In 2020, a total of eight BLAST Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournaments went down across the globe and out of all the teams that played in those tournaments, only the best eight teams have made it all the way to the BLAST Global Final, which kicks off next week. Qualifying either meant that a team won one of the editions, or had enough points by placing high in the brackets.

But, despite the fierce competition, questions about form remain. Which continent is on top right now? After a year of playing in separate tournaments, North and Latin America finally get to prove themselves against Europe and show what they learned in 2020. Will Europe remain the premier region for global CS:GO esports? Can heavyweights like G2 Esports, Team Vitality or Astralis carry the day, or will America finally take over? Let's take a closer look at the match ups, storylines and teams to look out for.

The Americas vs Europe: an open question

In most of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive's history, Europe has been the most dominant region. Of course, there have been North and South American teams that have performed well, like Team Liquid, Furia and Luminosity Gaming, but never for extended periods of time. Team names like Fnatic, Ninjas in Pyjamas and Astralis have all seen longer and more dominant winning streaks.

For the BLAST Global finals, Evil Geniuses, Team Liquid and Furia will represent the Americas. Both Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid reached the semis of the Intel Extreme Master Beijing, so they're both definitely strong contenders coming into BLAST. Furia, the all-Brazillian team, took down Team Liquid in the BLAST Fall Showdown to qualify for the Global finals. The all-star team is currently ranked sixth in the world and is certainly the strongest contender of the three coming into the tournament.

With both regions playing in separate tournaments for most of 2020, will things have changed? Maybe the Americans will have changed up strategies and show us things that we've never seen before. Or will we see them falter? After all, most competitive teams reside in Europe. Can the Americans get to, say, Team Vitality's level without even playing them for the better part of a year? We'll have the answers once the tournament kicks off next week.

Vitality revitalised

After too many second-place finishes in 2020, Team Vitality had enough and won two S-tier tournaments back-to-back. Vitality are on a rampage right now and the biggest question ahead of BLAST Global Final is if there's any team in the world that can stop them in their tracks.

In the BLAST Fall finals, Team Vitality won 2–1 in the finals against what, on paper, should be their strongest opponent, Astralis. However, they haven't played against the American teams yet, so will there be anyone from across the pond that will make a dent in Team Vitality's seemingly indestructible armour?

An unstable Natus Vincere

Natus Vincere have been a top team for most of 2020, but they seem to struggle to close games (and finals) when they matter the most. Oleksandr 's1mple' Kostyliev, often cited as the best Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player of all time, has carried his team to numerous finals over the years. However, in 2020 Na’Vi were reverse swept twice. Of course, reverse sweeps happen – sometimes a team breaks mentally, or the opponent starts reading your plays. The problem for Na'Vi is that it didn't happen only once, but twice. Everyone knows that Na'vi are a good team, but if they start losing, things can go downhill fast. Will they be able to keep calm during one of the most important tournaments of the season?

G2's new lineup locked and loaded

Undoubtedly, the biggest CS:GO roster acquisition of 2020 was G2 Esports picking up star player Nikola 'NiKo' Kovač . The team continued to play with a six-man roster for a few months, but finally decided to remove Audric 'JaCkz' Jug from their active roster in December.

Since NiKo joined, G2 Esports have produced good results, but nothing groundbreaking just yet. It takes a lot of time for a team to coordinate and create map strategies. G2 Esports simply had a tough time with teams that had been playing with each other for a longer time. Now that they've had another month of practice under their belt, though, will G2 Esports show the great results that we know the roster is capable of? The BLAST Global Final will be a great first test for them to start the new year.

Astralis back on form?

In 2018, Astralis were by far the best team in the world. Then, at the beginning of 2019, they struggled before starting to dominate again by the end of the year. 2020 followed a very similar pattern for them. They struggled at the start, but picked it up at the end of the year by beating Team Liquid in the IEM Global Challenge. Now that we're in 2021, will Astralis finally continue the path of domination that they finished 2020 with? Or will they once again struggle to pick things up again after the holidays?