes of Nino Schurter and Lars Forster ride at the World Cup with their trade team Scott-SRAM. The Scott Spark RC's present iteration came into being in 2021 and was seen as revolutionary at the time for a full-suspension cross-country bike with its rear suspension hidden in the frame, a integrated handlebar system and a frame that has 120mm of suspension travel front and rear.

Martín Vidaurre on his Scott Spark RC at the Petrópolis World Cup stop © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

While there are many similarities between the Lexware Mountainbike Team's Scott Spark RC and that of the Scott trade team there are of course different component suppliers between the two, the details of which you will find below.

The Scott TwinLoc suspension system

The Scott Spark RC frame is a clean looking bike. The rear suspension is hidden in the frame. This protects the suspension and its bearings from dirt, grime or mud getting into it. A hatch on the frame allows a mechanic to get access to the suspension to work on it when they have to. The Scott TwinLoc suspension lockout system that Scott designed is in use on Vidaurre's bike. The TwinLoc allows Vidaurre to choose a suspension set up in three ride modes – descend, traction control and lockout - all via levers on his handlebar. The seat dropper remote is also part of that lever system.

SR Suntour provide the suspension shocks front and rear © Bartek Wolinski The TwinLoc system is controlled by levers on the handlebar © Bartek Wolinski

A clean handlebar setup

The clean lines of the Scott Spark RC continue onto the handlebar set-up where like the Scott-SRAM trade team Vidaurre uses the Syncros Fraser iC SL handlebar and stem system. The cables on the front end disappear into the headset for a clean and minimalist look.

The Syncros Fraser iC SL handlebar has a width of 740mm © Bartek Wolinski The dropper seatpost is the BikeYoke Divine, the saddle SQLab Ergowave © Bartek Wolinski

The specific components of the Lexware team

Lexware use Schwalbe tyres with Vidaurre running the Thunder Burt Addix Speed when he raced in Petrópolis in Brazil. The rims are Newman Advanced X. Lexware use Shimano XTR for the drivetrain, braking and gearing. The rear cassette is 10/51 and Vidaurre generally uses a 36 tooth chainring. The brakes are Shimano XTR M9100.

Lexware's tyre supplier is Schwalbe © Bartek Wolinski Newmen Components x Lexware on the hubs © Bartek Woloski

Full specs – Scott Spark RC of Martín Vidaurre

Frame: Scott Spark RC 2022

Fork: Sr Suntour Axon-Werx 34, 120mm

Rear shock: Not disclosed

Remote suspension system: Scott TwinLoc Suspension System

Handlebar and stem: Syncros Fraser iC SL

Seatpost: BikeYoke Divine SL, 80mm

Saddle: SQLab Ergowave

Grips: SQLab

Pedals: Shimano XTR

Rear derailleur: Shimano XTR

Crankset: Shimano XTR

Cassette: Shimano XTR 10-51T, 12-speed

Brakes: Shimano XTR M9100

Wheels: Newmen Components Advanced X 29''

Tyres: Schwalbe Thunder Burt (Addix Speed)