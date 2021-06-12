Take a closer look at Vali Höll's all-new Trek Session

Bike
If a race bike is described as having attributes like solid, reliable and with very good grip, it's perhaps not that dissimilar to its rider, Valentina Höll. Höll's 2021 Trek Session, her brand-new ride for this season, arrives with a completely changed chassis design that features a high pivot point that improves traction, which translates into faster and more stable downhill riding.
At first glance, the 2021 Trek Session hasn't really changed much from the previous model, but the new chassis design allows even more traction and speed, eliminates pedal kickback and makes the Session an even more powerful race bike. The stability and controllability through the bike is better thanks to the new high pivot rear, even on wilder descents and landings.
But how does it all work? With a high pivot suspension, the rear wheel axle no longer moves in a forward curve towards the wheel during compression, but has more upwards and rearward path and thus loses far less momentum. The Trek Session is 8cm longer and much smoother. On rough sections you no longer feel like you are on a vibrating plate, but more like on a magic carpet, according to Höll.
Vali Höll's Trek Session in detail
- Frame: TREK Session, aluminium
- Fork: Rockshox Boxxer Blackbox (with top secret internals)
- Damper: Rockshox Airshock Blackbox (also super secret design)
- Headset: Chris King
- Bottom bracket: SRAM DUB, 83mm, GXP, threaded
- Chain: SRAM XX1
- Crank: SRAM X01 DH, DUB, 34T alloy ring (6mm offset), 165mm length
- Cassette: SRAM Minibloc, 7-speed
- Rear derailleur: SRAM X01, 7-speed shortcage
- Gear shift: SRAM X01, 7-speed
- Wheels: DT Swiss EX471 / 32T / 240 Hubs, prototype
- Tyres: MAXXIS Shorty 29" 2.4WT/ 3C maxxGrip, DH Casing
- Brakes: SRAM Code RSC, with a 220 DISC)
- Handlebar: Truvativ Descedant 760mm with 20mm rise
- Saddle: Ergon DH
- Seat post: Truvativ Descedant
- Handles: Ergon GFR1
- Pedals: Crankbrother Mullet DH
- Chain guard: E*Thirteen