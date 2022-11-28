Heroic have proven that the key to success in competitive Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is to simply never give up. After narrowly missing out on a guaranteed BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022 place from the Fall Groups, the team absolutely stomped the competition in the Fall European Showdown and battled their way back into contention without losing a single game.

With that momentum behind them, some level of success at the Fall Final was basically guaranteed. But with a road lined with revenge matches awaiting them, it wouldn't be an easy task. This is how Heroic faced down the competition and came out on top after a tough, exciting run through the BLAST Premier Fall Final.

Group up

Things didn't start easy for Heroic. Their first match in the Group Stage was against Ninjas in Pyjamas, the very team that had knocked them out of the Fall Groups earlier in the year, forcing Heroic to come back up through the Fall European Showdown. And while the match got off to a good start, with Heroic picking up seven straight wins on CT side, NIP finally found their feet and managed to wrestle a 16-13 win from Heroic.

That success wouldn't last long. Heroic came back with renewed energy, and by the end of the second half of Game 2, they were leading 12-3 before wrapping up the game 16-6 just a few rounds later. This defeat took the last of the fight out of NIP. Heroic finished off Game 3 with a stunning 16-4 victory on Overpass to secure their place in the Playoffs stage. It didn't even matter that they lost both games to FaZe Clan in the Winner's Match – they needed to focus all their energy on making it through the more serious matches to come.

The danger zone

From here on, every game was a matter of life or death. The first match was against G2 Esports, who had managed to qualify for the Fall Final through the Last Chance Matches of the Fall Groups. G2 took the very first round of Game 1, but it wasn't long until Heroic flipped the script, hitting half-time with a 12-3 lead and wrapping up the game with a 16-8 victory.

Game 2 saw G2 gather their energy and return with a renewed sense of purpose, with Heroic picking up just six wins as G2 stormed to victory. With everything on the line in Game 3, G2 came out swinging, holding Heroic back and reaching half-time with a 9-6 lead. But Heroic managed to pick up steam on CT side, taking a nine-round win streak and eventually closing up the game 16-12 in their favour. One down, two to go.

Next on the hit list were Team Liquid, who had also played a part in Heroic's downfall in the Fall Groups. TL had looked pretty dominant through their entire Fall series, having beaten Heroic 2-0 in the Fall Groups as well as winning their Fall Final group 2-0. They were probably expecting another 2-0 win against Heroic – right up until Heroic ended Game 1 with an eight-round win streak to win the game 16-10.

TL didn't take the loss lying down, and Game 2 was a true battle, ending up in overtime with neither side ready to give up. TL eventually took the win, ending the game 19-17 in their favour, but the psychological damage had been done. Heroic swooped back into action in Game 3, finishing the fight with a 16-9 win and knocking Team Liquid out of the competition they had practically dominated. Only one team remained – old rivals FaZe Clan.

UnFaZed

FaZe Clan had been a thorn in Heroic's side since the Fall Groups. The teams had faced off in the Group, trading wins back and forth, though only FaZe would progress straight to the Finals. FaZe had won their first rematch in the Fall Final Group Stage – perhaps now it was Heroic's turn for a win.

From Game 1, it was clear that neither team would go down without a fight. FaZe kicked things off on Overpass with a five-round win streak, which Heroic answered with their own five rounds. FaZe picked up another two, but Heroic held firm and ended the first half 8-7 in their favour. Despite a few solid wins from FaZe in the second half, Heroic couldn't be stopped, ending the game 16-11.

Keeping in the spirit of their trading nature, FaZe took Game 2 on Inferno, though not without resistance. Every time FaZe looked like they were starting to get into a rhythm, Heroic would snatch a win, stopping their opponents in their tracks. These efforts pushed the game to 16-12 – a marginally trickier win than Heroic's Game 1, but a key distinction nonetheless.

It all came down to Game 3 on Mirage. Heroic took an early lead, with a score of 11-4 at half-time. When the sides swapped, FaZe made an impressive comeback, and despite needing just five rounds to win the entire tournament, Heroic were pushed into overtime. But it was here that the squad found their footing once more, and after a stunning set of performances, it was left to captain Casper 'cadiaN' Møller to get the last frag and secure the win for his team – a shot so magnificent that he couldn't help but knock his monitor down during his celebration.

And with that, Heroic have punched their ticket to the BLAST Premier World Final 2022. If they can put in another performance like this, there's no reason they couldn't become the world champions. We'll have to wait and see how it all shakes out.