After a successful Dakar 2019, Blade Hildebrand's back for more
© Chris Tedesco/Red Bull Content Pool
Blade Hildebrand's back to take on the Dakar in 2020. With more than a decade of racing under his feet, the youngster may well surprise come January.
At just 19, Blade Hildebrand is one of the younger Dakar competitors, but he's enjoyed a love affair with all things mechanical since the age of four, starting out on mini motos, go karts and BMXs. Hildebrand has since turned to racing exclusively on four wheels and will be heading to the Dakar in January to race alongside fellow youngsters Seth Quintero and Mitch Guthrie Jr in the UTV/SxS class.
Category:
Hildebrand will be joining Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA, racing the OT3 by Overdrive in the UTV/SxS class.
Race record:
Hildebrand lined up at last year’s Dakar alongside team-mates Cole Potts and Robby Gordon, and the dynamic trio were among the youngest drivers in an incredibly competitive field. Not only did Hildebrand finish the Dakar, he actually won the OP1 class, showing that age is no barrier to success. The young American has also enjoyed plenty of success in different categories over the past decade, including earlier this year racing Stadium Super Trucks.
Hildebrand also won the opening round of the 2019 SST World Championships at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas – can he make an equally explosive return to the Dakar in January?
Biggest rival:
Along with other competitors in the UTV/Side-by-Side class, Hildebrand will be going head-to-head with team-mates, Seth Quintero and Mitch Guthrie Jr.
In his words:
On his success at this year’s Dakar, Hildebrand writes: “We did it!!! I'm a little lost for words right now… It really hasn't sunk in after 10 brutal days with plenty of ups and downs. The team and I have completed the Dakar Rally in Peru coming in P1 in the OP1 Class, with Robby Gordon taking third.”
Chances of success:
Hildebrand has already impressed at the Dakar, winning his category in 2019 and going on to have a successful year. He’ll be wanting to beat his Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA team-mates and we wouldn’t rule out another category win.