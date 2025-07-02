Ride with the future stars of MotoGP™ in season 1 of Born Racers

is the first real taste of the pressure and intensity that comes with top-level racing. Born Racers explores the human side of this high-stakes competition, capturing the emotional highs and crushing lows of the young riders and their families.

The Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup has been running since 2007 and has established itself as a test for entry into the prestigious MotoGP™ World Championship. The majority of riders are 15-years-old and are given the opportunity of a lifetime - but it comes with a price.

Born Racers is an all-access documentary series that follows the next generation of MotoGP™ hopefuls as they chase the dream of championship glory. With cameras rolling behind the scenes, it captures raw talent, relentless ambition and the unfiltered reality of life on the edge - all backed by the adrenaline-fuelled energy of Red Bull Racing’s future stars.

, a premier-class rookie during the 2024 MotoGP™ season, recalls his time in the feeder series: "It was a very nice time, where I made great friends and had a lot of fun, but at the same time I suffered a lot. There are few opportunities as good as competing in the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup. It's a championship that attracts a lot of attention and is watched by most teams in the world. It produces good riders and they get even better if they manage their careers well."