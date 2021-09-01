Rocío del Alba García Martínez aims to excel on her all-terrain machine

Rocío del Alba García Martínez is an up-and-coming face on the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Cup scene, having graduated from the U23 ranks. The Spanish national, who's currently the country's women's National Champion, debuted among the elites in 2019 and has made steady progress since then.

This 2021 World Cup season has seen García Martínez's best results. Two ninth places at Leogang and Les Gets gives her a good base to build upon going into the next two races in Lenzerheide and Snowshoe.

Watch García Martínez compete at the World Cup race in Lenzerheide this coming Sunday (September 5), live on Red Bull TV .

Rocío del Alba García Martínez is a two-time elite Spanish champion © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

Along with Pablo Rodríguez and Olympic bronze medallist David Valero Serrano, García Martínez is part of the BH Templo Cafés team. The team that rides BH (Beistegui Hermanos) bikes, a Spanish brand that traces its history back to 1909.

García Martínez uses a full suspension or hardtail bike depending on the circuit, terrain and weather conditions. For World Cup races, the full suspension bike García Martínez rides is the BH Lynx Race and when it comes to a hardtail it's either the BH Ultimate RC or the BH Ultimate EVO. We're showcasing the Ultimate EVO here.

Rocío del Alba's Ultimate EVO Carbon © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

Light on the trails

The key to the development of the Ultimate EVO was to create a bike that can be aggressive for the bike handler on a circuit while providing lightness and stability. The frame weighs only 840g in medium size.

The characteristics of the BH's EVO and RC hardtail bikes are the same: a longer upper tube, short chainstays (420mm) and an advanced steering angle (of 68-degrees). The frame is carbon, which guarantees the perfect balance between stiffness and lightness. García Martínez uses a small/medium frame when she races.

Dinamita is García Martínez's nickname © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

A varied component group

BH Templo Cafés' 2021 bikes are decked out with a number of different component and eclectic brands. The cranks (with a power meter) are by Rotor. There are 29in Duke wheels with carbon rims attached to Chaoyang tyres. Prologo provide the saddle and handlebar grips, while there's a BikeYoke dropper seatpost on this bike. Galfer brake rotors and pads are on front and rear wheels.

The drivetrain groupset comes from Shimano, who also supply the brake shifter and pedals. The front fork comes from Fox.

A personal message that gives inspiration to García Martínez © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

My BH bike is my ally and I love feeling in complete harmony with it Rocío del Alba García Martínez

Rocío del Alba García Martínez's BH Ultimate EVO specs

Front fork: FOX Racing SHOX 32 FLOAT FACTORY SC 29-inch with 100mm travel in shiny orange.

Wheels: Duke Carbon Luky Jack SLS3

Tyres: Chaoyang Phantom wet 2.2 with TLR protection

Brake rotors and brake pad: Galfer 160mm rotors and Galfer brake pads

Brake: Shimano XTR M-9100

Cassette and gears: XTR 12-speed, 51-10

Crank: Kapic carbon rotor

Chainring: Q - 32 Oval Rotor Rings

Grips : Prologo

Saddle: Prologo Nago Evo Nack CPC

Seatpost: Bike Yoke Divine SL 80mm

Pedals: XTR

Handlebar: BH EVO cut to 70mm length

Galfer rotors and brake pads on the front wheel © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto The Rotor Kapic is one of the lighter aluminium cranksets out there © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

García Martínez's team name is imprinted on the wheel rims © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

Chaoyang, a Chinese company, are BH's preferred tyre supplier © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto A Prologo saddle sits on a BikeYoke dropper seatpost © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

Download the free Red Bull TV app and watch unmissable mountain bike action on all your devices!