Rocío del Alba García Martínez aims to excel on her all-terrain machine

Bike
Rocío del Alba García Martínez is an up-and-coming face on the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Cup scene, having graduated from the U23 ranks. The Spanish national, who's currently the country's women's National Champion, debuted among the elites in 2019 and has made steady progress since then.
This 2021 World Cup season has seen García Martínez's best results. Two ninth places at Leogang and Les Gets gives her a good base to build upon going into the next two races in Lenzerheide and Snowshoe.
Watch García Martínez compete at the World Cup race in Lenzerheide this coming Sunday (September 5), live on Red Bull TV.
Along with Pablo Rodríguez and Olympic bronze medallist David Valero Serrano, García Martínez is part of the BH Templo Cafés team. The team that rides BH (Beistegui Hermanos) bikes, a Spanish brand that traces its history back to 1909.
García Martínez uses a full suspension or hardtail bike depending on the circuit, terrain and weather conditions. For World Cup races, the full suspension bike García Martínez rides is the BH Lynx Race and when it comes to a hardtail it's either the BH Ultimate RC or the BH Ultimate EVO. We're showcasing the Ultimate EVO here.
Light on the trails
The key to the development of the Ultimate EVO was to create a bike that can be aggressive for the bike handler on a circuit while providing lightness and stability. The frame weighs only 840g in medium size.
The characteristics of the BH's EVO and RC hardtail bikes are the same: a longer upper tube, short chainstays (420mm) and an advanced steering angle (of 68-degrees). The frame is carbon, which guarantees the perfect balance between stiffness and lightness. García Martínez uses a small/medium frame when she races.
A varied component group
BH Templo Cafés' 2021 bikes are decked out with a number of different component and eclectic brands. The cranks (with a power meter) are by Rotor. There are 29in Duke wheels with carbon rims attached to Chaoyang tyres. Prologo provide the saddle and handlebar grips, while there's a BikeYoke dropper seatpost on this bike. Galfer brake rotors and pads are on front and rear wheels.
The drivetrain groupset comes from Shimano, who also supply the brake shifter and pedals. The front fork comes from Fox.
My BH bike is my ally and I love feeling in complete harmony with it
Rocío del Alba García Martínez's BH Ultimate EVO specs
- Front fork: FOX Racing SHOX 32 FLOAT FACTORY SC 29-inch with 100mm travel in shiny orange.
- Wheels: Duke Carbon Luky Jack SLS3
- Tyres: Chaoyang Phantom wet 2.2 with TLR protection
- Brake rotors and brake pad: Galfer 160mm rotors and Galfer brake pads
- Brake: Shimano XTR M-9100
- Cassette and gears: XTR 12-speed, 51-10
- Crank: Kapic carbon rotor
- Chainring: Q - 32 Oval Rotor Rings
- Grips : Prologo
- Saddle: Prologo Nago Evo Nack CPC
- Seatpost: Bike Yoke Divine SL 80mm
- Pedals: XTR
- Handlebar: BH EVO cut to 70mm length
Download the free Red Bull TV app and watch unmissable mountain bike action on all your devices!