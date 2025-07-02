Red Bull Motorsports
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
MotoGP
Ride with the future stars of MotoGP™ in season 1 of Born Racers
How does a 15-year-old motorcycle prodigy become a MotoGP™ champion? Born Racers takes you inside their high-speed world to reveal the journey behind racing’s next generation of stars.
For many young riders, the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup is the first real taste of the pressure and intensity that comes with top-level racing. Born Racers explores the human side of this high-stakes competition, capturing the emotional highs and crushing lows of the young riders and their families.
The Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup has been running since 2007 and has established itself as a test for entry into the prestigious MotoGP™ World Championship. The majority of riders are 15-years-old and are given the opportunity of a lifetime - but it comes with a price.
01
26 young riders, one dream and many hardships on the road to MotoGP™ glory
Born Racers is an all-access documentary series that follows the next generation of MotoGP™ hopefuls as they chase the dream of championship glory. With cameras rolling behind the scenes, it captures raw talent, relentless ambition and the unfiltered reality of life on the edge - all backed by the adrenaline-fuelled energy of Red Bull Racing’s future stars.
Pedro Acosta, a premier-class rookie during the 2024 MotoGP™ season, recalls his time in the feeder series: "It was a very nice time, where I made great friends and had a lot of fun, but at the same time I suffered a lot. There are few opportunities as good as competing in the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup. It's a championship that attracts a lot of attention and is watched by most teams in the world. It produces good riders and they get even better if they manage their careers well."
"I remember that I was in a critical moment because it was getting tight at home, so the pressure from the outside was very high," continued Acosta, the 2020 Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Champion. "Also, I think this is a stage that all young riders should experience because it makes you appreciate what you have, where you are and where you can go."
The accessibility into the championship, as well as its historic success rate, make the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup the most successful racing academy in the world.
02
How can you watch Born Racers?
The new Born Racers series will be available starting July 4 to watch globally on Red Bull Motorsports' YouTube channel, with a new episode released every two days after that.
See the release schedule below:
Episode no.
Title:
Release date:
1
Sacrifice
04/07/2025
2
Rivalry
06/07/2025
3
Fatherhood
08/07/2025
4
Learning
10/07/2025
5
Pressure
12/07/2025
6
Reckoning
14/07/2025