Take a closer look at Vali Höll's all-new Trek Session

If a race bike is described as having attributes like solid, reliable and with very good grip, it's perhaps not that dissimilar to its rider, Valentina Höll. Höll's 2021 Trek Session, her brand-new ride for this season, arrives with a completely changed chassis design that features a high pivot point that improves traction, which translates into faster and more stable downhill riding.
Valentina Höll pictured at the 2021 Leogang DH World Cup in Austria.
Going downhill even faster makes you happier
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
At first glance, the 2021 Trek Session hasn't really changed much from the previous model, but the new chassis design allows even more traction and speed, eliminates pedal kickback and makes the Session an even more powerful race bike. The stability and controllability through the bike is better thanks to the new high pivot rear, even on wilder descents and landings.
The Trek Session of World Cup downhill racer Valentina Höll seen at the Leogang World Cup in Austria on June 10, 2021.
Classic look with new chassis
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
But how does it all work? With a high pivot suspension, the rear wheel axle no longer moves in a forward curve towards the wheel during compression, but has more upwards and rearward path and thus loses far less momentum. The Trek Session is 8cm longer and much smoother. On rough sections you no longer feel like you are on a vibrating plate, but more like on a magic carpet, according to Höll.
Sticker detail on the Trek Session of World Cup downhill racer Valentina Höll seen at the Leogang World Cup in Austria on June 10, 2021.
RockShox Trek Race Team Boxxer Club Member
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

Vali Höll's Trek Session in detail

  • Frame: TREK Session, aluminium
  • Fork: Rockshox Boxxer Blackbox (with top secret internals)
  • Damper: Rockshox Airshock Blackbox (also super secret design)
  • Headset: Chris King
  • Bottom bracket: SRAM DUB, 83mm, GXP, threaded
  • Chain: SRAM XX1
  • Crank: SRAM X01 DH, DUB, 34T alloy ring (6mm offset), 165mm length
  • Cassette: SRAM Minibloc, 7-speed
  • Rear derailleur: SRAM X01, 7-speed shortcage
  • Gear shift: SRAM X01, 7-speed
  • Wheels: DT Swiss EX471 / 32T / 240 Hubs, prototype
  • Tyres: MAXXIS Shorty 29" 2.4WT/ 3C maxxGrip, DH Casing
  • Brakes: SRAM Code RSC, with a 220 DISC)
  • Handlebar: Truvativ Descedant 760mm with 20mm rise
  • Saddle: Ergon DH
  • Seat post: Truvativ Descedant
  • Handles: Ergon GFR1
  • Pedals: Crankbrother Mullet DH
  • Chain guard: E*Thirteen

A detailed looked at the bike

The Trek Session of World Cup downhill racer Valentina Höll seen at the Leogang World Cup in Austria on June 10, 2021.
Höll will be racing her first elite year on the Trek Session
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Grips and brake detail on the Trek Session of World Cup downhill racer Valentina Höll seen at the Leogang World Cup in Austria on June 10, 2021.
Ergon grips and SRAM Code RSC brakes
© Bartek Wolinkski/@wolisphoto
Rear brake detail on the Trek Session of World Cup downhill racer Valentina Höll seen at the Leogang World Cup in Austria on June 10, 2021.
The SRAM Code RSC's have a 220mm disc at the rear
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Rockshox Blackbox air shock seen on the Trek Session of World Cup downhill racer Valentina Höll seen at the Leogang World Cup in Austria on June 10, 2021.
The Blackbox Rockshox air shock's internals are top secret
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Ergon DH saddle on the Trek Session of World Cup downhill racer Valentina Höll seen at the Leogang World Cup in Austria on June 10, 2021.
The Ergon DH saddle
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Crankbrothers Mallet pedals on the Trek Session of World Cup downhill racer Valentina Höll seen at the Leogang World Cup in Austria on June 10, 2021.
Crankbrothers Mallet in go-fast red
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
7-speed cassette and rear mech on the Trek Session of World Cup downhill racer Valentina Höll seen at the Leogang World Cup in Austria on June 10, 2021.
7-speed's all Vali needs for DH duties
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Rear mech on Vali Holl's Trek Session.
SRAM X01, 7-speed shortcage mech
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Minolink detail on The Trek Session of World Cup downhill racer Valentina Höll seen at the Leogang World Cup in Austria on June 10, 2021.
The Minolink offers minor geometry adjustment
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
DT Swiss rims and Maxxis tyres on the Trek Session of World Cup downhill racer Valentina Höll seen at the Leogang World Cup in Austria on June 10, 2021.
DT Swiss Prototype rims are shod with Maxxis Minion DHR tyres
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Follow Vali Höll at the races throughout the 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup season.
