Björn Dunkerbeck will never stop windsurfing – and neither will his son

To the casual observer, you might not realise Björn Dunkerbeck is an active windsurfing legend: he’s living on the beach in Gran Canaria, and hasn’t participated in a traditional professional windsurfing event in a couple of years, but, even at 52 years of age, he's still very much in the game.

A closer look tells the full story: the father-of-four is as passionate about the sport as ever, but these days his job isn’t winning races – it’s about inspiring more windsurfers and the small matter of beating the world speed record himself.

Liam and Björn Dunkerbeck at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

If you met Björn and his son Liam at the beach, you might never guess they're father and son. The older Dunkerbeck has been described as ‘so big he can fill a doorway’, with a personality and volume of voice to match. Liam’s a pretty normal-looking teenager, a little tall, standard tan for a kid growing up on Gran Canaria. Kind of quiet. It was probably the same in Liam’s early years, when Björn was busy carting him around the island to various football matches as he played for his local club team. But Björn is no ordinary football father – he’s a champion windsurfer, one of the best the world has ever seen, with 42 titles to his name. And after trying his hand at almost every sport except for windsurfing, Liam is beginning to follow in his father’s wake.

You might also be surprised to learn this: the world-champion windsurfer didn’t teach his own son to windsurf. He tried – but now he knows better. “I tried to teach him – but he just wouldn’t listen to me,” Bjorn says. "So it was right to the surf school.” While Liam got the basics down very young, the sport didn’t grab him, despite the fact that he spent much of his first five years of life following his father around on the PWA World Tour.

Now, it’s more Björn following Liam around, which gave us the opportunity to catch up with the two when they came to the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center in Austria for a two-day sprint test and training session – for both of them. Unsurprisingly, sports have always been a part of the Dunkerbeck family programme – and even young Liam treats it like business. “We’re training for three or four days on the water, right after school,” says Liam. “And we do a lot of cross-training – surfing, paddleboarding, everything.”

But what’s really brought them together on the water is the new discipline of foiling. On the water, Björn and Liam are two different sailors – Bjorn’s size and strength make him a super-fast slalom race sailor, while Liam’s youth, energy and flexibility means he can have more fun with freestyle or wave sailing (and yeah, he can already do things his world-champion father can’t – like a double-forward loop!) But in foil windsurfing – where a horizontal fin under the board lifts the rig (and the windsurfer) a full metre over the water, they’re on much more even footing – or, better said, on a similar plane. Both Liam and Björn feel it’s the future, and on one level, it already is: windsurfers will race on foils in Paris in three years.

Liam doesn't need a sail to enjoy Lake Mondsee © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

Will Liam make a bid? To be determined – the sport is still so new, it’s hard to say what body sizes and skill types will dominate. For the time being, he’s focusing on becoming a complete waterman, much like one of his idols, Kai Lenny – and that means doing all the disciplines, as much as possible.

For Björn, his windsurfing has become a little bit more focused: he still runs the Dunkerbeck GPS Speed Challenge , a form of virtual racing that lets windsurfers from all over the world compete for top speeds, using just a GPS watch to participate. It’s not easy, at all – it requires specialised windsurfing equipment, high winds and flat-water locations. “What’s amazing is how many people are participating,” he says. “We had almost 800 sailors last year, and this summer, expect to have a thousand!”

A session for father and son © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

As the interview finishes, the only thing Björn wants to discuss is how we can get hold of some gear and go for a windsurf session the next day. Despite having seen the world’s most famous beaches and having windsurfed everywhere from Maui to Marseilles, the idea of grabbing a session on a little lake in Austria has both him and Liam excited. So of course, it happened – and despite stormy skies and incredibly light winds, fun was had.

Which ultimately brings us to the most interesting lesson from this legend: once you’re a windsurfer, you’re always a windsurfer – because the wind never stops blowing.